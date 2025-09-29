Query strings are underrated: Using the URL as your app’s state container

Explore the key features of TypeScript 5.9, including the redesigned tsc –init command, the new import defer syntax, expandable hovers, and significant performance improvements.
Better Auth is an open-source, TypeScript-first auth library with adapters, schema generation, and a plugin system. Here’s how it works and how it stacks up to Clerk, NextAuth, and Auth0.
Read one developer’s detailed account of using a screen reader to learn more about a11y and build more accessible websites.
Walk through six tips and tricks that help you level up Claude Code to move beyond simply entering prompts into a text box.