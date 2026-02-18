Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Feb 18, 2026

The Replay (2/18/26): Copilot workarounds, platform pitfalls, and more

Here’s what you’ll find in the February 18th edition of The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders:

2/18/26

🛠️ Andrew Evans, principal engineer and tech lead at CarMax, shares how to recreate Claude “Skills” inside GitHub Copilot, using scoped instruction files to simulate domain-aware expert modes without switching tools or violating IT policies.

🎧 Russ Miles, software development expert and educator, joins PodRocket to explain why developer platforms fail and why treating your platform as a product (not a factory) is the key to flow, feedback loops, and reducing cognitive burden.

🛡️ Peter Aidelọje, technical writer and project manager, shares a security playbook for Cloudflare-dependent stacks: why the edge should be your first line of defense, not your only one, and how to design for failure when it isn’t.

🧛 Steve Yegge on the “Dracula effect”: Why vibe coding might be a vibe vampire.

🧠 Why cognitive debt is the hidden cost of AI-generated code.

…and much more.

Recent posts:

andrew evans claude copilot

Can’t use Claude at work? How I recreated “Skills” in GitHub Copilot

Learn how to recreate Claude Skills–style workflows in GitHub Copilot using custom instruction files and smarter context management.

Andrew Evans
Feb 18, 2026 ⋅ 13 min read

How Ralph makes Claude Code actually finish tasks

Claude Code is deceptively capable. Point it at a codebase, describe what you need, and it’ll autonomously navigate files, write […]

Ikeh Akinyemi
Feb 17, 2026 ⋅ 4 min read
ai dev tool power rankings

AI dev tool power rankings & comparison [Feb. 2026]

Compare the top AI development tools and models of February 2026. View updated rankings, feature breakdowns, and find the best fit for you.

Chizaram Ken
Feb 13, 2026 ⋅ 10 min read

How to solve package validation pain with Publint

Broken npm packages often fail due to small packaging mistakes. This guide shows how to use Publint to validate exports, entry points, and module formats before publishing.

Rahul Chhodde
Feb 12, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read
