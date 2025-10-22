The Replay (10/22/25): AI-assisted coding, Wasm 3.0, and more

John Reilly discusses how software development has been changed by the innovations of AI: both the positives and the negatives.
Learn how to effectively debug with Chrome DevTools MCP server, which provides AI agents access to Chrome DevTools directly inside your favorite code editor.
Ever opened a React file and found a graveyard of useState hooks? The problem isn’t React; it’s how we model state. Here’s how to do it smarter.
React 19 breaks old third-party integrations. Learn why concurrent rendering exposes brittle SDKs and how to rebuild them with resilient modern patterns.
