Secure your AI-generated projects with these security practices

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you No signup required

AI code assistants are now a fixture in our IDEs, and for good reason. They can boost developer productivity, automate tedious boilerplate, and help us tackle complex problems faster than ever. But this acceleration comes with a significant trade-off that many teams are still grappling with. A landmark study from Stanford University researchers found that developers using AI assistants were often more likely to write insecure code than their non-AI-assisted counterparts.

The reality is that simply telling developers to “review the code” is a lazy and ineffective strategy against these new risks. To truly secure an AI-assisted workflow, we need to move beyond passive review and adopt an active, multi-layered discipline. This article provides that playbook, a practical framework built on three core practices:

Proactive prompting: Instruct the AI to generate secure code from the very beginning.

Instruct the AI to generate secure code from the very beginning. Automated guardrails: Implement a non-negotiable safety net in CI/CD to catch common, predictable mistakes.

Implement a non-negotiable safety net in CI/CD to catch common, predictable mistakes. Contextual auditing: Apply focused human review to find complex, context-dependent flaws that AI and automation miss.

So, how do we begin to build a defense? Before we can write secure code with an AI, we have to understand why it produces insecure code. The answer lies in the fundamental distinction between what an AI can comprehend and what it cannot.

Understanding the AI’s blind spots

To secure code generated by an AI, you first have to understand how it fails. Research shows that an AI’s security performance is not uniform across all types of vulnerabilities. It excels at avoiding certain flaws while consistently failing at others. The critical difference lies in syntax versus context.

Syntax-level vulnerabilities are flaws that can often be identified in a small, self-contained piece of code. AIs can be effective at avoiding these because they learn secure syntactical patterns from the vast amounts of modern, high-quality code in their training data. For example, AI assistants are often good at avoiding common Cross-Site Scripting (CWE-79) flaws in web frameworks with built-in escaping mechanisms.

Context-dependent vulnerabilities, on the other hand, live in application logic. To spot them, you need to understand trust boundaries, data flow, and intended behavior — precisely what a pattern-matching model lacks. These blind spots are where developer attention must focus.

Based on numerous studies, AI assistants consistently perform poorly when faced with the following classes of vulnerabilities:

CWE-89: SQL injection

AI training data includes decades of tutorials that use insecure string concatenation for SQL. While it can use parameterized queries, it often defaults to simpler, insecure patterns unless explicitly guided.

CWE-22: Path traversal

An AI has no understanding of your server’s filesystem or which directories are safe. Prompts like “read the file requested by the user” often yield code that fails to sanitize traversal sequences such as ../../etc/passwd .

CWE-78: OS command injection

Without innate trust-boundary awareness, AI may pass user input directly to shells, replicating patterns like os.system(f"cmd {user}") without validation.

CWE-20: Improper input validation

AI optimizes for the “happy path,” neglecting defensive checks for malformed or malicious inputs — logic that is application-specific and underrepresented in generic examples.

Because the weaknesses are rooted in missing context, our defense should begin at creation — with the prompt itself.

Proactive prompting as the first line of defense

The most effective way to secure AI-generated code is to prevent vulnerabilities from being written. This starts with explicit instructions that embed security requirements in the prompt.

Treat the AI like a junior developer: don’t say “upload a file”; specify file types, size limits, and error handling.

Vague prompt:

Create a Node.js endpoint that uploads a user’s profile picture.

Likely result: accepts any file type, no size limits, and is vulnerable to resource exhaustion or malicious uploads.

Proactive prompt:

Create a Node.js endpoint using Express and the multer library to handle a profile picture upload. It must only accept image/png and image/jpeg . Limit file size to 2MB and handle file-size and file-type errors gracefully.

Likewise for database access:

Vague prompt:

Write a function to get a user by their ID.

Proactive prompt:

Write a Node.js function that retrieves a user from a PostgreSQL database using their ID. Use parameterized queries with the pg library to prevent SQL injection.

Proactive prompts dramatically improve outcomes, but mistakes will still slip through. The next layer is automated guardrails.

Automated guardrails as your non-negotiable safety net

A robust set of automated checks in CI/CD catches predictable errors before merge: leaked secrets, vulnerable dependencies, and insecure patterns.

Guardrail 1: Secret scanning

AI may replicate tokens it sees in context. Add secret scanning to every pipeline (e.g., Gitleaks in GitHub Actions):

# .github/workflows/security.yml name: Security Checks on: [push, pull_request] jobs: scan-for-secrets: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout code uses: actions/checkout@v4 with: fetch-depth: 0 - name: Scan repository for secrets uses: gitleaks/gitleaks-action@v2 env: GITHUB_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}

Guardrail 2: Dependency auditing

AI suggestions can include freshly vulnerable packages. Fail builds on high-severity issues:

# .github/workflows/security.yml # ... add alongside scan-for-secrets audit-dependencies: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout code uses: actions/checkout@v4 - name: Setup Node.js uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: '20' - name: Install dependencies run: npm ci - name: Run npm audit run: npm audit --audit-level=high

Guardrail 3: Static application security testing (SAST)

Use a security-focused linter to flag risky patterns (e.g., eslint-plugin-security ):

npm install --save-dev eslint eslint-plugin-security

{ "plugins": ["security"], "extends": ["plugin:security/recommended"] }

# .github/workflows/security.yml # ... add alongside other jobs lint-for-security: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - name: Checkout code uses: actions/checkout@v4 - name: Setup Node.js uses: actions/setup-node@v4 with: node-version: '20' - name: Install dependencies run: npm ci - name: Run security linter run: npx eslint .

These checks provide broad coverage, but nuanced, app-specific flaws still require human review.

Contextual auditing as the irreplaceable human element

Focus your review where AI fails most often. The themes below map to common CWE classes.

Theme 1: Auditing untrusted input and data boundaries

CWE-502: Deserialization of untrusted data

Bad code (Python):

# Loads user session from a cookie (dangerous) import pickle, base64 def load_session(request): raw = request.cookies.get('session_data') # DANGEROUS: pickle.loads can execute arbitrary code return pickle.loads(base64.b64decode(raw))

Fixed code:

import json, base64 def load_session(request): raw = request.cookies.get('session_data') # SAFE: json.loads parses data only return json.loads(base64.b64decode(raw))

CWE-22: Path traversal

Bad code (Node.js):

const express = require('express'); const path = require('path'); const app = express(); app.get('/uploads/:fileName', (req, res) => { const filePath = path.join(__dirname, 'uploads', req.params.fileName); res.sendFile(filePath); // DANGEROUS });

Fixed code:

const express = require('express'); const path = require('path'); const fs = require('fs'); const app = express(); const uploadsDir = path.join(__dirname, 'uploads'); app.get('/uploads/:fileName', (req, res) => { const filePath = path.join(uploadsDir, req.params.fileName); const normalized = path.normalize(filePath); if (!normalized.startsWith(uploadsDir)) { return res.status(403).send('Forbidden'); } res.sendFile(normalized); });

Also watch for CWE-78 (OS command injection) and CWE-119 (bounds issues) when input influences shell commands or memory operations.

Theme 2: Auditing resource management and denial of service

CWE-400: Uncontrolled resource consumption (ReDoS)

Bad code (Regex):

const emailRegex = /^([a-zA-Z0-9_.\-+])+\@(([a-zA-Z0-9\-])+\.)+([a-zA-Z0-9]{2,4})+$/; function isEmailValid(email) { return emailRegex.test(email); }

Fixed code:

const validator = require('validator'); function isEmailValid(email) { return validator.isEmail(email); }

Also review for CWE-770 (no limits/throttling) and CWE-772 (unreleased resources).

Theme 3: Auditing information exposure and side-channels

CWE-209: Information exposure through error messages

Bad code (leaky errors):

app.post('/api/users', async (req, res) => { try { // ... res.status(201).send({ success: true }); } catch (err) { res.status(500).send({ error: err.message }); // DANGEROUS } });

Fixed code:

app.post('/api/users', async (req, res) => { try { // ... res.status(201).send({ success: true }); } catch (err) { console.error(err); // log server-side res.status(500).send({ error: 'An internal server error occurred.' }); } });

Also check CWE-117 (log neutralization) and CWE-208 (timing side-channels) — use constant-time comparisons where appropriate.

Theme 4: Auditing core logic, permissions, and cryptography

CWE-327: Broken/risky cryptography

Bad code (password hashing):

import hashlib def hash_password(pw): return hashlib.md5(pw.encode()).hexdigest() # DANGEROUS

Fixed code:

import bcrypt def hash_password(pw): salt = bcrypt.gensalt() return bcrypt.hashpw(pw.encode(), salt)

Also review CWE-190 (integer overflow), CWE-732 (overly permissive file/dir modes), CWE-290 (auth spoofing), and CWE-685 (incorrect security API usage).

Conclusion

AI code assistants are powerful, but they do not replace developer judgment. Their greatest weakness is a lack of application context, which invites subtle vulnerabilities. A secure AI-assisted workflow is an active discipline built on three layers:

Proactive prompting to steer implementations toward secure defaults. Automated guardrails to enforce a baseline in CI/CD. Contextual auditing to apply human insight to app-specific logic.

Adopt this framework to harness AI’s speed without sacrificing security — elevating your role from code author to security architect guiding a capable but naive teammate.