2025-11-19
Matt MacCormack
Nov 19, 2025 ⋅ 33 sec read

The Replay (11/19/25): React 19.2: The async shift is finally here

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

11/19/25

⚛️ Jack Herrington, a principal software engineer and YouTuber, breaks down how new primitives turn async logic from a necessary evil into a first-class architectural feature.

🎙️ Speaking of our good friend Jack, he joined Paige Niedringhaus on PodRocket to discuss GitHub’s Octoverse report, from TypeScript’s dominance to Copilot and open source struggles.

🛣️ Ikeh Akinyemi shares how to fix React routing loopholes with the React Router Middleware.

📊 Stack Overflow is remaking itself into an AI data provider.

🐙 Octomind builds AI agents….but humans write their code.

….and much more.

Recent posts:

React 19.2: The async shift is finally here

Jack Herrington writes about how React 19.2 rebuilds async handling from the ground up with use(), , useTransition(), and now View Transitions.

Jack Herrington
Nov 19, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read

Offline-first frontend apps in 2025: IndexedDB and SQLite in the browser and beyond

The web has always had an uneasy relationship with connectivity. Most applications are designed as if the network will be […]

Alexander Godwin
Nov 18, 2025 ⋅ 11 min read
Real-Time AI In Next.js How To Stream Responses With The Vercel AI SDK

Real-time AI in Next.js: How to stream responses with the Vercel AI SDK

Streaming AI responses is one of the easiest ways to improve UX. Here’s how to implement it in a Next.js app using the Vercel AI SDK—typing effect, reasoning, and all.

Elijah Asaolu
Nov 17, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read
How to fix React routing loopholes with the React Router Middleware

How to fix React routing loopholes with the React Router Middleware

Learn how React Router’s Middleware API fixes leaky redirects and redundant data fetching in protected routes.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Nov 13, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
