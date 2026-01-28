Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-01-28
158
#replay
Matt MacCormack
211310
116
Jan 28, 2026 ⋅ 33 sec read

The Replay (1/28/26): Anti-frameworkism, dev superpowers, and more

Matt MacCormack Content marketing manager at LogRocket. Always looking for the next compelling story in frontend dev.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

The Replay is LogRocket’s weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it’s your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

🚀 Sign up for The Replay newsletter

The Replay is a weekly newsletter for dev and engineering leaders.

Delivered once a week, it's your curated guide to the most important conversations around frontend dev, emerging AI tools, and the state of modern software.

1/28/25

🧱 Anna Monus explores when frameworks are genuinely necessary, when native web APIs are enough, and how often we actually need a framework at all.

📜 Michael Hladky, CEO of PushedBase, joins PodRocket to explain how CSS performance improvements like content-visibility, CSS containment, contain layout, and contain paint can dramatically outperform JavaScript virtual scrolling.

🍼 Ikeh Akinyemi ran an experiment to show why AI coding tools shift the real bottleneck to review.

🌐 How the web has changed in the past 12 months.

🤖 Why management is the new superpower in the age of agentic AI.

….and much more.

Looking for more content like this? Subscribe today or check out past issues of The Replay.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

A Guide To Async/Await In TypeScript

A guide to async/await in TypeScript

TypeScript’s async/await lets you write asynchronous code that reads like synchronous code, making it easier to understand, maintain, and reason about.

Olasunkanmi John Ajiboye
Jan 28, 2026 ⋅ 17 min read

Building AI apps that remember: Mem0 vs Supermemory

Compare mem0 and Supermemory to learn how modern AI apps manage long-term memory beyond RAG and stateless LLM chats.

Kapeel Kokane
Jan 26, 2026 ⋅ 9 min read
how to animate svg with css

How to animate SVG with CSS: Tutorial with examples

Animate SVGs with pure CSS: hamburger toggles, spinners, line-draw effects, and new scroll-driven animations, plus tooling tips and fallbacks.

Hope Armstrong
Jan 23, 2026 ⋅ 16 min read
a dev’s guide to Tailwind CSS in 2026

A dev’s guide to Tailwind CSS in 2026

Tailwind CSS is more popular than ever. This guide breaks down v4’s biggest changes, real-world usage, migration paths, and where it fits in the AI future.

Oscar Jite-Orimiono
Jan 23, 2026 ⋅ 12 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply

Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now