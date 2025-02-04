Are graphic designers perfect for designing UX?

Users shouldn’t have to guess what to do next. Here’s how you can close the two UX gulfs — the gulf of execution and evaluation — for better designs.
This article aims to inspire you with 25 carefully hand-picked UX case study examples, each offering valuable lessons.
UX research can feel endless if you’re not asking the right questions. Here’s how focused research questions can streamline your process and deliver insights that matter.
Users scroll right past ‘the fold’ these days. Here’s how I design above and below-the-fold experiences that engage modern, scrolling-obsessed audiences — and you can too.