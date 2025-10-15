Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-10-15
159
#replay
Matt MacCormack
208346
Oct 15, 2025 ⋅ 34 sec read

The Replay (10/15/25): AI’s accessibility problem, React 19.2, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

AI has an accessibility problem. React 19.2 has arrived. How to master RSCs with React Router. Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition of The Replay:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

10/15/25

♿ Jemima Abu explores where AI falls short when it comes to accessibility, and how we can harness AI while building products everyone can use: https://blog.logrocket.com/ai-has-an-accessibility-problem/ 

🎧 Mark Dalgleish joins PodRocket to talk about the latest in React Router, including its growing support for React Server Components (RSC): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwf8JiatS_Q 

⚛️ David Omatayo breaks down the React 19.2 release, including the Activity API and useEffectEvent: https://blog.logrocket.com/react-19-2-is-here/ 

🏝 The best, most mind-blowing feature in TanStack Router: https://tkdodo.eu/blog/context-inheritance-in-tan-stack-router  

🛡 How are developers using Zod?: https://www.reddit.com/r/typescript/comments/1o0yeot/how_are_people_using_zod/

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today, or check out past issues of The Replay.

Hey there, want to help make our blog better?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

AI has an accessibility problem: What devs can do about it

AI has an accessibility problem: What devs can do about it

Jemima Abu examines where AI falls short on accessibility and how we can best harness AI while still building products that everyone can use.

Jemima Abu
Oct 15, 2025 ⋅ 10 min read

Want to run your AI model locally? Here’s what you should know

Cloud AI made scaling easy, but local AI brings control, cost stability, and data privacy. Explore the hardware realities, tradeoffs, and strategies shaping this shift.

Clara Ekekenta
Oct 15, 2025 ⋅ 6 min read

Stop writing REST APIs from scratch in 2025

Writing REST APIs by hand is a thing of the past. Frameworks like tRPC, Fastify, and Hono eliminate boilerplate with schema-driven design, improving speed and safety.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Oct 14, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
good dx is not enough component libraries featured image

Good DX isn’t enough: Why your component library still fails your team

Great developer experience feels amazing, until your design system starts breaking down. Here’s why good DX isn’t enough and what makes teams scale successfully.

Peter Aideloje
Oct 14, 2025 ⋅ 9 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply