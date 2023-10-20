19 social proof examples for designers

Learning how to build beautiful products without burning myself out (again). Writing about what I discovered along the way.

Showcasing social proof is one of the most impactful conversion rate optimization (CRO) tactics UX designers can implement. After all, few things motivate users to click the “purchase” button more than tangible evidence that the thing they will buy truly works.

In this article, I’ll dig deeper into different types of social proof with dissected examples of how reputable companies use them and why they work, as well as give you some tips on collecting and curating social proof from your organization.

What is social proof and why does it matter?

Social proof is any form of external validation that a particular product or service is trustworthy and valuable.

Examples of social proof include:

Testimonials and user reviews

Case studies

Awards and certifications

Press mentions

Although UX designers rarely collect social proof themselves, they should be aware of what evidence their company already has and even champion collecting it from various channels. It’s a worthwhile activity, as incorporating social proof in your designs helps you build trust with quotes and reviews; communicate your value in an authentic, non-salesy way; and establish authority over competitive solutions that don’t have external proof of value.

Social proof is especially important when working on conversion-critical parts of the product, such as conversion funnels or landing pages.

Types of social proof with examples

We can distinguish various types of social proof. The most common ones include:

Testimonials

Ratings and reviews

Case studies

Certifications and awards

Client lists

Press mentions

Let’s look deeper into each category and analyze a few examples from each.

Testimonials

A testimonial is a curated reference from a customer that highlights the value and trustworthiness of the product.

Contrary to reviews, which should be unmoderated and unfiltered, testimonials are handpicked and explicitly showcased in key parts of the user journey. Their goal is to reassure potential buyers that they’re making the right choice.

ProductLed Growth Certificate

When you land on ProductLed’s Growth Certificate landing page, one of the most prominent sections you’ll notice is their testimonial section:

Why it works

By including video testimonials, ProductLed makes them feel more authentic and tangible. You can actually see a human being referring to the program rather than just a random piece of text

Adding job titles and the company itself strengthens both the authenticity and authority of the testimonial

Testimonials are curated to target not only the functional needs of potential buyers (i.e., a 5–10% increase in activation rate) but also emotional needs (i.e., gaining confidence and clarity)

Justin Welsh’s course page

Justin Welsh is probably one of the best-selling solopreneurs on the Internet, and how he uses testimonials in his landing pages definitely helps:

Why it works

The whole page is testimonials-focused — instead of selling and explaining the value by a sales pitch, Justin goes with testimonial-driven sales

Combining video and text testimonials helps optimize both the quantity and quality of testimonials

The pure volume of testimonials makes the course very trustworthy

Proactiv

Proactiv sells anti-acne hygiene products, and their interactive graphic testimonials nail it:

Why it works

The ability to visually show the “before and after” effect is a powerful selling signal

By clearly showcasing interactivity, it encourages potential buyers to play with the pictures, even if out of mere curiosity. The more users engage with the testimonial, the more it sticks

Quotes feel natural and authentic

Ratings and reviews

Various rating and review systems are the most widespread type of social proof. Although they originated in ecommerce and marketplaces, nowadays, they’re becoming a standard in services and consumer products.

That shouldn’t be surprising, though. A volume of positive reviews establishes trust and credibility, regardless of the type of offering.

The Software House

The Software House proves that client reviews can be a powerful selling point, even in the case of high-ticket B2B services:

Why it works

A high score (4.8 out of 5.0) builds an impression of a high-quality offering

A relatively high number of reviews reinforces the value of the high score

The score is managed and protected by a reputable company (Clutch), which further reinforces the value of the score

Curating favorable ratings helps the company control the message they are putting out

Flashbay

Flashbay shows you don’t need to reinvent the wheel, and sometimes, all you need is to implement an external plugin to boost credibility immediately:

Why it works

A reputable third-party review platform builds trust. The ratings are not tweaked or manipulated

The ratings and reviews are visible on the homepage, ensuring every buyer sees them

Trustpilot’s module fits well in the page layout, so it’s not overly distracting or offputting

Huel

As with all innovative products on the market, Huel needs to establish credibility and spark further interest ASAP:

Why it works

The rating section is located right next to the main call to action, increasing the chance of users clicking them

Showcasing a high volume of positive ratings right in the header section is a good choice when selling controversial and not-so-common products such as food substitutes

Airbnb

It’s not an overstatement to say that Airbnb has one of the best-designed review systems:

Why it works

Various categories (such as cleanliness, communication, and so on) magnify the effect of positive reviews. Seven positive ratings ranging from 4.8 to 5.0 reinforce the credibility more than a single 4.95 score

Showing only snippets of the reviews allows Airbnb to show more of them on a single page, further reinforcing the trustworthiness effect

Airbnb uses a two-sided review mechanic (you have to leave a review to receive your review from the stay), which motivates leaving reviews, and a higher number of reviews leads to higher credibility

Shef

Shef understands that a single photo is worth more than a thousand words:

Why it works

Shef automatically fetches a picture of the ordered food, increasing the informative value of every review

Displaying the number of successful deliveries, not only leaving reviews, improves the restaurant’s credibility

As a bonus point, food pictures in reviews can provoke cravings, further increasing the chances of conversion

Case studies

Compared to reviews and testimonials, case studies go deep. They tell a more detailed story of how your product or service helped others achieve their outcomes.

Although marketing teams usually prepare the content itself, designers have a critical role in the process — the way case studies will be positioned and presented on the site impacts the type and volume of content that needs to be prepared.

Strong marketing-design collaboration is key to creating case studies that stick.

El Passion

Sometimes, the simplest presentation, like El Passion’s, works the best:

Why it works

A robust set of filters allows readers to quickly find a case study most relevant to their needs

High quantity combined with a high diversity of case studies positions El Passions as a well-rounded business partner

Quick descriptions of each case study make the whole portfolio scannable.

Purchasely

Purchasely deviates from standard case study formats and showcases their collaboration in a meaty summary format:

Why it works

Easily scannable summaries of key initiatives make it easy for potential buyers to quickly grasp the value of the offering

Results and numbers serve as a stronger proof of value than just a wall of text

FutureMind

FutureMind uses case studies to tell bigger stories and stress the long-term partnerships with their clients:

Why it works

By showcasing more than a single case study for each client, FutureMind highlights its depth of collaboration and reinforces its offering as a trusted, long-term business partner rather than a short-term contractor

Using proper labels helps readers choose case studies most relevant to their needs

LogRocket

Forgive our bias. LogRocket maintains a balance of tangibility, empathy, and focus on outcomes:

Why it works

A polished and unique UI makes people want to scan the site compared to the standard “blogpost-like” way of displaying case studies

Quotes are one of the most powerful social proof elements out there

Using photos, names, and job titles makes the case study more tangible

The focus on outcomes, such as “3x increase in conversion,” is a powerful selling point, increasing the chance people will read the whole case study

Certifications and awards

In some specific cases, accredited certifications, awards, and partnerships are a powerful selling point.

It’s especially important if you offer specialized services requiring a niche skillset.

ClickIT

ClickIT is a DevOps-as-a-service provider that helps companies build architectures in the AWS cloud, and they have credentials to prove they know what they’re doing:

Why it works

When hiring service contractors, people want to know they are hiring specialists. External credentials and accreditations are a great way to showcase you know what you are doing

The credibility of the accreditation issuer is also critical. By highlighting the AWS logo, ClickIT strengthens its credibility

SmartSites

SmartSites shows you don’t always need to make a dedicated section for your credentials:

Why it works

Relevant partnerships are clearly visible yet complement the bigger picture instead of occupying the whole section. They fit a bigger context

Client lists

While testimonials, case studies, and certificates work great, sometimes just sharing who you work with can do the trick.

Say you are looking for a fitness coach. If someone could prove they trained Lionel Messi, would you need any other proof they know their job?

N-iX

N-iX is a software development agency, but when you land on their homepage, you are not bombarded with catchy phrases about why they’re the best. They simply tell you who they work with:

Why it works

Strong brand names in N-iX’s clients build solid credibility. If eBay trusted them, why wouldn’t you trust them?

Showing the list of clients above the fold on the homepage instantly sends a message: “This is a serious and established company.”

Hotjar

Hotjar uses a minimalistic approach to brag about both their clients’ size and quantity:

Why it works

Strong brands build credibility for Hotjar

Adding the “Hotjar is trusted by 1,262,773 websites in 180+ countries” headline also stresses the number of clients, further proving Hotjar’s extensive expertise and coverage

ClickUp

ClickUp uses a similar approach to HotJar while nailing the positioning of its call-to-action (CTA):

Why it works

ClickUp can easily use big brand names as credentials without direct partnership. Given the nature of the tool (e.g., it can be used as a personal to-do list), in theory, one Logitech employee using Clickup is enough to use the Logitech brand as a social proof element

Just like Hotjar, Clickup combines quality with quantity communication (8 million teams) to strengthen its credibility

Putting non-invasive call-to-actions in main selling points is often a good conversion optimization tactic

Press

There’s something going on if the Wall Street Journal speaks positively about your product and offering.

While rarely as impactful as other types of social proof content, if your company is talked about in the media (in a positive light, of course), it might be worth considering designing a separate page with highlights.

It’s especially important for high-ticket products. Potential buyers often need to gather buy-in from multiple stakeholders, and giving them ammunition in the form of articles and press mentions from reputable sources will make it easier for them.

Workday

Workday uses a minimalistic approach to showcase its online presence and credibility:

Why it works

A simple structure focused on headlines makes it easy to scan the content

Headlines focus either on reinforcing Workday’s credibility (e.g., “Workday Once Again Name a Leader in [..]” or their value proposition

Miro

Miro adds a touch of joy and fun to showcase the company-related news in an eye-appealing manner:

Why it works

A strong focus on the visual aspect increases the chance that readers will at least scan the section

Adding a quick description (instead of just headers) makes finding relevant and interesting press mentions easy

How to gather social proof content as a UX designer

As we saw in previous examples, including social proof in your design can help reinforce your value proposition, credibility, and authority. However, you first need to gather this social proof to do so. After all, you can’t just write fake testimonials yourself.

The good news is there’s a high chance there are bits of social proof already gathered in various parts of the company. Let’s look at a few options for gathering social proof as a designer.

Testimonials

If you work in a B2B context, sales and account management teams are your best friends here.

Odds are they already have numerous testimonials that they use during the sales process. They’re often open to sharing them, as implementing them in designs often results in more sales leads. Win-win.

In the case of B2C, reach out to your customer support team. You might be surprised, but users often write customer support tickets just to express gratitude for the product!

In both cases, you can also try direct outreach. Identify your most engaged users, and ask them directly for a testimonial. If you ask for high-effort tasks (such as video testimonials), consider offering a reward for their time.

Case studies

If there are case studies, they are likely already published in some form on the website. Otherwise, you need to write them from scratch.

Contact your marketing team and kickstart the conversation there. If you present a solid pitch on how you could incorporate case studies in the website design to help generate more leads, there’s a high chance they’ll dedicate capacity to help you out.

Otherwise, focus on different types of social proof. Writing a case study is a labor-intensive process requiring marketing expertise, and doing it on your own might be counterproductive.

Certificates and awards

You might be surprised how many certificates and awards your company holds that you don’t even know about. After the initial joy of being recognized, people simply forget and move on.

Reach out to:

IT teams to learn what credentials, accredited training, and technical certifications they have.

Sales teams. If your company has some bragging rights, they’ll be the ones to know

Depending on the type of organization you work for, other teams might know about relevant certificates and awards. Simply ask around as many people as you can.

Client lists

Companies know who their biggest clients are. Reach out to the sales or marketing team and simply ask about it.

Always confirm with your legal department if you can showcase a particular client on your website — some of them might have non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Press mentions

The simplest way is to simply google it. Put your company’s name in Google search, choose the category “news,” and see if something valuable pops up.

If there are many valuable press mentions, creating a dedicated page section for that might be worth considering.

However, press sections work only if they’re frequently updated, and it shouldn’t be a designer’s job to worry about that. Collaborate with marketing and communications teams and ensure you have their buy-in and commitment before proceeding.

Summary

A skilled designer knows that a good design not only looks nice but also drives business metrics.

It’s especially crucial when designing conversion flows, such as sales funnels or landing pages. In such cases, focusing on highlighting social proof is often a sound design decision.

Incorporating various types of social proof can help you establish trust, boost credibility, and even get your sales message across without directly selling. There are numerous unique ways to implement each of these categories in your design. Hopefully, our examples gave you a healthy dose of inspiration for your own design journey.

