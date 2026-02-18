The Replay (2/18/26): Copilot workarounds, platform pitfalls, and more

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

🛠️ Andrew Evans, principal engineer and tech lead at CarMax, shares how to recreate Claude “Skills” inside GitHub Copilot, using scoped instruction files to simulate domain-aware expert modes without switching tools or violating IT policies.

🎧 Russ Miles, software development expert and educator, joins PodRocket to explain why developer platforms fail and why treating your platform as a product (not a factory) is the key to flow, feedback loops, and reducing cognitive burden.

🛡️ Peter Aidelọje, technical writer and project manager, shares a security playbook for Cloudflare-dependent stacks: why the edge should be your first line of defense, not your only one, and how to design for failure when it isn’t.

🧛 Steve Yegge on the “Dracula effect”: Why vibe coding might be a vibe vampire.

🧠 Why cognitive debt is the hidden cost of AI-generated code.

…and much more.

