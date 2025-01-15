Designing swipe-to-delete and swipe-to-reveal interactions

Swiping left and right are part of the most common interactions, right alongside tapping, long press, and other gestures. The swipe gesture is used in every mobile device:
There is no smartphone today that doesn’t use the swipe gesture. Given this, it’s essential to design such gestures with accessibility in mind. Ensuring gesture-based interactions are inclusive enables all mobile users, regardless of ability, to navigate and engage with apps effortlessly.
In this article, we will go deep into swipe gestures. We’ll explore what it is, where it’s used, and how to design the perfect swipe gesture experience that is intuitive, functional, and accessible to all users.
What exactly is a swipe gesture? A swipe gesture is a finger movement across a screen to perform specific actions, vertically or horizontally. Simple. These gestures make sense because they reduce the need for multiple taps or navigating through menus. The two common implementations of swipe gestures we will focus on in this article are:
Of course, those are not the only “swipe-to” actions. I’m sure you’ve encountered others on your mobile app like:
Swipe gestures are most effective when applied to tasks that benefit from speed, efficiency, and reducing cognitive load. They should be used in contexts where quick actions are required or in contexts where simplifying user interaction can improve the overall experience.
Key areas where swipe gestures are particularly necessary include:
However, while swipe gestures look cool, they come with pitfalls if not implemented thoughtfully. Poorly designed swipe gestures can lead to:
In the following sections, we’ll look into the accessibility challenges associated with swipe gestures and explore best practices to address these issues effectively.
Swipe gestures, while intuitive for many users, can present significant challenges for others, particularly those with disabilities or when using assistive technologies. Let’s take a look into some major accessibility concerns with swipe gestures
We can’t deny the fact that there are some users with motor impairments, such as reduced hand dexterity or tremors, who may struggle to perform precise gestures like swiping. This can make it difficult for them to interact with key features of an app, leading to frustration and exclusion.
Small touch targets or requiring long swipes can exacerbate this issue.
What to do:
Swipe gestures (swipe to reveal, swipe to delete) might interfere with assistive techs, like voice control and screen readers. For example, a swipe-to-delete gesture might not be easily understood or executed by users relying on these tools, creating accessibility barriers.
What to do:
Swipe gestures are not obvious. They are often hidden in design, making them less discoverable for new or inexperienced users. Without clear visual or instructional cues, users may remain unaware of the functionality, leading to frustration.
What to do:
Below are ways to make the swipe gesture feature accessible to all users:
Not all users can easily perform swipe gestures, so offering alternative methods ensures inclusivity and accessibility:
Make sure you make the swipe area large enough to accommodate users with varying dexterity. A larger touch target (e.g., 48px by 48px) can improve accessibility, making it easier for users to perform the gesture accurately.
Additionally, ensure sufficient spacing between touch targets (at least 8px) to avoid accidental interactions, particularly in areas with frequent swipe actions.
To help users discover and understand swipe gestures, include clear visual cues:
Provide feedback after a swipe action to help users understand that their input has been recognized. For example, a subtle animation or haptic feedback can indicate that the swipe action was successful.
Additionally, when deleting an item, show a confirmation message (e.g., “Item deleted”) to reassure the user.
Ensure that swipe-to-navigate (e.g., swiping between tabs or pages) is reserved for areas where users expect to move through content, such as galleries, page transitions, or tabbed sections.
Conducting accessibility testing with a wide range of users, including individuals with disabilities, is crucial to verify that swipe interactions are functional and effective for everyone. Consistently apply swipe gestures across the app to avoid confusion. For instance, the swipe-to-delete action should behave similarly in all relevant contexts, and any variations should be clearly communicated.
But how do you know if your gestures are hitting the mark? By tracking measurable goals, you can identify what’s working and where improvements are needed.
Below are some key metrics to evaluate and refine your swipe gestures to make them more user-friendly and accessible for everyone.
Error rates in this scenario can be measured by failed or unintended outcomes:
This measures the time spent for users to completely perform the swipe gestures without the user being frustrated or confused. Even if you designed a sufficient swipe gesture, users still delay performing the gesture, and that delay may indicate a need for simplification.
To improve this metric, test the fluidity of gestures, ensure swipe distances are intuitive, and avoid overloading gestures with too many options.
The ultimate goal of designing accessible swipe gestures is to ensure user satisfaction.
During usability tests, interviews, and feedback sessions, listen closely to what users have to say about their experience. Take their feedback into account to refine your design, ensuring it meets their needs and provides the best possible experience.
Gmail makes excellent use of the swipe-to-archive gesture to streamline email management. With a simple horizontal swipe, users can quickly archive emails, reducing the time spent on inbox cleanup.
Additionally, Gmail provides immediate feedback after a swipe action. When an email is archived, a snackbar message appears at the bottom of the screen, confirming the action and offering an Undo option in case the user changes their mind.
This thoughtful design ensures user confidence and reduces potential frustration from accidental gestures.
Beyond swipe gestures, Gmail also supports long-press actions for bulk management. When I long-pressed on an email, it brought up a menu with options like Archive, Delete, and others. This design ensures users can still access key functions even if they’re unable or unwilling to use swipe gestures, making the feature more inclusive.
WhatsApp’s swipe-to-reveal feature allows users to quickly archive chats or access additional options. A right-to-left swipe reveals actions like Archive, enabling efficient management of conversations.
However, WhatsApp’s decision to hide the “Delete” action under a secondary menu introduces some usability challenges.
Users accustomed to the swipe-to-delete convention might find this approach less intuitive and require more effort to perform a common action. This could cause friction, especially for users who prioritize quick and direct actions.
YouTube’s swipe-to-delete feature in the recent search interface offers a simple and effective way for users to manage their search history. By swiping left on a specific search item, users can quickly delete it, maintaining privacy and keeping the search interface uncluttered.
Swipe gestures are powerful tools for creating efficient and intuitive user experiences. However, designing them with accessibility and usability in mind is essential to ensure inclusivity. Here are the key takeaways:
By adhering to these guidelines, designers can craft swipe interactions that are both effective and inclusive, offering a smooth experience for every user.
Whether it’s deleting an email, organizing a playlist, or archiving a chat, well-thought-out design plays a vital role in improving both usability and accessibility.
