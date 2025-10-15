The Replay (10/15/25): AI’s accessibility problem, React 19.2, and more

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

AI has an accessibility problem. React 19.2 has arrived. How to master RSCs with React Router. Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition of The Replay:

10/15/25

♿ Jemima Abu explores where AI falls short when it comes to accessibility, and how we can harness AI while building products everyone can use: https://blog.logrocket.com/ai-has-an-accessibility-problem/

🎧 Mark Dalgleish joins PodRocket to talk about the latest in React Router, including its growing support for React Server Components (RSC): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwf8JiatS_Q

⚛️ David Omatayo breaks down the React 19.2 release, including the Activity API and useEffectEvent: https://blog.logrocket.com/react-19-2-is-here/

🏝 The best, most mind-blowing feature in TanStack Router: https://tkdodo.eu/blog/context-inheritance-in-tan-stack-router

🛡 How are developers using Zod?: https://www.reddit.com/r/typescript/comments/1o0yeot/how_are_people_using_zod/

….and much more.

