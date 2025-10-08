Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-10-08
144
#replay
Matt MacCormack
208172
116
Oct 8, 2025 ⋅ 30 sec read

The Replay (10/8/25): Data enrichment, CSS is back, TypeScript 5.9

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

Cleaning up messy data. CSS is so back. TypeScript 5.9 is totally worth it. Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition of The Replay newsletter:

the replay october 8

📊 Alexandra Spalato shows dev teams how to build a scalable data enrichment workflow.

🎧 Adam Argyle and Kevin Powell discuss the results of the latest State of CSS survey on PodRocket.

🧩 Chizaram Ken explains why, yes, you should definitely upgrade to TypeScript 5.9.

⚙️ Scaling engineering teams: Lessons from Google, Facebook, and Netflix.

⚛️ New announcements from React Conf.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today, or check out past issues of The Replay.

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

Goodbye, messy data: An engineer’s guide to scalable data enrichment

Goodbye, messy data: An engineer’s guide to scalable data enrichment

Walk through building a data enrichment workflow that moves beyond simple lead gen to become a powerful internal tool for enterprises.

Alexandra Spalato
Oct 8, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read

DesignCoder and the future of AI-generated UI

From sketches to code in minutes, DesignCoder shows how AI-generated, hierarchy-aware UIs could change the way developers prototype and ship apps.

Rosario De Chiara
Oct 7, 2025 ⋅ 5 min read

Should you use if() functions in CSS?

It’s 2025, and CSS finally thinks logically. The if() function brings real conditional styling — no hacks, no JS workarounds. Here’s how to use it right.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Oct 7, 2025 ⋅ 16 min read
Typescript or Zod for Validation?

TypeScript vs Zod: Clearing up validation confusion

Learn when to use TypeScript, Zod, or both for data validation. Avoid redundant checks and build safer, type-sound applications.

Alexander Godwin
Oct 6, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply