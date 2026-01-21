Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2026-01-21
Matt MacCormack
Jan 21, 2026 ⋅ 39 sec read

The Replay (1/21/26): Booming CSS, Tauri 2.0, and more

Matt MacCormack

Here’s what you’ll find in this week’s edition:

1/21/25

🎨 Jemima Abu, a senior product engineer and award-winning developer educator, breaks down a handful of the most exciting new CSS features and shares a tutorial for how she replaced 150+ lines of JavaScript with just a sprinkling of CSS.

📦 Daniel Thompson-Yvetot, co-founder of Tauri, joins PodRocket to break down what’s new in Tauri 2.0 and how developers are using the Tauri framework to build desktop and mobile apps with Rust and JavaScript.

⚡ Shalitha Suranga takes a closer look at VSCode’s fundamental architectural constraints and then surveys fast, native alternatives for devs who are increasingly frustrated with its performance trade-offs.

💸 How revenue decisions shape technical debt.

🤖 The creator of Node.js declares the end of manual coding.

….and much more.

jemima abu css in 2026 replacing javascript

CSS in 2026: The new features reshaping frontend development

Jemima Abu, a senior product engineer and award-winning developer educator, shows how she replaced 150+ lines of JavaScript with just a few new CSS features.

Jemima Abu
Jan 21, 2026 ⋅ 6 min read

Why AI coding tools shift the real bottleneck to review

AI writes code fast. Reviewing it is slower. This article explains why AI changes code review and where the real bottleneck appears.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Jan 20, 2026 ⋅ 6 min read
Your security team blocked Cursor and Claude Code— time to switch to OpenCode

Your security team blocked Cursor and Claude Code—time to switch to OpenCode

When security policies block cloud AI tools entirely, OpenCode with local models offers a compliant alternative.

Ikeh Akinyemi
Jan 19, 2026 ⋅ 5 min read
How to Use React Router v6 in React Apps

How to use React Router v7 in React apps

A practical guide to React Router v7 that walks through declarative routing, nested layouts, dynamic routes, navigation, and protecting routes in modern React applications.

Aman Mittal
Jan 16, 2026 ⋅ 15 min read
