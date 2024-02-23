Creating a design philosophy — for yourself and for your company

Design philosophy can feel like the fashion equivalent of the turtleneck. Yes, that strange anomaly that not even Steve Jobs could sell. The turtleneck carries the weight of a brooding, misunderstood artist, adored by fashionistas for its retro chic appeal, yet dismissed by the rest as the sartorial equivalent of a deep groan.

We often encounter these earnest philosophies and lofty statements of purpose scattered across company websites. Unused and unloved by most, withering away in obscurity.

Apologies for the somewhat negative start, but it is an elephant that is difficult to hide. I will make up for it by showing you how valuable a design philosophy is and why you need one. And fear not, turtlenecks won’t be anywhere in my vicinity anytime soon.

When I first embarked on my design career, the concept of design philosophy struck me as an esoteric notion and a little abstract. As a junior designer, enamored as I was with the celebrated product and design philosophies of Apple, Sony, and many design gurus such as Dieter Rams, the idea of creating a concrete design philosophy seemed like an exercise relegated to a far distant future.

When I grew up and discovered more responsibility as a senior designer, I realized the need to adapt and expand Dieter Rams’ vision to suit my changing design circumstances.

Design can be chaotic, frustrating, and one in which every decision feels like it might send you into a parallel universe of conflicting opinions. It’s a constant battle, cue generic Gladiator-style soundtrack.

In my time, Dieter Rams was the god to emulate. According to Dieter, good design should be “honest,” “long lasting,” and “make a product useful,” among other things. Every documentary and design book wheeled out his commandments, and I bent it awkwardly to suit my design work early on.

There are many design philosophies I take inspiration from, like IBM’s Design Philosophy and Spotify’s New Design Principles, and these have inspired design philosophies I’ve created for products and design teams over the years. Most of them became embedded in our design process and the best ones gave a coherence in the design vision that l was lacking before.

There is an added benefit of being able to give an elevator pitch to articulate what the design team is really about. These philosophies form the foundation of our design vision, evolving with the times rather than fading into obscurity.

What is a design philosophy?

Before delving into the complexities of a philosophy, it’s crucial to clarify the subtle yet significant distinction between design philosophy and design principles, two terms often used interchangeably.

A design philosophy is a guiding light for a designer’s approach to their craft. It’s a high-level set of beliefs that dictates their decision-making processes, influencing their priorities, and problem-solving approaches. The end goal being something that approaches a conception of “good design,” something we can debate at a later stage.

Design principles, on the other hand, are actionable rules that stem from this overarching philosophy. Actionable is the defining trait of principles. They’re like the rules of engagement for any design challenge, providing practical guidance that ensures every step aligns with the designer’s core beliefs, or at least what they want to believe in until the next design crisis hits.

Spotify’s New Design Principles that I mentioned earlier is an interesting case. They are called “principles,” but if you look at them more closely, they are really high-level statements.

The foundations of design philosophy

A common thread weaves through various philosophical traditions, from the Aristotelian school to design-driven approaches, emphasizing the power of effective communication. Traditional philosophers like the big guns, Aristotle and Plato, meticulously crafted arguments, employing evidence, logic, and reasoning to support their claims.

Designers, perhaps not as adept at wielding syllogisms, must become masters of narrative, employing visual representations, prototypes, and clear explanations to convey their design intentions with impact. Well, at least as much impact as they can muster without resorting to clichés or design trends that should be taken out and shot.

Designers must recognize this reality and approach their work with a sense of responsibility, acknowledging the potential influence their creations can exert on societal perceptions and understanding.

Michel Foucault said that “knowledge is not simply a mirror of reality; it is a tool of power.” This statement underscores the intricate connection between knowledge and those of power dynamics.

Designers must recognize this reality and approach their work with a sense of responsibility, acknowledging the potential influence their creations can exert on societal perceptions and understanding. Or at least these are the perceptions of a designer's clients and the design community, which, let's be honest, isn't that big of a deal when you consider the vastness of the universe and the inevitability of our own mortality.

Designers must exercise critical thinking and engage in mindful design practices, ensuring that their work aligns with ethical principles, promoting meaningful change, or at least some change that doesn’t make us feel like we’re part of a dystopian future; a future where machines have enslaved humanity and forced us to watch endless reruns of reality TV shows.

What design philosophy can do for you

A clear product philosophy acts as a beacon of clarity, guiding your product development decisions. By defining your product principles, you establish a set of expectations that customers can expect, reducing the likelihood of miscommunication and fostering mutual understanding.

For example, if your product philosophy emphasizes simplicity and ease of use, you’ll steer clear of adding unnecessary complexities or technical jargon that might alienate customers. If you’re aiming to cater to techy users who want advanced features, you’ll embrace those elements without compromising your overall philosophy. A philosophy can be fluid, too.

A unique philosophy makes your company stand out from the competition.

In a crowded field, where products often blur into each other, a distinctive design philosophy can be a secret weapon. A distinctive philosophy can add to the company’s brand identity, making you stand out and attracting customers who respond to your values.

Consider a company that prides itself on sustainability and ethical practices. This philosophy sets them apart from competitors who prioritize profit over environmental impact or social responsibility. Customers who value these principles will gravitate towards this company, recognizing that their purchasing decisions align with their personal beliefs:

Developing a strong design philosophy

Developing a strong design philosophy is essential, not just for creating meaningful design decisions, but also for stopping the descent into a state of existential despair. So, with all those nice things in mind, here’s a roadmap to help you develop your own design philosophy:

Define your core values

Questions to ask yourself:

What are the fundamental principles that guide your design decisions?

What beliefs do you hold dear that shape your approach to design?

You probably have an idea but haven’t formalized them yet. Write words and phrases down to begin with. Highlight the ones you find important.

Identify your design goals

Questions to ask yourself:

What kind of impact do you want your designs to have?

What emotions do you want to evoke?

What problems do you want to solve?

Basically, how will your designs contribute to the betterment of humanity, or at least make the world feel slightly less chaotic than it already is?

Develop your design principles

Translate your core values and design goals into actionable guidelines that you can apply throughout the design process. Be prepared to revise these principles as often as necessary.

Regularly revisit and refine

Design philosophy is not a static entity; it should develop as you grow as a designer and as the world around you changes. At some stage, you may come to terms with the fact that your designs may not be as important or impactful as you once thought they were.

An example of a design philosophy

Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa is someone I admire for his work and outlook on life. He has created a unique approach to design. His “without thought” philosophy revolves around the simplicity of everyday living.

In an interview with Dwell, he explains that ‘‘people shouldn’t really have to think about an object when they are using it. Not having to think about it makes the relationship between a person and an object run more smoothly. Finding ideas in people’s spontaneous behavior and realizing these ideas in design is what Without Thought is about.”

Designing excessively exciting or novel designs might upset the balance between humans and nature, further disrupting the ecosystem:

Fukasawa developed his philosophy through an examination of the rituals and mundane interactions of daily existence.

He recognized that the seamless integration of design into human actions was the ultimate design goal: “Designers often want to make something special, something that really grabs people’s attention. But I realized that when we actually use these products, whether or not they are special is not that important. So I decided it would be a good idea to look at people’s subconscious behavior instead—or, as I call this principle, ‘design dissolving in behavior.’ I realized then that design has to achieve an object ‘without thought.’” Fukasawa’s clarity of vision is an inspiration and is something to emulate.

Now that we have looked for inspiration from another philosophy, we should take the time to reflect on our values and aspirations. Jot them down. What we want to create is a philosophy that revolves around creating products and services that are not just practical, but also evoke emotional connections. Ah yes, don’t be afraid of the big “E” of emotion.

It’s important to state that we should be product or service focused in our philosophy, rather than focusing on our design process. If you believe that design has the power to transform interactions into meaningful experiences, like trust, relevance, and playfulness, then you can adopt the following design philosophy as an example.

This philosophy is quite generic, but gives a sense of the various concerns you can address. The philosophy is broken down into four pithy statements supported by rationale.

1. Design for trust

We are committed to earning and maintaining trust by being reliable, transparent, and ethical in our products and services.

2. Design for delight

We will infuse our products and services with playfulness to create engaging and enjoyable experiences.

3. Design for all

We strive to make our products and services accessible and inclusive, catering to all users regardless of background or ability.

4. Design for goals

We understand our user’s goals and tailoring our products and services to always guide them to their ultimate destination.

Your “new” design philosophy in practice

Once you’ve developed your philosophy, it’s time to weave it into the fabric of your daily design practice, not just to make consistent and meaningful design decisions.

Here are a few ways to incorporate your design philosophy into your daily practice:

Use your design philosophy as a decision-making tool

Whenever you make a design decision, consider whether it is consistent with your beliefs and design goals. Would a design that prioritizes aesthetics above usability be consistent with your concept of creating beautiful and functional designs? Would a design that uses dark patterns to control user behavior be consistent with your idea of developing ethical, user-centered designs?

Share your philosophy with your team

Get your team onboard early so they understand your vision and the work that is being produced. When the team agrees about the values and goals that guide your design work, it will lead to more quality design.

Use your design philosophy to inspire creativity

Pin the tenets of the philosophy to the whiteboard or online board wherever you engage with brainstorming. What fresh ideas and innovative solutions can you and your team create that are aligned with your core values and design goals?

Use your design philosophy to communicate your work effectively

When you’re presenting your work to your team, clients, or stakeholders, use your design philosophy to frame your discussion. Explain how your design decisions were informed by your values and goals, and how they contribute to the overall success of the project.

Communicating your philosophy to the company and beyond

So you have your newly minted design philosophy. Where do you start? Communicating your design philosophy to your team, stakeholders, and the broader design community is crucial for creating a shared understanding of your design approach. There are a few strategies to help you communicate your philosophy and get it noticed.

Develop a clear and concise manifesto

A manifesto serves as a concise and interesting expression of your design philosophy. It should capture the essence of your beliefs and values, outlining the principles that guide your design decisions. Put it on your website, style guide, wherever you think people will see it.

Share your philosophy through storytelling

Storytelling is a powerful tool for connecting with others and making your philosophy relatable. Use anecdotes, case studies, and personal experiences to illustrate how your philosophy has influenced your design work and the impact it has had.

Incorporate your philosophy into your daily practice

Apply your philosophy to your daily design routine. Your team and stakeholders will hopefully see the consistency in your approach. When starting a new design project, state your philosophy upfront, and create case studies from them. Link them to specific parts of your project.

Use your philosophy as a decision-making framework

When faced with design decisions, consciously consider how they align with your philosophy. This will help you make choices that are consistent with your core values.

A vision for your future

A design philosophy is essential for any designer who wishes to develop functional, emotional, and ethical products and services, allowing them to stand out in a competitive sector. Defining your values provides a clear perspective for your work, ensuring that your designs have a good impact on the world: * No turtlenecks were harmed during the research for this article.

* Apologies to the people who wear them.