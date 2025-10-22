Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
Matt MacCormack
Oct 22, 2025 ⋅ 29 sec read

The Replay (10/22/25): AI-assisted coding, Wasm 3.0, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

10/22/25

🤖 John Reilly, software engineer at Investec and a contributor to ts-loader and DefinitelyTyped, discusses the broader implications of AI-assisted coding for the world of software development

🎧 Andreas Rossberg joins PodRocket to unpack Wasm 3.0, covering garbage collection, threads, and more

🧩 Alexander Godwin clears up confusion around validation with TypeScript and Zod 

🏝 Next.js 16 arrives with improvements to Turbopack, caching, and architecture 

🔎 ChatGPT Atlas is here to take on Google Chrome 

….and much more.

