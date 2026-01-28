The Replay (1/28/26): Anti-frameworkism, dev superpowers, and more

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders. Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software. Notice: JavaScript is required for this content.

1/28/25

🧱 Anna Monus explores when frameworks are genuinely necessary, when native web APIs are enough, and how often we actually need a framework at all.

📜 Michael Hladky, CEO of PushedBase, joins PodRocket to explain how CSS performance improvements like content-visibility, CSS containment, contain layout, and contain paint can dramatically outperform JavaScript virtual scrolling.

🍼 Ikeh Akinyemi ran an experiment to show why AI coding tools shift the real bottleneck to review.

🌐 How the web has changed in the past 12 months.

🤖 Why management is the new superpower in the age of agentic AI.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.