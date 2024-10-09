A guide to product roadmap prioritization techniques

Minimums allow for lower costs, increased agility, and the ability to collect feedback before too much investment has been made.
Tim Martin talks about how he structures teams as they scale and transition through the various phases of being a startup.
A successful launch creates a compelling narrative that highlights an unmet need in the market and then builds hype around the product.
Maria Thomas, CPO at Rebrandly, dives into how organizations can incorporate an effective product-led growth (PLG) strategy.