The Replay (1/28/26): Anti-frameworkism, dev superpowers, and more

async/await in TypeScript
TypeScript’s async/await lets you write asynchronous code that reads like synchronous code, making it easier to understand, maintain, and reason about.
Compare mem0 and Supermemory to learn how modern AI apps manage long-term memory beyond RAG and stateless LLM chats.
Animate SVGs with pure CSS: hamburger toggles, spinners, line-draw effects, and new scroll-driven animations, plus tooling tips and fallbacks.
Tailwind CSS is more popular than ever. This guide breaks down v4’s biggest changes, real-world usage, migration paths, and where it fits in the AI future.
Would you be interested in joining LogRocket's developer community?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now