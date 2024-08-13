Understanding optimistic UI and React's `useOptimistic` Hook

Milliseconds can make or break user experiences, as frustration from delays can drive them away from your site. One strategy that has gained traction for its ability to deliver swift, responsive interactions is the optimistic UI pattern. This pattern allows you to update a UI immediately after a user completes an action, based on the assumption that the background operations will succeed. This method increases the perception of an app’s speed and greatly improves user experience by providing instant feedback.

In this article, we will explore React’s new useOptimistic Hook and how it can allow you to implement optimistic UI updates to make your application feel faster and more responsive.

What is the React useOptimistic Hook?

The useOptimistic Hook is a powerful feature currently available in React’s Canary version. It lets you show a different state while an asynchronous action, such as a network request, is underway. This is particularly important in cases where users expect instant feedback for their actions, such as when submitting forms or commenting on social media.

By implementing the useOptimistic Hook, applications can update user interfaces immediately, providing a seamless and engaging user experience. Let’s break it down with an example:

const [optimisticComments, postComment] = useOptimistic(commentsFromServer, addComment);

optimisticComments : This is the optimistic state, initialized to the value of commentsFromServer . It shows the current list of comments on a post, immediately reflecting any user actions

: This is the optimistic state, initialized to the value of . It shows the current list of comments on a post, immediately reflecting any user actions postComment : This is the dispatch function that you call to apply the mutation defined in addComment . This function updates optimisticComments optimistically when a user adds a comment

: This is the dispatch function that you call to apply the mutation defined in . This function updates optimistically when a user adds a comment commentsFromServer : This is the source of truth, representing the confirmed list of comments fetched from the server. If this value changes (e.g., after fetching new data from the server), optimisticComments will also update to match, ensuring consistency

: This is the source of truth, representing the confirmed list of comments fetched from the server. If this value changes (e.g., after fetching new data from the server), will also update to match, ensuring consistency addComment : This is the mutation logic that will be applied to optimisticComments when postComment is called. It defines how to add a new comment to the list optimistically

Considering developer efficiency, React introduced the useOptimistic Hook tailored for this UI pattern. The optimistic UI update ensures that users are not left waiting for server responses, which is crucial for maintaining a smooth user experience. When a user performs an action, useOptimistic reflects the state changes immediately before the server responds.

This hook manages the optimistic state by initially assuming that the API will respond successfully. If the API responds successfully, the assumed state is persisted. In case of an API failure, the state reverts to its original state. This balance is crucial for maintaining data integrity while offering a user experience that feels fast and responsive.

By using the useOptimistic Hook, developers can create applications that feel more immediate and engaging, keeping users actively involved and satisfied with the performance.

Imagine a social media platform where users can see posts from others. When a user hits the Send button, the app waits for the server’s response before updating the UI. This delay can make the app feel sluggish.

Assuming you have a server set up with the necessary files, let’s proceed to implement the optimistic functionality: