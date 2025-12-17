Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
The Replay (12/17/25): React2Shell, Shopify Winter ‘26, and more

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

12/17/25

🐚 Shruti Kapoor, frontend educator, author, and Ex-PayPal/Slack engineer, breaks down the React2Shell exploit and discusses security lessons learned for dev teams.

🛍️ Eytan Seidman, VP of Product at Shopify, joins PodRocket to discuss how Shopify’s Winter ‘26 Edition spurs faster loops with the Dev MCP server, expanded POS, a new analytics API, and early Sidekick integration.

⚖️ Temitope Oyedele weighs the pros and cons of tRPC vs. oRPC for your TypeScript projects.

📜 Anton Zaides, Engineering Manager at Honeybook, discusses 5 engineering dogmas that it’s time to reconsider.

🔮 What will HackerNews look like in 2035?

….and much more.

Recent posts:

react 2 shell vulnerability shruti kapoor

React2Shell exploit: What happened and lessons learned

Shruti Kapoor breaks down the React2Shell exploit and discusses lessons that dev teams can take away from one of the biggest security events of the year.

Shruti Kapoor
Dec 17, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
Angular Vs. React Vs. Vue.js: Comparing Performance

Angular vs. React vs. Vue.js: A performance guide for 2026

React, Angular, and Vue still lead frontend development, but 2025 performance is shaped by signals, compilers, and hydration. Here’s how they compare.

Nefe Emadamerho-Atori
Dec 16, 2025 ⋅ 19 min read

Drizzle and React Native (Expo): Local SQLite setup

Learn how to use Drizzle ORM with Expo SQLite in a React Native app, including schema setup, migrations, and type-safe queries powered by TanStack Query.

Nitish Sharma
Dec 16, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read
weird web apis fall in love with browser

5 weird web APIs that’ll make you fall back in love with the browser

Explore five bizarre browser APIs that open up opportunities for delightful interfaces, unexpected interactions, and thoughtful accessibility enhancements.

Elian Van Cutsem
Dec 15, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read
