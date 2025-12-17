The Replay (12/17/25): React2Shell, Shopify Winter ‘26, and more

Shruti Kapoor breaks down the React2Shell exploit and discusses lessons that dev teams can take away from one of the biggest security events of the year.
React, Angular, and Vue still lead frontend development, but 2025 performance is shaped by signals, compilers, and hydration. Here’s how they compare.
Learn how to use Drizzle ORM with Expo SQLite in a React Native app, including schema setup, migrations, and type-safe queries powered by TanStack Query.
Explore five bizarre browser APIs that open up opportunities for delightful interfaces, unexpected interactions, and thoughtful accessibility enhancements.
