Using npm to create JavaScript icon libraries

Introduction
In this article, we’ll learn how to create a JavaScript icon library using Node Package Manager (npm). To get started, make sure you have the following:
- Node v14 (nvm, or Node Version Manager, can be used to specify Node’s version per working directory)
- An npm account
- A Figma account
Initial setup
Create a directory for your package on the command line, where
$package_name is your actual package name.
$ mkdir $package_name && cd $package_name
After determining the name of your package, you’ll need to know whether it’s going to be scoped (i.e.,
package vs.
@username/package). Finding a name and registering it early in your process is very important as names can only be used once and other developers might beat you to the punch.
To find whether a name is available, you can use this handy npm name checker, or you can type
https://www.npmjs.com/package/ into your browser and append the name of your choosing to the end of the URL like so:
https://www.npmjs.com/package/iconslib
If the name is available, you’ll be greeted with a 404 page. If you suspect that the package is registered for future use, you can ask npm to give you the name.
Run
$ npm init. In the case that your desired package name is unavailable, you can instead scope the package using your username by running
$ npm init --scope=$your_username. This will prompt you to fill some common npm properties and create a
package.json, which we will continue to fill throughout the article. Make sure to set the version to
0.0.0.
Your
package.json should look something like this:
{ "name": "$package_name", "version": "0.0.0", "description": "$package_description", "main": "index.js", "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "author": "$your_username <$your_email> ($your_website)", "license": "$license" }
Choosing an npm license
Choosing a proper license is crucial to every npm package you build because, without one, many individuals and organizations will abstain from using your package.
Visit Choose a License to pick one. Copy the text and replace
[year] and
[fullname] accordingly, then paste the content to a
license file on the root of your package directory.
Don’t forget to update the
license property in
package.json if you made changes.
Setting up Git and GitHub
From automatically updating your outdated dependencies to running tests and tagging your releases, GitHub will play a huge role in maintaining your npm package.
To get started, run
$ git init in your package directory to initialize a new Git repository.
Then, create a
README.md file with a short description, which you can later expand on, and a
.gitignore file that contains the following:
# build output # dependencies /node_modules # build /outline /solid # misc .DS_Store .npm .eslintcache .yarn-integrity # env files .env # Logs logs *.log npm-debug.log* yarn-debug.log* yarn-error.log* # Output of 'npm pack' *.tgz /package
After that, visit
https://github.new and create a repository.
Before adding a
remote or pushing any changes to this new repository, you’ll first want to modify your
package.json by adding
repository,
bugs, and
homepage properties. You can also add the
keywords property to make your package more discoverable.
{ "homepage": "https://github.com/$your_username/$github_repo#readme", "repository": { "type": "git", "url": "git+https://github.com/$your_username/$github_repo.git" }, "bugs": { "url": "https://github.com/$your_username/$github_repo/issues" }, "keywords": [ "icons", "svg", "react" ] }
If you intend to have a website for your icon library, you can set the value of
homepage to your domain name. The homepage is accessible via
$ npm home <package>.
You can then go ahead and push your existing repository to GitHub:
$ git add . && git commit -m 'initial commit' $ git remote add origin [email protected]:$your_username/$github_repo.git $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main
Publishing early to npm
As previously mentioned, publishing early to npm protects you from getting your package name taken by others. To publish to npm, create an account and authenticate yourself on the command line of the root of your package directory.
$ npm login
This will prompt you to enter your credentials. After that, you will be able to publish to the npm registry with the following command:
$ npm publish --access public
This will create a public npm package using the
name property you defined in your
package.json.
If you want to unpublish your package, run
$ npm unpublish $package_name -f. Ideally, this is done within 72 hours of publishing, but npm has some additional guidelines on unpublishing after that timeframe if need be.
Once published, your package will live at
https://www.npmjs.com/package/$package_name.
Creating the icons
The flexible nature of SVG specs allows icon designers to achieve the same visual outcomes in multiple ways using different features of the specification, such as using
path vs. the basic shapes, or
fill vs.
stroke.
However, when creating an icon set or library, some assumptions have to be made to allow for better optimization because you’ll have to distribute SVG files that are optimized as much as possible.
Outline vs. solid icons
One assumption you can easily make is to use
strokes for outline icons and
fills for solid ones. Solid icons tend to be used when recognizability is crucial, so
fills would serve that purpose well.
Strokes are well-suited for creating tiny details, so they work well with outline icons.
This is a useful rule of thumb for easy optimization because you’ll have a subset of your outline icons written using
strokes and another using
fills. You’ll avoid the nightmare of having individual icons that are written using both
strokes and
fills, which would be impossible to optimize in key ways.
Note that you will have to use different tactics if you’re creating a duotone icon set. Google’s System Icons guide is a good resource if you’re looking for further best practices on creating icons.
Using Figma as a design tool
The SVG spec is vast and only partially implemented by vendors, including editors and browsers. You will constantly “break” your SVGs by exporting and importing them to different environments.
If you work with Figma, you can use the pen to branch out from a predrawn vector and create miter joints. Unfortunately, that does not materialize the same way in browsers just yet:
Exportable icons in Figma
To be able to programmatically export icons from Figma later in your npm package build process, you’ll need to create Figma components from your icons and separate them into
outline and
solid pages.
Creating a build process
Programmatic export
Once that’s done, use the
figma-exportpackage suite to export your icons from Figma automatically. You’ll need a personal access token that can be obtained from your Figma account settings, as well as your Figma file’s ID.
The highlighted section of this URL is your file ID:
To quickly test our Figma icons, we can run the following
npx command:
$ FIGMA_TOKEN=180901-363fe5d2-f0c2-45a9-b564-d49c708281ea npx -p @figma-export/cli -p @figma-export/output-components-as-svg figma-export components V7WbFH5FKFahwtiqWdxzoO -O @figma-export/output-components-as-svg
Replace
FIGMA_TOKEN‘s value and
V7WbFH5FKFahwtiqWdxzoO with your token and file ID, respectively.
The command should create an
output directory that contains the following:
output ├── outline │ ├── Circle.svg │ ├── Square.svg │ └── S.svg └── solid ├── Circle.svg ├── Square.svg └── S.svg
If the export is successful, we can proceed with creating the npm package.
Installing dependencies in your npm package
Back in our package directory, install
dotenv,
@figma-export/cli, and
@figma-export/output-components-as-svg as dev dependencies:
$ npm install --save-dev dotenv @figma-export/cli @figma-export/output-components-as-svg
In a
.env file, include the
FIGMA_TOKEN environment variable as such:
# .env FIGMA_TOKEN=180901-363fe5d2-f0c2-45a9-b564-d49c708281ea # use your own FILE_ID=V7WbFH5FKFahwtiqWdxzoO
dotenv will be used to load our variable in the build process.
Configuring
figma-export
Create a
figma.config.js file in the root directory, and then proceed with the following steps:
- Require
dotenv‘s
configfunction, which reads
.envand stuffs
process.envwith your variables
- Define a
fileIdconstant holding your Figma file ID env variable
- Define an
outputtersconstant for
figma-export’s output directory
- Export an object with the type
FigmaExportRc, which helps with autocomplete and pulls from both
solidand
outlineFigma pages
// figma.config.js require("dotenv").config();const fileId = process.env.FILE_ID; const outputters = [ require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svg")({ output: "./" }) ];/** @type {import('@figma-export/types').FigmaExportRC} */ module.exports = { commands: [ [ "components", { fileId, onlyFromPages: ["solid"], outputters, }, ], [ "components", { fileId, onlyFromPages: ["outline"], outputters, }, ], ], };
To test if this is working, run
$ npx figma-export use-config figma.config.js, which should create separate
solid and
outline directories holding our icons.
Optimizing icons
For optimization, we’ll be using the ubiquitous
svgo. SVGO optimizes our SVGs based on the set of plugins we configure it to use. You can test out a subset of these rules directly in the browser using this SVGO frontend tool.
As for the optimizations, we’ll apply the default configuration and deviate where we see fit.
removeDimensions
By removing
width and
height in favor of
viewBox, you avoid relying on the default size. This helps in identifying badly exported SVGs, where the design tool adds in a pixel or two to the SVG’s dimensions — changing an icon from
100px to
101px, for instance. Relying on the default size will make the SVG look crisp, but manually resetting the intended size to
100px will cause the SVG to look slightly blurry and prompt you to re-export it properly.
removeAttrs and
addAttributesToSVGElement
The reason we split
solid and
outline variant optimizations is so that we only have a single occurrence of specific attributes.
removeAttrs will allow us to remove an attribute of our choice entirely from the SVG and
addAttributesToSVGElement will allow us to add it back to the
svg element itself.
<!-- before --> <svg fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 16 16"> <path stroke="#000" d="M.5.5h15v15H.5V.5z"/> <path stroke="#000" d="M6 10V6h4v4H6z"/> </svg> <!-- after --> <svg stroke="#000" fill="none" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 16 16"> <path d="M.5.5h15v15H.5V.5z"/> <path d="M6 10V6h4v4H6z"/> </svg>
Setting
currentColor values
currentColor is widely regarded as the first CSS variable. Setting a color value in CSS to
currentColor (
border: 2px dashed currentColor, for example) would automatically and reactively pick that element’s
color property value.
In our SVGs, we can prepopulate the
fill and
stroke attributes with
currentColor to make it easier for users to override the color of the icon.
Note that when the SVG is used in
<img src="our.svg" /> for browser caching purposes,
currentColor will simply render the SVG black. To change the color in this case, you can make use of SVG’s feColorMatrix filter.
Also, note that
fill="none" in
outline SVGs needs to remain as-is.
Optimizing SVGs
To make use of
svgo, we can directly install and run it against our exported SVGs. But since we’re already using
figma-export, which has
svgo integration as a
transformer, we’ll use that instead.
$ npm i --save-dev @figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo
Alongside the default configuration, we’ll add these optimizations, with
sortAttrs being a stylistic choice:
// figma.config.js require("dotenv").config(); const svgo = require('@figma-export/transform-svg-with-svgo') const fileId = process.env.FILE_ID; const outputters = [ require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svg")({ output: "./" }) ]; /** @type {import('svgo').PluginConfig[]} */ const solidSVGOConfig = [ { removeDimensions: true }, { sortAttrs: true }, { removeAttrs: { attrs: "fill" } }, { addAttributesToSVGElement: { attribute: { fill: "currentColor" } } }, ]; /** @type {import('svgo').PluginConfig[]} */ const outlineSVGOConfig = [ { removeDimensions: true }, { sortAttrs: true }, { removeAttrs: { attrs: "stroke" } }, { addAttributesToSVGElement: { attribute: { stroke: "currentColor" } } }, ]; /** @type {import('@figma-export/types').FigmaExportRC} */ module.exports = { commands: [ ["components", { fileId, onlyFromPages: ["solid"], transformers: [svgo({ multipass: true, plugins: solidSVGOConfig })], outputters, }, ], ["components", { fileId, onlyFromPages: ["outline"], transformers: [svgo({ multipass: true, plugins: outlineSVGOConfig })], outputters, }, ], ], };
Finally, we’ll add a
figma npm script for our icon creation command:
{ "scripts": { "export": "figma-export use-config figma.config.js" } }
Running
$ npm run export will output our
outline and
solid directories.
Packing your icons
To publish your icons, we must first determine what gets published. For that, npm’s
package.json uses the
files property. When you don’t give it a value, npm will publish everything that isn’t included in
.gitignore. For our purposes,
outline and
solid are all that need to be published, so we’ll add a
files array to
package.json as such:
{ "files": [ "outline/", "solid/" ] }
Note that
README.md,
package.json, and
LICENSE are all published regardless of settings. With that change, we can now test and publish our package.
Testing and publishing our npm package
To simulate publishing our npm package, we can use the
npm pack command. Running
npm pack will create a TAR file named after your package’s name and version. We can unpack the TAR file to test our package.
$ tar zxvf $package_name-0.0.0.tgz
This will output a
package directory that holds our published files.
It’s very important to note that if you delete or modify the
outline or
solid directories after running
npm run export, then those modifications will be published as
npm pack would indicate. For that reason, we should set up an npm script for cleaning, exporting, and publishing the package to eliminate any chance of interference.
Clean and build scripts
To clean our workspace, we need to remove the
outline,
solid, and
package directories as well as any TAR file, although
package and tar files are excluded from publication.
We can resort to
$ rm -rf for removing these directories and files, but
rm is not cross-platform. An alternative would be to install
rimraf and use that instead.
$ npm i --save-dev rimraf { "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid package *.tgz", "export": "figma-export use-config figma.config.js" } }
To build our package, we will run the scripts
clean and
export consecutively using the
npm-run-all package, which exposes a
run-s script we can use.
$ npm i --save-dev npm-run-all { "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid package *.tgz", "export": "figma-export use-config figma.config.js", "build": "run-s clean export" } }
Running
npm run build will now run our
clean and
export scripts.
Testing
Automating our icon exportation from Figma means we can now write a simple test script to make sure our icons have been properly exported. To do that we can install
cheerio, a markup parser, to validate our
viewBox attribute.
$ npm i --save-dev cheerio
To test our icons, we will create a
test.js that contains the following:
const fs = require("fs"); const $ = require("cheerio"); const directories = ["outline", "solid"]; let errors = 0; directories.forEach((dir) => fs.readdirSync(dir).forEach((file) => { const viewBox = $.load(fs.readFileSync(`${dir}/${file}`))("svg").attr( "viewBox" ); if (viewBox !== "0 0 16 16") { console.error( `Error: \`${dir}/${file}\` has a viewBox of \x1b[31m\`${viewBox}\`\x1b[0m` ); errors++; } }) ); if (errors > 0) { process.exit(1); } else { console.log("Tests passed!"); }
This reads all SVGs from
outline and
solid directories and loops over them, comparing their
viewBox attributes against
0 0 16 16. If the comparison fails, we display a helpful message and exit the node process with a
1 exit code, indicating that our test script has failed.
In our
package.json, we should update our scripts, adding a
test script:
{ "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid package *.tgz", "export": "figma-export use-config figma.config.js", "test": "node test.js", "build": "run-s clean export" } }
npm t is a shorthand for
npm run test that we can use to run our test script manually.
Publishing our icons
Publishing a new version to npm entails running tests, bumping the package version, and adding a Git tag.
Semantic Versioning
For bumping the version, npm uses Semantic Versioning, or
semver, through its
npm version command.
semver is one of the most popular formats for API versions. For our purposes, a simplistic
MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH format will suffice.
According to
semver,
MAJOR should increase when your changes break existing uses of your API.
MINOR is reserved for added functionality while maintaining backward compatibility.
PATCH should increase when our changes aim to fix a bug.
After committing your changes to
git, running
npm version followed by either
major,
minor, or
patch would increase the version accordingly.
Git tags
Git tags are used to link a specific release with a point in Git history, which comes in handy when working with users using non-latest versions of your package.
To create a tag, you can run
git tag v0.0.0 -m
initial release with the corresponding version and an annotation.
A better
npm publish
With the addition of testing, bumping the version, and tagging our releases, it is very possible to accidentally skip a step while releasing a new version. To help safely publish our package, we can rely on
np.
$ npm i --save-dev np
In our
package.json, we will add a
release script that runs
build and
np.
{ "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid package *.tgz", "export": "figma-export use-config figma.config.js", "test": "node test.js", "build": "run-s clean export", "np": "np", "release": "run-s build np" } }
To publish our release, we should first commit our changes — without pushing, as
np will push our changes for us — and then we should run:
$ npm run release
This will build our package and prompt us to bump our version and run multiple checks against our Git repository and npm dependencies.
np will then open a new release page in GitHub to allow us to annotate our latest tag and add attachments.
Using SVGs as React components
There are multiple ways that users can convert SVGs for use as React components on the fly. We can, however, do the work upfront to make our package more versatile.
We will be relying on
svgr to transform our SVGs into React components. And like
svgo,
figma-export also has a plugin for
svgr that we’ll use.
$ npm i --save-dev @figma-export/output-components-as-svgr
In
figma.config.js, we can add an additional value to our
outputters array as such:
const outputters = [ require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svg")({ output: "./" }), require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svgr")({ output: "./src", }), ];
Running
npm run export will now create a
src directory that has
outline and
solid sub-directories holding our React components.
These React components are written in JSX, which means that the user will need a
build step to consume them. Therefore, we will use a bundler to transpile the components into JavaScript. We will also add TypeScript support.
$ npm i --save-dev react rollup typescript @rollup/plugin-typescript @types/react
We’ll first create an
index.js entry point for Rollup at the root of our project that will export our React components.
// ./index.js export * from "./src/solid"; export * from "./src/outline";
Then, modify our
outputters to generate
tsx files.
const capitalize = (s) => s.charAt(0).toUpperCase() + s.slice(1); const fileId = process.env.FILE_ID; const outputters = [ require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svg")({ output: "./" }), require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svgr")({ getFileExtension: () => ".tsx", getComponentName: ({ componentName, pageName }) => componentName + capitalize(pageName), getSvgrConfig: () => ({ typescript: true }), output: "./src", }), ];
Next, we’ll create
tsconfig.json and
rollup.config.js files as well as a
bundle npm script to bundle our files into a
react/index.js file:
// tsconfig.json { "compilerOptions": { "jsx": "react", "strict": true, "noImplicitAny": true, "allowSyntheticDefaultImports": true, "declaration": true, "outDir": "react" } } // rollup.config.js import typescript from "@rollup/plugin-typescript"; const config = [ { input: "index.js", output: { dir: "react", format: "module", }, plugins: [typescript()], }, ]; export default config; { "scripts": { "bundle": "rollup --config", "build": "run-s clean export bundle", } }
Running
npm run build will generate a
react directory with an
index.js that holds our bundled components, which we will specify as our
main entry to the package in
package.json.
{ "main": "react/index.js" }
Users will be able to use these components by importing them as such:
import { HouseSolid, GlobeOutline } from 'iconlib'
To publish React components’ support, we must first add the
react directory to npm’s
files,
clean script, and
.gitignore alongside
src before we run
npm run release. We should also add a
peerDependencies field to indicate that
react is needed to use our package.
// package.json "files": [ "outline/", "solid/", "react/" ], "peerDependencies": { "react": ">= 16" } // package.json "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid react src package *.tgz" } # .gitignore # build /outline /solid /react /src
Using sprites and CDNs
Sprites are single files that hold all of our icons, and serve as yet another way to use SVGs. To display an icon, we rely on the
use SVG element:
<svg> <use xlink:href="path/to/sprite.svg#our-icon"/> </svg>
For some projects, sprites are the most appropriate way to consume SVGs. Thus, we will export sprites for our SVGs and make them readily available through package CDNs.
To start, we can install
@figma-export/output-components-as-svgstore as a dev dependency:
$ npm i --save-dev @figma-export/output-components-as-svgstore
And then we can add another item in our
outputters array and point to a
sprite directory. We also use our icon names as
ids and lowercase them.
const outputters = [ // ... require("@figma-export/output-components-as-svgstore")({ getIconId: ({ componentName }) => componentName.toLowerCase(), output: "./sprite", }), ];
Running
npm run export would generate sprites in a
sprite directory.
By adding our
sprite directory to
.gitignore,
clean script, and
files array, we can publish our sprites to npm.
# .gitignore # build /outline /solid /react /src /sprite // package.json "files": [ "outline/", "solid/", "react/", "sprite/" ] // package.json "scripts": { "clean": "rimraf outline solid react src sprite package *.tgz" }
We can then point to either our
outline or
solid sprites whenever someone visits our package through a CDN like unpkg or jsDelivr by adding
unpkg,
cdn, and
jsdelivr fields in our
package.json and point them to our sprites:
{ "jsdelivr": "sprite/outline.svg", "cdn": "sprite/outline.svg", "unpkg": "sprite/outline.svg" }
If someone were to visit
https://unkg.com/$package_name, the URL would resolve to our
outline.svg sprites.
Conclusion
This blog post covers publishing to npm, creating optimized icons, and directly exporting them from Figma. We also tackled testing and added React and sprite support. Tell us how your implementation went below!
