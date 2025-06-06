Design constraints: Why they’re actually useful

Product design teams face various limitations and predefined conditions known as design constraints during the product design process. Most design constraints are typically unavoidable limitations or restrictions, but they can also positively affect the overall product quality by shaping the product within a practical scope, speeding up the product design/development, and eliminating late-stage design modifications.

Let’s understand design constraints and learn how to use them to build high-quality digital products efficiently.

Editor’s note: This article was updated by Shalitha Suranga on 19 May 2025 to expand on each category of constraint, providing more detailed explanations and practical examples. New sections were added to address common mistakes and frequently asked questions.

What are design constraints?

Design constraints are limitations on what designers can do with a design. These limitations are byproducts of having deadlines, budgets, brand guidelines (and similar guidelines), laws and regulations, finite resources, and limited decision-making power in terms of tools and processes.

On the surface, having design constraints can feel like a bad thing; however, they can actually be extremely useful. Let’s go through the various types of constraints and then dive into how you can use them to improve your product design and workflow.

Types of design constraints

Sometimes, our idea of the perfect product relies on users living in a perfect world. But that perfect world doesn’t really exist, meaning some features, designs, and approaches are just not possible. We can only solve problems to the extent that design constraints allow us to in the real world.

Here are the common design constraint types that most product designers have to handle, with examples:

Technical constraints

Devices, platforms, or underlying software that run the final product and tech stack that the organization chooses to build the real product set technical constraints. Technical constraints help digital products adhere to device or platform standards and offer a smooth, efficient experience for all users:

Hardware limitations — Users access your digital product with various devices that come with different processing powers, storage capabilities, screen sizes, and hardware components (i.e., sensors, modules, etc.), so designers should design their products under these hardware limitations to satisfy the whole user base

— Users access your digital product with various devices that come with different processing powers, storage capabilities, screen sizes, and hardware components (i.e., sensors, modules, etc.), so designers should design their products under these hardware limitations to satisfy the whole user base Platform guidelines — Every popular operating system comes with UI/UX design guidelines documentation and has various technical limitations. Also, standard web browsers come with various development restrictions and UI/UX design suggestions. Designers have to adhere to platform guidelines to properly run a product on a specific platform and get the product approved for public app stores

— Every popular operating system comes with UI/UX design guidelines documentation and has various technical limitations. Also, standard web browsers come with various development restrictions and UI/UX design suggestions. Designers have to adhere to platform guidelines to properly run a product on a specific platform and get the product approved for public app stores Tech stack limitations — The tech stack that the organization decides to use also brings various development limitations via its components, such as frameworks, libraries, services, and languages. Identifying tech stack limitations in the design stage is a great way to prevent unwanted workarounds in development codebases

Business or logistical constraints

The organization that controls and finances the product development also sets various constraints that affect the product design process:

Deadlines — If we think about design constraints, the first thing that comes to mind is probably deadlines. Pretty much all projects have deadlines, as they help the organization control the budget and deliver products on time

— If we think about design constraints, the first thing that comes to mind is probably deadlines. Pretty much all projects have deadlines, as they help the organization control the budget and deliver products on time Budgets — Simply put, having a budget means having limited money to spend. So with less money to spend on tools, staff, and the like, it’s understandable that budgets make product teams a little nervous. Also, due to day-to-day running costs, a smaller budget often means a tighter deadline since projects that run longer cost more

— Simply put, having a budget means having limited money to spend. So with less money to spend on tools, staff, and the like, it’s understandable that budgets make product teams a little nervous. Also, due to day-to-day running costs, a smaller budget often means a tighter deadline since projects that run longer cost more Resource availability — The organization allocates staff and purchases the tools required for creating a product. That means a product design’s effort, quality, and delivery depends on factors like the team’s size, skills, and experience, along with the knowledge of designers, available tools, subscriptions, and purchased digital resources

— The organization allocates staff and purchases the tools required for creating a product. That means a product design’s effort, quality, and delivery depends on factors like the team’s size, skills, and experience, along with the knowledge of designers, available tools, subscriptions, and purchased digital resources Monetization — Businesses try to embed monetization rules through user-centered products to generate revenue and increase paid subscriptions. Some monetization rules can create design constraints that designers should adhere to — for example, allocating space for ads to generate revenue with a minimal effect on usability or limiting exposed content for free account types

Creative constraints

Some UI design-related constraints affect designer creativity and the visual aesthetics of the whole digital product:

Branding guidelines — Branding guidelines instruct designers how to embed organization branding details into digital products to represent the business through the product interface. Branding guidelines set design constraints by defining color schemes, typography, logos, and more

— Branding guidelines instruct designers how to embed organization branding details into digital products to represent the business through the product interface. Branding guidelines set design constraints by defining color schemes, typography, logos, and more Design philosophy — Designers choose various design philosophies like minimalism, maximalism, retro-futurism, etc. The selected design philosophy can itself set various visual design constraints, such as how the minimalistic approach doesn’t recommend adding complex imagery

— Designers choose various design philosophies like minimalism, maximalism, retro-futurism, etc. The selected design philosophy can itself set various visual design constraints, such as how the minimalistic approach doesn’t recommend adding complex imagery Style guides/design systems — Style guides and design systems both help designers achieve visual consistency efficiently and embed branding details without unwanted alterations. Both components introduce design constraints on colors, typography, component patterns, imagery, layout, and content

Legal or compliance constraints

Regional or global laws and regulations can also limit the number of approaches that we’re able to take while designing digital products:

Privacy and data protection laws — Privacy laws introduce legal instructions for protecting personal data, including visual design requirements that set design constraints. For example, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requires user consent before storing browser cookies, which may affect initial user interactions with the features of the product

— Privacy laws introduce legal instructions for protecting personal data, including visual design requirements that set design constraints. For example, GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) requires user consent before storing browser cookies, which may affect initial user interactions with the features of the product Accessibility laws — Some governments introduce legal accessibility requirements for products to let everyone equally access products and services regardless of their abilities, so designers have to adhere to those rules, e.g., ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)

— Some governments introduce legal accessibility requirements for products to let everyone equally access products and services regardless of their abilities, so designers have to adhere to those rules, e.g., ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Intellectual property laws — Copyright, trademark, and patent laws can introduce legal constraints and affect designers’ imaginations and innovations while designing products. For example, the most suitable name and logo for your product may already be legally claimed by someone else

— Copyright, trademark, and patent laws can introduce legal constraints and affect designers’ imaginations and innovations while designing products. For example, the most suitable name and logo for your product may already be legally claimed by someone else Domain-specific laws — Digital products that belong to some domains may require following specific legal requirements before going to the general public. For example, healthcare, finance, and law-related digital products have to be designed under a strict set of legal constraints, e.g., PHI (Protected Health Information)

Why constraints can improve design

Think you might prefer unlimited freedom? Be careful what you wish for. Those without design constraints often say that having too many options leads to analysis paralysis, or the inability to make decisions efficiently.

Besides, being limited to certain choices doesn’t necessarily mean being limited to certain outcomes. Here is how design constraints improve your digital product designs:

Sharpen focus and improve efficiency — Design constraints limit available choices and narrow down the whole design scope, so designers can focus on solving the problem without spending more time on design decision making

— Design constraints limit available choices and narrow down the whole design scope, so designers can focus on solving the problem without spending more time on design decision making Encourage creativity within limits — Overusing creative ideas and implementations often affects usability and user productivity, but constraints let designers be creative within boundaries so that products will receive optimal creative idea implementations

— Overusing creative ideas and implementations often affects usability and user productivity, but constraints let designers be creative within boundaries so that products will receive optimal creative idea implementations Reduce the product’s visual complexity — Design constraints reduce visual bloat by preventing over-designing since it sets boundaries for visual design aspects, creating simple, learnable, lightweight interfaces for everyone

— Design constraints reduce visual bloat by preventing over-designing since it sets boundaries for visual design aspects, creating simple, learnable, lightweight interfaces for everyone Improve user-centricity — Almost all product interface-related constraints instruct designers to build user-friendly, productive, and ethical UIs

— Almost all product interface-related constraints instruct designers to build user-friendly, productive, and ethical UIs Enhance design process clarity — Design constraints improve the clarity of the whole design process by implementing smooth communications among stakeholders since constraints define strict boundaries and set a visual design scope

— Design constraints improve the clarity of the whole design process by implementing smooth communications among stakeholders since constraints define strict boundaries and set a visual design scope Improve overall product quality — Design constraints that style guides, design systems, and platform-specific UI/UX rules set improve consistency by improving overall product quality

Design constraints examples: How to use them in your process

Use deadlines to keep things moving

Strict deadlines can be challenging for everyone, but having well-predicted, optimal deadlines lets organizations optimally allocate the available budget and motivate product teams to implement a streamlined product design/development process.

Here is how you can implement time constraints smoothly in your product UI/UX workflow:

Identify the product scope, objectives, deliverables, and available budget Decompose the UI/UX process timeline into phases, i.e., research, planning, design, etc. Estimate the time for each phase by collaborating with stakeholders Prioritize important milestones (i.e., prototype demos, design handoff, etc) and drive each phase with preferred process management methodologies, i.e., Agile

Use budgets to stay streamlined and realistic

Organizations can’t practically create products without considering financial constraints. They usually allocate fixed but somewhat flexible budgets based on their financial feasibility, product importance, and expected ROI.

Highly flexible budgets affect organizational stability, and strictly reduced budgets reduce overall product quality, so product development teams should properly set financial constraints in a way that narrows down the product scope optimally and prevents staff burnout.

This comprehensive guide explains how to effectively manage a budget in product development.

Use brand guidelines to establish a visual identity

Having branding constraints helps designers embed company branding into the product’s visual interfaces to create a corporate visual identity. Defining colors, providing branding assets (i.e., logos, animations), and suggesting content in a branding guideline document is the practical approach that most modern product design teams follow to present branding guidelines for designers:

Use style guidelines to provide consistency and familiarity

Creating product designs with numerous, dynamic, and different styles without following a standard creates inconsistent product interfaces that most users dislike. So, every product design team creates a style guide with the primary styling definitions and uses it as a fundamental document throughout the UI/UX design process.

To smoothly set a style guideline as a design constraint, you can create a well-structured, stable, stakeholder-approved style guide document by including branding details, typography, layouts, content suggestions, etc., and carefully updating it based on new design requirements.

Follow laws and regulations to put the user first

Laws and regulations don’t actually prevent us from doing anything. In fact, they require that we do more, such as including policies (e.g., privacy policies) and friction (e.g., cookie consent banners and marketing email opt-ins). Complying with laws and regulations usually requires more work, but implementing them legally improves your product and its user-centricity:

Alternatively, consider designing in a way that said laws and regulations don’t apply (while still practicing ethical design, of course). For example, consider just avoiding cookies (many of them are unnecessary) and forgoing email lists (many of them are never used). As a designer, these things are probably out of your hands, but they’re definitely things that can be debated as a team.

Mind hardware and platform considerations to create inclusive, efficient designs

Users may access your product with various digital devices that run different operating systems and have different processing and storage capabilities, so we should carefully obey hardware and platform constraints before shipping our product based on our user base.

The following design decisions will help your product satisfy hardware and platform constraints throughout the design/development process:

Creating simple designs by preventing visual bloat, and offering options to turn off aesthetics that consume more processing power to support low-end hardware devices

Creating responsive prototyping techniques to efficiently design for a wide range of screen sizes, e.g., using the auto-layout feature in Figma

Designing UI components by understanding the platform capabilities rather than adjusting them after the design handoff, when developers report technical limitations

Considering using a cross-platform design system (e.g., Flutter Material design system) if the product designers wish to add UI components that go beyond platform limits

Common mistakes when approaching design constraints

Design constraints should be identified and addressed during the design process at the right time to save everyone’s time and get all the benefits of design constraints. Avoid the following common mistakes while approaching design constraints:

Treating constraints as blockers instead of boundaries

A design constraint limits available design possibilities, but it’s not meant to block the UI/UX process and motivate you to seek workarounds. For example, a style guide limits your color choices by offering a predefined color palette, but it won’t act as a blocker for your creative color selections — you only need to optimally use the given color palette using your creative design skills.

Ignoring constraints until late in the design process

Designers should identify and address design constraints at the right time; otherwise, they’ll have to do time-consuming design adjustments when constraints become a blocker for the entire product release or when stakeholders identify missing constraint adherence in prototypes, MVPs, or even in real product implementations.

For example, creating a product without a style guide is more likely to go through a redesign process.

Failing to document or communicate constraints across the product team

A design constraint is not a practice that only specific designers follow based on their experience — it’s a rule that every designer should adhere to deliver a better digital product. So, all approved constraints should be published through a shared document or communicated through a preferred communication line for everyone.

Publishing product interface-related design constraints through a style guide document or design system documentation is a common method that designers use to let everyone know about design constraints:

Using constraints to justify lazy decisions

Constraints can prevent several design implementations or requirements, but designers should not use them to ignore mandatory visual features or justify their lazy design decisions.

For example, designers shouldn’t completely ignore a crucial complex UI feature for small-screen devices because of hardware constraints. Instead, they should always try to offer an innovative, minimal version of the important complex UI feature for users.

FAQs about design constraints

Here are answers to the most common questions that designers think about after understanding design concepts and their effect on digital product designs:

What are the most common design constraints?

The type of design constraints and their importance varies based on the project, scope, and objectives. However, budget, deadlines, resource availability, and brand guidelines are most common in modern digital products.

How do you identify design constraints in a project?

You can identify organizational design constraints, such as budget, deadlines, resource availability, and brand guideline-specific constraints, while analyzing your project scope and objectives. Other product interface-related constraints can be identified during early design iterations before creating high-fidelity prototypes.

What’s the difference between a design principle and a design constraint

A design principle describes a general design practice that most designers adhere to build usable, high-quality products, while a design constraint states a rule that limits design possibilities.

Can constraints improve UX?

Yes, even though constraints appear as a design restriction, they help designers to improve UX by reducing design possibilities, narrowing down scope, reducing visual complexity, and implementing mandatory characteristics that the product should implement before reaching the user base.

Do constraints negatively affect UX?

Constraints negatively affect UX only if designers don’t implement and handle them properly by treating them as blockers instead of boundaries or necessary restrictions.

How do you document design constraints?

You can manage a separate document for organization-related constraints and include product interface-related design constraints within your style guide or design system.

Closing thoughts

Overall, design constraints aren’t bad, even though they appear as unavoidable restrictions — they help designers to improve the UX of digital products. They only appear to be bad on the surface because it’s human nature to want what we can’t have. Design constraints limit design possibilities and help designers to implement mandatory product characteristics by positively affecting the entire UI/UX design process.

Ignoring design constraints or wrongly handling them causes costly consequences, so get benefits from design constraints by addressing them effectively at the right time.

Header image source: IconScout