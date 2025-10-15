The Replay (10/15/25): AI’s accessibility problem, React 19.2, and more

Jemima Abu examines where AI falls short on accessibility and how we can best harness AI while still building products that everyone can use.
Cloud AI made scaling easy, but local AI brings control, cost stability, and data privacy. Explore the hardware realities, tradeoffs, and strategies shaping this shift.
Writing REST APIs by hand is a thing of the past. Frameworks like tRPC, Fastify, and Hono eliminate boilerplate with schema-driven design, improving speed and safety.
Great developer experience feels amazing, until your design system starts breaking down. Here’s why good DX isn’t enough and what makes teams scale successfully.