Apple vs. Android Design: How their design philosophies influence the past and present

If Sir Isaac Newton could see what his “apple” had become today, would he be shocked or proud? While we still crunch down on a red delicious, the world has been raving about a rather different apple for some time now.

Apple — and its iconic counterpart, Android — are now global names within the tech world. One fruit, one robot. Whilst their branding may be antipoles, the intricacies of their cutting-edge technologies have impacted UX for years.

In this article, we’ll explore how these tech giants have intricately crafted their designs over the years, tailoring them to the ever-evolving needs of their discerning user bases. From the iconic simplicity of Apple to the open source diversity championed by Android, we unravel the UX philosophies that underpin their design choices, offering nuggets of wisdom for UX designers aiming to craft products that truly resonate with their target audiences.

So, why is there such a feud between Apple and Android?

“Think different.” That’s been the Apple mantra since the beginning. Apple is not just a tech giant but a trendsetter in UX design. The friendly “feud” with Android users isn’t just about rival ecosystems, it’s a clash of design philosophies. Apple’s all about simplicity, and their closed ecosystem just works — as their tagline proudly declares.

On the Android side of the stage, Android users chant, “Be together, not the same,” capturing the essence of open source diversity. So the “feud” isn’t about who is better, but the dance between Apple’s sleek simplicity and Android’s playground of customization. A clash of UX design philosophies that goes beyond brand loyalty.

So, why the banter between Apple and Android users? Maybe it’s all about how easy or complex each ecosystem is. Apple’s “user friendly” approach versus Android’s “customize to your heart’s content” ethos creates a dichotomy.

But maybe, just maybe, it’s not about them, but about us. Hmm…

Where it all began: Apple’s history

Time to rewind to Apple’s roots, where it all began in a Silicon Valley garage. Jobs and Wozniak kicked off the journey with the Apple I. Back in the day, the Apple I was like the rockstar of minimalistic design, paving the way for intuitive interfaces. It might seem basic now, but it laid the foundation for the sleek designs we know today. This journey from simplicity to sophistication aligns with Apple’s timeless mantra: “Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”

Speaking of the followers, who exactly were Apple’s early adopters? Think tech enthusiasts, educators, and creative minds. They weren’t just looking for a device, they wanted a seamless extension of their creative workflows. Apple dove deep into the psyche of these users, realizing that UX design isn’t just about pixels and code but about understanding behaviors and desires.

Enter the Macintosh, an intricate symphony of innovation and user-centric features. Apple was crafting an experience that its users didn’t even know they needed. The graphical interfaces, user friendly software, and avant-garde design weren’t random choices but deliberate decisions to meet and exceed user needs. This early UX orchestra set the stage for Apple’s ongoing journey, proving UX design is a dynamic symphony of understanding, iteration, and refinement:

Where it all began: Android’s history

Switching gears to Android’s origin story and Andy Rubin’s vision for an open source, mobile operating system. Google’s acquisition catapulted Android into the limelight, and the HTC Dream in 2008 marked the start of an era with the tagline, “Be together, not the same.” Android’s philosophy was clear: diversity, openness, and giving users the freedom to shape their experiences.

The HTC Dream, Android’s debut device, introduced touch-based interfaces and customizable home screens. It might not have been as polished, but it set the stage for an open ecosystem. This early exploration into customization hinted at Android’s commitment to providing users a canvas for self expression.

Who jumped on the Android bandwagon early on? Tech-savvy individuals craving a more open and customizable mobile experience. The psychographics of these users valued diversity in device options, aligning with Android’s mantra that diversity isn’t a flaw, it’s a strength. Android recognized that UX design isn’t about conformity but empowering users to shape their experiences.

This is where the open ecosystem was born! Android embraced it, allowing manufacturers to customize the OS. Flexibility became the name of the game, attracting a broad audience seeking devices tailored to their needs. Android’s early journey affirmed that UX design isn’t just about meeting needs but enabling choice, reflecting the broader canvas of user preferences.

From lunch options to car options, we LOVE being able to choose what we want! Here’s an advertisement for the HTC Dream from September 2008:

So, how has this evolved?

Where we are now: Apple

Fast forward to today, and Apple stands as a global tech powerhouse. The iPhone 15, Apple’s latest flagship, embodies the evolution of UX design. It’s a testament to Apple’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation while keeping the user at the heart of the design equation.

The iPhone 15 epitomizes Apple’s dedication to simplicity and elegance in UX design. Gesture-based controls, facial recognition, and a cohesive ecosystem exemplify how Apple continually refines the user interface, making it more intuitive and seamless. Apple’s contemporary UX design is about providing features and orchestrating an immersive experience that transcends the tangible and taps into the emotional.

So, who’s in the Apple fan club now? The audience has expanded to encompass a diverse demographic. The psychographics extend beyond technical specifications, emphasizing aesthetics, reliability, and seamless integration into their digital lifestyles. Apple has mastered the art of UX design by fostering emotional connections with users — and in turn, some examples of extreme brand loyalty.

Apple’s design process now involves rigorous market research, extensive user feedback, and a commitment to creating products that resonate emotionally and practically. Features like privacy enhancements, ecosystem integration, and sustainability initiatives underscore Apple’s contemporary approach to UX design. The journey from the Apple I to the iPhone 15 reflects an evolution in technology and in understanding that UX design is a dynamic, user-centric dialogue:

Where we are now: Android

Now, let’s shift our gaze to Android. It’s grown to be a powering myriad of devices beyond smartphones, symbolizing diversity and inclusivity. The latest flagship devices, exemplified by the Samsung Galaxy S24, showcase Android’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology within an open ecosystem.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, running on Android, highlights the platform’s flexibility and adaptability. Customizable home screens, diverse app options, and a plethora of device choices emphasize Android’s commitment to catering to individual preferences. Android’s current UX provides users with a canvas for self-expression, creating a personalized experience within a broader ecosystem.

Android’s user base today is characterized by its diversity, embracing users from various backgrounds, income levels, and technological inclinations. The psychographics extend beyond technical specifications, emphasizing choice, customization, and a wide range of device options. Android, in its contemporary design, understands that UX is not about prescribing a single path but providing users the tools to define their digital journey.

Android’s current design philosophy involves collaborative efforts with device manufacturers, ensuring a balance between standardization and customization. Features such as widgets, theming options, and diverse app choices showcase Android’s commitment to adapting to user preferences while maintaining a cohesive user experience. Android’s UX design is not about imposing a singular vision but providing users the flexibility to shape their interactions:

What designers can learn from this

Crafting products with a profound understanding of the target audience, embracing simplicity without compromising functionality, and fostering adaptability are pivotal takeaways. UX design is not a static discipline but a symphony of understanding user needs, iterating based on feedback, and refining the design based on evolving trends.

As technology propels us towards unprecedented innovation, the future of Apple and Android design holds promise for UX designers. Augmented reality, seamless integration of devices, and an increased focus on sustainability present exciting opportunities. Designers, armed with insights from Apple and Android, are poised to define the next era of design innovation. In an age where UX design is a bridge between technology and human emotion, the journey is not just exciting — it’s an unfolding narrative of endless possibilities.

Header image source: IconScout