The Replay (1/21/26): Booming CSS, Tauri 2.0, and more

Jemima Abu, a senior product engineer and award-winning developer educator, shows how she replaced 150+ lines of JavaScript with just a few new CSS features.
AI writes code fast. Reviewing it is slower. This article explains why AI changes code review and where the real bottleneck appears.
When security policies block cloud AI tools entirely, OpenCode with local models offers a compliant alternative.
A practical guide to React Router v7 that walks through declarative routing, nested layouts, dynamic routes, navigation, and protecting routes in modern React applications.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now