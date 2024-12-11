A guide to scaling agile for product managers

“Disagree and commit” is a management principle that encourages team members to voice their opinions during the decision-making process.
Drew Doman, VP of Product at Apptegy, talks about leveraging tenets in product management rather than strictly relying on processes.
By strategically combining products, you can offer greater value, increase average order profit, and stand out in a competitive market.
Alex Guernon talks about how she promotes a data-centric culture, including leading by example and giving PMs an effective measurement system.