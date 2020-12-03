React-Three-Fiber: A Tutorial

Climbing mountains and tackling technology challenges for over eight years in the mile high state.

Websites are increasingly intricate and complex. Three.js allows you to build web applications that were fathomable only in desktop applications in 2010, and now, React-Three-Fiber, bringing the promise of reusability and productivity, allows you to quickly control and build stunning projects online or natively without reams of JavaScript that control program flow.

In this article, we’ll look at how to create Three.js components and how to empower your applications with React-Three-Fiber and frontend logging.

Prerequisites

Before continuing, you need a basic knowledge of — and a project for exploring — Three.js in React. We’ll look at both using Three.js from a standard script and within React-Three-Fiber using a Node.js server to push content.

To begin, run the following commands or package the libraries in your package.json file:

npm install –save three npm install react-three-fiber

You’re now ready to explore Three.js and React-Three-Fiber. Keep in mind that React does not require a server. You create components entirely on the frontend. However, in production, you would use a server to provide content.

What is Three.js?

As computing power increases, you can do more with your target browsers, such as animation. Since the first stable release of WebGL in 2011 — a tool for drawing lines and shapes in three-dimensional space — web applications have started to acquire the same power as desktop applications.

Three.js lets developers create three-dimensional content for the web that goes well beyond simple lines and shapes. A renderer controls scenes while a camera serves as the point of view for the user. Developers write long scripts to control every aspect of their animations.

Creating components in Three.js

Three.js renders a scene to a canvas element on your webpage. You provide the initial camera perspective and set up the renderer.

Let’s look at a basic example. Create a new HTML file and add the following style section:

<style> body { margin: 0; } canvas { display: block; } </style>

Import the Three.js source code from Github:

<script src="https://github.com/mrdoob/three.js/blob/dev/build/three.js" > </script>

Finally, add another script section that creates two counter-rotating boxes. This script generates a scene that is the size of the page, adds a camera, and then adds the boxes to the page:

<script> // Create a scene and a starting perspective const scene = new THREE.Scene(); scene.background = new THREE.Color( 0xffffff ); const camera = new THREE.PerspectiveCamera( 75, window.innerWidth / window.innerHeight, 0.1, 1000 ); // Build the renderer and append it to the page const renderer = new THREE.WebGLRenderer({alpha: true}); renderer.setSize( window.innerWidth, window.innerHeight ); document.body.appendChild( renderer.domElement ); // Create our first box and the edges const geometry = new THREE.BoxGeometry(); const cube_material = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial( { color: 0x00ff00} ); const cube = new THREE.Mesh( geometry, cube_material ); const line_geometry = new THREE.EdgesGeometry(cube.geometry); const line_material = new THREE.LineBasicMaterial( { color: 0x000000, linewidth: 5 } ); const edges = new THREE.LineSegments(line_geometry, line_material); /// Add the box and edges scene.add( cube ); scene.add(edges); // create our second box mesh and the edges const geometry2 = new THREE.BoxGeometry(); const cube_material2 = new THREE.MeshBasicMaterial( { color: 0x800000 } ); const cube2 = new THREE.Mesh( geometry2, cube_material2 ); cube2.scale.x = .7; cube2.scale.y = .7; cube2.scale.z = .7; const line_geometry2 = new THREE.EdgesGeometry(cube2.geometry); const line_material2 = new THREE.LineBasicMaterial( { color: 0x000000, linewidth: 5 } ); const edges2 = new THREE.LineSegments(line_geometry2, line_material2); edges2.scale.x = .7; edges2.scale.y = .7; edges2.scale.z = .7; cube2.position.set(-1.2, -1.2, -1.2); edges2.position.set(-1.2, -1.2, -1.2); /// Add the box and edges scene.add(cube2); scene.add(edges2); // start animating camera.position.z = 5; let i = 0; // A function for animating the components const update_component = function(element, offset){ element.rotation.x += offset; element.rotation.y += offset; }; const animate = function () { requestAnimationFrame( animate ); update_component (cube, .01); update_component(edges, .01); update_component(cube2, -.01); update_component(edges2, -.01); renderer.render( scene, camera ); }; animate(); </script>

We separately render both boxes to the screen. The animate function, repeatedly called by Three.js, changes the position of the elements over time using our update_component function. These scripts grow quite large if you generate many objects and start to incorporate event handling.

Now, open the file in a browser that supports WebGL, such as the latest Firefox, Chrome, or Microsoft Edge. Make sure you see the boxes moving counter to one another.

Why use a Reactive framework?

In contrast to plain JavaScript, React is declarative. The functions you write control objects and their states, while the framework manages the program flow. Every piece of your script or page becomes a building block that you can architect into a masterpiece without worrying about program flow.

Long and unwieldy scripts or large numbers of calls to backends boil down to modular functions. As you will see in our discussion of React-Three-Fiber, these functions update or render components on your page.

React-Three-Fiber

At its core, React-Three-Fiber is a framework that simplifies the use of Three.js. The framework handles the flow, passing in relevant information to the functions you write to control objects.

To see it in action, rewrite the sample from above. Create a React Node.js project in your favorite IDE and put the following in index.html under the public directory:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>My first three.js app</title> <style> body { margin: 0; } canvas { display: block; } </style> <div id="root"></div>

Next, create the functions that generate the boxes:

import React, { useRef, useState } from 'react' import { Canvas, useFrame } from 'react-three-fiber' function BoxMaroon(props) { // This reference will give us direct access to the mesh const mesh = useRef() // Set up state for the hovered and active state // Rotate mesh every frame, this is outside of React without overhead useFrame(() => { mesh.current.rotation.x = mesh.current.rotation.y += 0.01 }) return ( <mesh {...props} ref={mesh} scale={[0.7, 0.7, 0.7]} onClick={(e) => {}} onPointerOver={(e) => {}} onPointerOut={(e) => {}}> <boxBufferGeometry args={[1, 1, 1]} /> <meshStandardMaterial color={0x800000} /> </mesh> ) } function BoxGreen(props) { // This reference will give us direct access to the mesh const mesh = useRef() // Set up state for the hovered and active state // Rotate mesh every frame, this is outside of React without overhead useFrame(() => { mesh.current.rotation.x = mesh.current.rotation.y += 0.01 }) return ( <mesh {...props} ref={mesh} scale={[1, 1, 1]} onClick={(e) => {}} onPointerOver={(e) => {}} onPointerOut={(e) => {}}> <boxBufferGeometry args={[1, 1, 1]} /> <meshStandardMaterial color={0x00ff00} /> </mesh> ) }

You’ll need to create the actual HTML that is rendered to the frontend. The framework provides some basic functions to obtain the underlying mesh for the box that allows you to manipulate properties. Specify multiple useRef hooks to handle different event types.

Finally, set up the canvas to display each box mesh:

export default function App() { return ( <Canvas> <ambientLight intensity={0.5} /> <spotLight position={[10, 10, 10]} angle={0.15} penumbra={1} /> <pointLight position={[-10, -10, -10]} /> <BoxMaroon position={[.2, .2, .2]} /> <BoxGreen position={[1.5, 1, 1]} /> </Canvas> ) }

Notice that each function represents a reusable component. Place as many as you need within the canvas. Because we change some element properties, we have a GreenBox and a MaroonBox .

There is one more step to complete. Open or create index.js in your src folder and tell React to render your graphics in the root div:

import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'; import App from './App'; ReactDOM.render(, document.getElementById('root'));

Run the server and open index.html in your browser. You should see the same result as before.

React-three-fiber turns each component mesh into a canvas element encapsulating all state changes and properties. You can reuse these objects without writing additional code.

Tips for using React-Three-Fiber

While useful, the framework requires some extra effort to set up. Reusable components come from a file, but too many components can slow down your page.

When creating a React-Three-Fiber or Three.js application, here are some useful tips to keep in mind:

Write components that you can reuse instead of trying to control every element from a new function

Write functions to update component elements if they share code in common

Scale your scene with the knowledge that one unit is equal to one meter

Try to avoid re-creating objects if possible, as they are expensive to render

Use BufferGeometry instead of Geometry to improve performance

Use a small camera frustum

Test everything for speed and functionality

Log errors and issues

These tips will keep your applications healthy and your users engaged. Slow and buggy graphics not only destroy user experiences, but in modern browsers, they can also slow down computers.

Building and monitoring modern web applications

Visibility is as important in production as it is in your development and test environments. Remotely monitoring frontend applications is increasingly important, especially with the amount of processing occurring outside the reach of the backend. You are blind without a tool that captures errors and usage statistics.

Application performance management (APM) tools for the frontend allow you to track behavior from your code. The try-catch statement is your friend, allowing you to export messages to these platforms, which then let you sift through errors and other statistics to fix bugs and tune your application for high performance using the tips in this tutorial.

Monitoring Three.js performance

With so much rendering to the page, you will also want to ensure that your JavaScript is not interfering with the user experience. Log information related to page loads, interactivity, and visual errors not caught with an exception.

Tools such as Three.js and React-Three-Fiber continue to turn browsers into the new desktops. Use an APM that allows you to track this information, or create your own with the help of ElasticSearch.

Conclusion

React-Three-Fiber greatly simplifies the process of writing visually compelling applications natively and online. Introducing React components to the Three.js library reduces code complexity and makes it easier to manage your applications.

Still, the pace at which modern web and desktop applications continue to evolve brings greater potential for error. Adequate logging keeps you from combing through your code to understand where things fail, keeping your projects running smoothly.

Full visibility into production React apps Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are difficult to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more. The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores. Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.