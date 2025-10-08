The Replay (10/8/25): Data enrichment, CSS is back, TypeScript 5.9

Walk through building a data enrichment workflow that moves beyond simple lead gen to become a powerful internal tool for enterprises.
From sketches to code in minutes, DesignCoder shows how AI-generated, hierarchy-aware UIs could change the way developers prototype and ship apps.
It’s 2025, and CSS finally thinks logically. The if() function brings real conditional styling — no hacks, no JS workarounds. Here’s how to use it right.
Learn when to use TypeScript, Zod, or both for data validation. Avoid redundant checks and build safer, type-sound applications.