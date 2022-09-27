Understanding Node.js file locking

When building any software system, data integrity is always important. Any software engineer will have to deal with the traditional race condition, which occurs when two users or systems attempt to modify the same data object.

More often than not in web development, we run into issues with locking database records or processes. This includes data objects as well as actual files, depending on what you’re working on. In Node.js, file locking uses concepts similar to locking other data objects in software development.

In this article, I’ll walk you through how to achieve file locking in Node.js, relating it back to more general concepts you see in locking, like database records and processes. I’ve also included some example code that utilizes the proper-lockfile npm package. Finally, I’ve created a sample project on GitHub that you can use to follow along. Let’s get started!

How does Node.js support file locking?

Node.js includes many functions for file management, including the ability to perform the traditional CRUD functions as well as the ability to operate synchronously and asynchronously.

In the code below, we have both an asynchronous and a synchronous function reading a file:

// example originally copied from https://nodejs.dev/learn/reading-files-with-nodejs const fs = require('fs') // asynchronous fs.readFile('/Users/joe/test.txt', 'utf8' , (err, data) => { if (err) { console.error(err) return } console.log(data) }) // synchronous try { const data = fs.readFileSync('/Users/joe/test.txt', 'utf8') console.log(data) } catch (err) { console.error(err) }

Other functions with the Node.js fs package that are most often used with files include:

writeFile and writeFileSync

and appendfile and appendFileSync

and Deleting files with unlinkSync and unlink

and Getting status of files in the OS with state and stateSync

and Creating folders with mkdir and mkdirSync

There are many others within the fs and path packages in Node.js.

Specific to locking files in Node.js, we use the fs.stat() functionality to get information about when the file was created and last updated, similar to the code below:

// this code was copied from https://attacomsian.com/blog/nodejs-get-file-last-modified-date const fs = require('fs'); // fetch file details try { const stats = fs.statSync('file.txt'); // print file last modified date console.log(`File Data Last Modified: ${stats.mtime}`); console.log(`File Status Last Modified: ${stats.ctime}`); } catch (error) { console.log(error); }

How do you lock a file in Node.js?

There are many ways that you can lock a file in a system with Node.js. The biggest challenge you’ll encounter with file locking is that different operating systems deal with actually locking a file in different ways.

When dealing with files, Node.js passes control over to the OS. Therefore, to lock your file in software, you have to use an intermediary service to listen and control your files. One way to do that would be utilizing a database record to record who has access to a file.

A more granular approach is seen in the way the npm package proper-lockfile handles it, using mkdir to generate .lock files and tracking the status with fs.stat() .

Looking into the proper-lockfile source code, you’ll see that it uses fs.mkdir() to create a .lock file:

// aquire the lock // code was copied from https://github.com/moxystudio/node-proper-lockfile/blob/master/lib/lockfile.js const lockfilePath = getLockFile(file, options); // Use mkdir to create the lockfile (atomic operation) options.fs.mkdir(lockfilePath, (err) => { if (!err) { // At this point, we acquired the lock! // Probe the mtime precision return mtimePrecision.probe(lockfilePath, options.fs, (err, mtime, mtimePrecision) => { // If it failed, try to remove the lock.. /* istanbul ignore if */ if (err) { options.fs.rmdir(lockfilePath, () => {}); return callback(err); } callback(null, mtime, mtimePrecision); }); }

Then, proper-lockfile uses fs.stat() to track the file updates and verify that the file is locked:

// check if file is still locked // code was copied from https://github.com/moxystudio/node-proper-lockfile/blob/master/lib/lockfile.js // Resolve to a canonical file path resolveCanonicalPath(file, options, (err, file) => { if (err) { return callback(err); } // Check if lockfile exists options.fs.stat(getLockFile(file, options), (err, stat) => { if (err) { // If does not exist, file is not locked. Otherwise, callback with error return err.code === 'ENOENT' ? callback(null, false) : callback(err); } // Otherwise, check if lock is stale by analyzing the file mtime return callback(null, !isLockStale(stat, options)); }); });

Finally, when it’s time to remove the lock, proper-lockfile uses fs.rmdirSync() to remove the created .lock file and free it up for usage:

// free lock // code was copied from https://github.com/moxystudio/node-proper-lockfile/blob/master/lib/lockfile.js // Resolve to a canonical file path resolveCanonicalPath(file, options, (err, file) => { if (err) { return callback(err); } // Skip if the lock is not acquired const lock = locks[file]; if (!lock) { return callback(Object.assign(new Error('Lock is not acquired/owned by you'), { code: 'ENOTACQUIRED' })); } lock.updateTimeout && clearTimeout(lock.updateTimeout); // Cancel lock mtime update lock.released = true; // Signal the lock has been released delete locks[file]; // Delete from locks removeLock(file, options, callback); });

File locking in action

As a practical example, we’ll leverage proper-lockfile to see Node.js file locking in action. In my sample project, I have two programs that are super simple. Both attempt to write to the same file but utilize proper-lockfile to control the file access. In both cases, the programs do the following:

Place a lock on the file to work on Complete work; in this case, we’re just appending a value Release the lock

The code below shows the first program attempting to access and write to the file:

'use strict'; const lockfile = require('proper-lockfile'); const lockingUtility = require('../utility'); (async () => { try { // apply lock console.log('FIRST PROGRAM: locking file'); await lockfile.lock(lockingUtility.exampleFile); // sleep to create condition where file is locked while second program running await lockingUtility.sleep(5000); // do work console.log('FIRST PROGRAM: writing to file'); lockingUtility.writeFile(lockingUtility.exampleFile, 'FIRST'); // release lock console.log('FIRST PROGRAM: release lock'); await lockfile.unlock(lockingUtility.exampleFile); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } })();

The second program then attempts to access the same file, retrying up to ten times while the file is locked:

'use strict'; const lockfile = require('proper-lockfile'); const lockingUtility = require('../utility'); (async () => { let checkFile = false; // sleep to create condition where file is locked by first program await lockingUtility.sleep(5000); // attempt to do this 10 times for (let i = 0; i < 9; i++) { console.log(`SECOND PROGRAM: attempt ${i} at file lock`); const checkFile = await lockfile.check(lockingUtility.exampleFile); try { if (checkFile) { console.log('SECOND PROGRAM: file is locked so wait a second'); await lockingUtility.sleep(1000); } else { console.log('SECOND PROGRAM: file is free now'); // aquire lock console.log('SECOND PROGRAM: locking file'); await lockfile.lock(lockingUtility.exampleFile); // do work console.log('SECOND PROGRAM: writing to the file'); lockingUtility.writeFile(lockingUtility.exampleFile, 'SECOND'); // release lock console.log('SECOND PROGRAM: release lock'); await lockfile.unlock(lockingUtility.exampleFile); // break out of loop break; } } catch (error) { console.log(error); } } // write out file contents to screen lockingUtility.outputFile(lockingUtility.exampleFile); })();

If you run the start npm script in your console, you’ll note the behavior through the logging from both programs:

If you notice in the console statement, the following occurred:

The first program locked the file The first program did work on the file The second program attempted to lock the file but had to wait as it encountered the lock The first program then released the lock, thereby freeing the file for access The second program saw that the file was free, locked it, and did its work, freeing the file

If you notice the output at the end, you’ll see that the entries in the file differ only by one second. The first program finished, and then the second program completed.

It’s important to note that this only works as long as you are using proper-lockfile in both programs. In Node.js, you can still access a file directly using the fs package. The idea here is that proper-lockfile provides a mechanism to monitor file access and thus achieve locking.

As I mentioned earlier, you could achieve a similar behavior with mechanisms like a database table that is consulted for which records are locked etc.

In both cases, you leverage an intermediary mechanism to control access to avoid a race condition.

Wrapping up

In this post, we discussed a method of locking files with Node.js. We covered the basics and reasoning of why controlling resources and files is important, and we then covered an example of file locking in Node.js using proper-lockfile.

There are many ways to achieve file locking, thereby providing a greater sense of control of resources in Node.js projects. The ideas are the same in that you want to achieve data integrity in your systems, and locking files is one way to achieve that.

As a web developer myself, I rarely have to work directly with file locking. However, I do routinely have to deal with resource allocation, which is a very similar concept to what we are doing here with files.

The npm package proper-lockfile provides a great example of a methodology on how to achieve resource allocation in your projects. I recommend checking out the GitHub repo, as well as the Node.js documentation on the file system.

