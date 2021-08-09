React-Calendar tutorial: Build and customize a simple calendar

A passionate frontend developer with extensive knowledge of JavaScript and related frameworks such as React. A perceptive learner with a desire to adapt to new applications and frameworks.

Most real-world applications include a way to manage and manipulate dates. In such use cases, having a calendar is often the most effective solution.

In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to create a simple calendar in React using React-Calendar. We’ll cover the following with practical examples:

What is React-Calendar?

React-Calendar is a simple calendar library that provides the ability to pick days, months, years, or even decades. It also supports date range selection and a variety of languages for more complex use cases.

Because React-Calendar is not dependent on moment.js , it’s a very flexible and versatile library that you can use in virtually any application.

Creating a React project

Let’s create a fresh new react project for this tutorial using Create React App. Make sure you have Node.js ≥v10.16 and npm ≥v5.6 installed on your machine.

To create a new project, run the following command:

npx create-react-app calendar-example

Now, add the React-Calendar library to our project using npm:

npm install react-calendar

Now we have a bare-minimum setup. Remove the basic boilerplate code added by Create React App and let’s get started.

Adding a calendar with React-Calendar

The first step is to add the calendar to our React app. Import the Calendar component from react-calendar and add it to app.js file. The file will look something like this:

// App.js import { useState } from 'react'; import Calendar from 'react-calendar'; import './App.css'; function App() { const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date()); return ( <div className='app'> <h1 className='text-center'>React Calendar</h1> <div className='calendar-container'> <Calendar onChange={setDate} value={date} /> </div> <p className='text-center'> <span className='bold'>Selected Date:</span>{' '} {date.toDateString()} </p> </div> ); } export default App;

Here, we added a Calendar component to our app.js file and added two properties to it. We created a state to store a date and passed the current date as its initial value using JavaScript’s Date object.

With this basic structure ready, our initial calendar will look similar to this:

If you check the code of the app.js file, we created a state named date and passed it as a value to the Calendar component. Another prop, onChange , is passed to Calendar , which sets the date state to the value clicked by the user.

The initial value passed to the calendar is the present date. When a user clicks the calendar, its value will be set to the user’s selection. For this application, we are printing the date value below our calendar.

Styling your calendar

We’re done with the very basic calendar implementation. But as you can see, the styling is not yet applied to the calendar, so it looks pretty boring.

React-Calendar provides some default styling, which you can apply by importing its stylesheet. To do this, add the following line to your app.js file:

import 'react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css';

After applying the styling, calendar will look like this:

If you want to add your own styling, you can override these classes and add your custom CSS properties.

Consider a use case where you need to provide some data between a custom date range. The user selects their desired date range, which you can take and then do the rest of the operations. React-Calendar supports this feature very effectively.

Let’s take this use case and improve our application to select the date range. We will print the start and end of the range at the bottom of the calendar.

The modified app.js will look like this:

// App.js import { useState } from 'react'; import Calendar from 'react-calendar'; import 'react-calendar/dist/Calendar.css'; import './App.css'; function App() { const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date()); return ( <div className='app'> <h1 className='text-center'>React Calendar with Range</h1> <div className='calendar-container'> <Calendar onChange={setDate} value={date} selectRange={true} /> </div> {date.length > 0 ? ( <p className='text-center'> <span className='bold'>Start:</span>{' '} {date[0].toDateString()} | <span className='bold'>End:</span> {date[1].toDateString()} </p> ) : ( <p className='text-center'> <span className='bold'>Default selected date:</span>{' '} {date.toDateString()} </p> )} </div> ); } export default App;

To enable date range feature, we pass selectRange prop to our Calendar component. The default value of selectRange is false. After enabling this prop, React-Calendar returns an array with two dates: the start date and end date. The selected range is highlighted to make the user understand the selection.

After adding a date range, the calendar component will look like this:

Customizing React-Calendar

Now that we have a handle on the most useful functionalities of React-Calendar, let’s dive a little deeper and explore the ways you can customize your calendar.

defaultValue

The defaultValue prop enables you to set a default selected value. This prop also supports the default date range selection. If you want to select a single date, you can pass a date object. Otherwise, you can pass an array containing start and end date values.

You can add defaultValue like this:

// App.js function App() { const [date, setDate] = useState([ new Date(2021, 6, 1), new Date(2021, 6, 10), ]); return ( <div className='app'> <h1 className='text-center'>React Calendar with Range</h1> <div className='calendar-container'> <Calendar onChange={setDate} selectRange={true} defaultValue={date} /> </div> </div> ); }

defaultView

This prop is used to set the date view of the calendar. By default, it is set to month. So if this prop is missing, the calendar shows you a month view.

defaultView provides four options: month, year, decade and century. Even if this prop is set to some value, you can still navigate between different dates/months.

Here’s how to implement defaultView :

// Calendar component <Calendar onChange={setDate} selectRange={true} defaultView='decade' />

This prop will change the initial rendering of the calendar, making it look something like this:

maxDate and minDate

If you don’t want the user to select a date after a certain day, you can prevent this action by adding a maxDate prop to your calendar. As you can probably guess, the minDate prop sets a limit on how early a start date the user is allowed to select.

If the date range is enabled for the app, the user might be able to select the date that is later than the maxDate or earlier than the minDate . React-Calendar prevents this by passing the maxDate or minDate value only and nothing beyond that.

// calendar component <Calendar onChange={setDate} value={date} maxDate={new Date()} // will not allow date later than today minDate={new Date(2015, 6, 1)} // will not allow date before 1st July 2015 />

maxDetail and minDetail

The maxDetail and minDetail props are important for restricting the granularity of the calendar. maxDetail defines the maximum amount of details the user can see. If the maxDetail value is set to year, the user can see details of a year in the calendar at a time.

Similarly, if minDetail is set to year, the user will not be able to see details beyond a given year.

// calendar component <Calendar onChange={setDate} value={date} maxDetail='year' />

Below is an example of maxDetail and minDetail :



Next and Prev labels

The Next and Prev labels enable you to define the names of the buttons used to navigate between views in the calendar. You can also make this accessible using the aria-label attributes.

The props used to change the next values are nextLabel , nextAriaLabel , next2Label , and next2AriaLabel . You can add any string to this or you can set it to null if you want to disable this navigation.

These properties are similar for prev buttons except that prev is a prefix — e.g., prevLabel , prevAriaLabel , prev2Label , prev2AriaLabel , etc.

After adding the Next and Prev labels, the code will look like this:

// calendar component <Calendar onChange={setDate} value={date} nextLabel='month>>' nextAriaLabel='Go to next month' next2Label='year>>' next2AriaLabel='Go to next year' prevLabel='<<month' prevAriaLabel='Go to prev month' prev2Label='<<year' prev2AriaLabel='Go to prev year' />

Conclusion

React-Calendar is a wonderful library that provides a lot of flexibility in its implementation. It is highly customizable and dependent on the native JavaScript Date object, which makes React-Calendar easy to implement in any application.

Head to the official documentation for some complex examples and use cases for React-Calendar. I hope this tutorial leaves you with the foundational knowledge you need to implement and customize React-Calendar to suit your app and its audience.

If you have any questions about using React-Calendar, feel free to ask them in the comment below.

Full visibility into production React apps Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more. The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores. Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.