Common UX designer job interview questions and answers

I have yet to find a UX designer who loves job interviewing. The stakes are high, the stress is sometimes soul-crushing, and there isn’t a worse feeling in the world than going blank after hearing an interview question.

Worst of all, you might be an incredible designer with a great skill set, but find interviewing to be a challenge. That is a tough spot to be in.

Sadly, there’s no shortcut here. Preparation, preparation, preparation. The more prepared you are, the higher your chances of nailing that dream job.

A no-brainer way to prepare is to practice the most common interview questions. If you already know there’s a high chance you’ll hear a given question, there’s no excuse to be unprepared to answer.

How to answer common UX designer job interview questions

In this article, we’ll go through some of the most frequently asked UX design job interview questions and dive deeper into what recruiters want to know, how to answer the questions, and what pitfalls you should avoid. The most common questions you should expect to hear in a UX design job interview include:

1. Tell us about yourself and your background?

This question might seem like a small-talk warm-up, but it’s not! It allows you to pitch yourself as a candidate and steer the interview in the direction you want by highlighting the most talk-worthy parts of your experience.

Don’t waste it.

What recruiters want to know

A quick refresher of your professional journey. Remember, they don’t have your CV memorized

Your presentation and storytelling skills

If your background matches the needs for the open role

Essential highlights and talking points to follow up on later during the interview

How to answer

Treat it as an elevator pitch. Imagine you have to sell yourself as a professional as cohesively as possible. What would you say?

Remember to highlight things you’d like to share more during the interview

Show some energy; don’t just rehearse memorized answers

Pitfalls to avoid

Reciting your CV — it’s boring!

Focusing too much on personal topics. You can share a few fun facts, but recruiters want to know your professional background more than anything else

Going into too much detail. Focus on the most important milestones of your professional journey but don’t go down a long rabbit hole of one experience (unless you’re asked)

2. Why did you choose a career in UX design?

Again, although it might sound like a warm-up question, it’s actually a pretty important one. You want to both showcase your understanding of what the role entails, as well as demonstrate your genuine excitement and interest in the role.

What recruiters want to know

Do you understand UX design the same way they do?

Are you passionate about the field?

How to answer

Mention which parts of the UX design profession interest you the most and why. Focus on elements also mentioned in the job description for the role you apply for

Try to show genuine excitement. A personal story of how you realized it’s the role for you or a passionate project you worked on works great!

Pitfalls to avoid

Focusing on career prospects, salary, etc. There’s nothing wrong with being motivated by those things, but it also doesn’t add any value to the conversation

Generic claims without a personal story. Phrases like “I love helping users” without any examples or contexts don’t sound convincing or memorable

3. What’s the most impactful/important product you’ve worked on?

By getting more context on the most impactful products you’ve worked on, interviewers can gauge if you’ve experience working on high-stakes initiatives.

If you’ve worked on a product used daily by 300 million users, you’ll probably have better risk management and validation skills than if your biggest product were an internal app for five users.

What recruiters want to know

A general sense of what experience you bring to the table

Whether you’ve tested yourself in high-stakes initiatives or not

Interesting insights about your professional experience to follow up on later

How to answer

Ideally, mention a high-traffic product. A high number of users is always a good indicator of impact

If you didn’t work on high-traffic products, highlight how the product impacted people’s lives in other ways

Give some context and highlight the challenges you faced

Focus on the impact you specifically made

Pitfalls to avoid

Downplaying challenges. If you went through some hard times during these situations or projects, stress them! These experiences build great designers

Being overly modest. If you made some cool contributions, highlight them

Choosing an impactful product where you had little impact yourself. Ultimately, this question is more about your impact than the product’s impact

4. What’s your most significant success?

Your most significant success, similar to the most impactful product you worked on, is a good indicator of how mission-critical your past work was. Go for a jaw-dropping response. If you can’t daze the interviewer with your biggest success, you won’t win them over with other answers.

What recruiters want to know

What’s the best they can expect from you?

Can you talk about your successes without being overly cocky? This doubles as a communication skills test

How to answer

Focus on your individual contribution. It’s better to give five out of 10 successes where you had the majority of impact than seven out of 10 successes from 10 people’s contributions

Ideally, choose an achievement that aligns with the job description and the role you are applying for

If you are conflicted about which success to choose, you can briefly outline two successes and ask the interviewer which one they would like to hear more about

Pitfalls to avoid

Overusing “we” and “team” when talking about your successes. It’s good to mention being part of a team, but this interview is about you, so try to focus on your individual contribution

Taking too much credit. This is the opposite end of the point above. Although you should talk about your impact and your successes, don’t make it sound as if the success of a product came 100 percent from you. I wouldn’t believe it, and neither would an interviewer

5. What’s your biggest failure?

It’s not a trick question; interviewers are genuinely interested in the times you failed. Similarly to your biggest successes, your biggest failures showcase the type of work you did and what type of lessons you’ve learned in the past. It’s also a good personality check.

What recruiters want to know

The type of work you did in the past

Whether you can take what you learned from your past failures

If you can openly admit to failures

How to answer

Go big. The bigger you go, the better. My biggest failure so far is failing a whole product launch due to a lack of go-to-market strategy, and I talk about it proudly. It shows I was responsible for some serious work, and I’ve already made costly mistakes (so I won’t repeat them in the future)

Highlight what you learned and why your mistakes made you a better UX designer

Pitfalls to avoid

Blaming others. Phrases like “I failed to satisfy users because the product manager killed my idea” are a no-go

Downplaying your failures. If you didn’t have any big screw-ups yet, I’d just assume you have little experience in high-stakes work. I’d rather hire a designer who made a dozen serious mistakes (without repeating the same ones) over someone who’s only experienced small hiccups

6. Can you walk us through a project in your portfolio?

There’s a high chance you’ll be asked to present a portfolio case during the interview. It’s an ultimate presentation skills test, so make sure you know your cases line by line.

What recruiters want to know

Your presentation skills

Refresher on your case (odds are not everyone saw your portfolio)

A practical example of your work to follow up on

How to answer

Practice to make sure your speech takes between three and five minutes (unless you’re in a recruitment stage that’s fully dedicated to portfolio review, in which case it can be longer)

Show excitement! Change the tone of voice, ask mini-questions, and do whatever you can to keep your audience engaged

Focus mostly on your work and process, not the product or solution itself

Pitfalls to avoid

Not leaving room for questions. Take a pause every now and then to allow interviewers to interject with questions about each part

Reading the portfolio case. Don’t be a boring lecturer who reads PowerPoints — demonstrate that you know this project well because it’s yours

7. What is your design process?

Each company, team, and individual has their own approach to solving problems. By getting to know your process better, the interviewer will know if your work style matches theirs and if you don’t miss key pieces.

What recruiters want to know

Is your approach aligned with their approach?

Can you explain complex processes in simple words?

Are you covering all critical parts of the proper design process?

How to answer

Do your research, understand how the company you apply for does their design work, and try to align your answer to highlight similarities

Explain your process in a way that a random teenager who doesn’t know much about UX design would understand. Keep things at a higher level

Pitfalls to avoid

Going too much into details. Focus on big blocks. You’ll get follow-up questions if interviewers want to know more

Reciting the company’s design process. Don’t just repeat the process the company describes on its website — people will notice

8. What does a perfect collaboration with other designers, developers, and product managers look like?

Different people have different work styles. Recruiters want to know if your approach to teamwork and collaboration process matches their culture.

What recruiters want to know

What setups have you worked in the past, and what was your role in the team?

Does your collaboration style match the company’s approach?

How to answer

Explain two to three key principles you follow when collaborating with each: PM, developers, and other designers

Highlight how your collaboration approach smoothens the process and helps design great products

Pitfalls to avoid

Presenting yourself as a task-taker. If, in the past, you were just getting tickets from the PM to deliver, don’t highlight that part too much. Focus on areas where you indeed collaborated

9. Tell us about the time you challenged stakeholders and pushed for a better user experience

Stakeholder management is a key part of the UX design process and is often also the most difficult part of the job. You have to prove that you can professionally deal with difficult stakeholders.

What recruiters want to know

Are you experienced in dealing with difficult stakeholders?

Are you proactively advocating for better UX or just passively taking orders?

How to answer

Ideally, choose a difficult situation with a big difference in opinions

Describe the process and argumentation you used

It’s perfectly OK if the story you’re telling the interviewers didn’t go your way. It’s more about the process and how you deal with stakeholders than always winning the argument

Pitfalls to avoid

Playing “right and wrong.” Different stakeholders evaluate ideas from different lenses, but it doesn’t mean they are wrong

Focusing too much on UX in isolation. There are business goals, technical considerations, and so on. Showcase that you can consider the bigger picture while still advocating for what you are paid to advocate

10. Do you have any questions for us?

This question serves two purposes: to show you are truly interested in the role and to validate if you want to proceed to the next steps.

What recruiters want to know

Are you genuinely interested in working for the company?

Is this role actually what you’re looking for in your next opportunity?

How to answer

Show you did your homework. For example, ask about the most recent news related to the company or about the last release you’ve noticed

Make sure that you really want to work for the company. The interview is a two-way process. If you want to make sure you’ll be able to do user interviews weekly, ask about the interviewing process, and so on

Pitfalls to avoid

Having no questions at all or having very generic questions, such as, “What’s the best part of working for this company?” These are lazy questions.

How to prepare for behavioral questions

Most of the interview questions you’ll encounter are behavioral. These are the “tell me about the time you did X ” type of questions. Some common ones include, “Tell me about a time you…

…pitched an idea”

…had a conflict with another designer”

…went above and beyond in your role”

The problem in trying to anticipate which behavioral questions you’ll be asked is that there are thousands of variations of those questions! Preparing for every possible scenario would take ages.

A better approach is to practice telling a few of the most impactful stories in your career. List out the pivotal moments that you would want to bring up during an interview — both good and bad — and try to remember every detail of what happened. Then, practice telling these stories. Do this in front of a mirror, out loud using a voice recorder app, or on your computer camera.

That way, when you get a behavioral question, odds are you’ll be able to use one of those stories as a base for the answer, and you’ll have already practiced talking about them out loud. Remember, it’s one thing to say them in your head, but it’s actually very different when you start speaking as if you’re telling it to another person.

Plus, the more diverse your stories are, the more behavioral questions they’ll be able to answer.

Preparing 10 or so detailed and impactful stories will help you prepare better than trying to memorize answers for a hundred various behavioral questions.

Good luck with your interview process!