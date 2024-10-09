Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2024-10-09
778
#prioritization#roadmapping
Kayode Adeniyi
196704
102
Oct 9, 2024 ⋅ 2 min read

A guide to product roadmap prioritization techniques

Kayode Adeniyi I am a software engineer with a technology consulting mindset. My interest lies in creating and using technologies to increase the quality of life, and ease of doing business.

As a product manager, one of your biggest responsibilities includes prioritizing features and initiatives. Without a clear prioritization strategy, your team will struggle to tackle competing demands and can end up confused and misaligned. You need to make sure that you intervene to balance short-term demands with the long-term product vision.

A Guide To Product Roadmap Prioritization Techniques

One of the best ways to do this is through a product roadmap. Keep reading to learn about how to make the most out of your product roadmap, common prioritization frameworks, and strategies for involving stakeholders.

The importance of prioritization

Without a clear prioritization strategy, your team can end up sidetracked. Prioritization paves the way towards progress on short- and long-term goals by:

  • Helping teams focus on delivering the most valuable features first
  • Preventing resource wastage on low-impact tasks
  • Aligning the team with the product vision and business objectives
  • Aiding in decision-making by providing a clear framework for evaluating trade-offs

A well-structured roadmap with prioritized tasks keeps the product moving toward its strategic objectives. This focus also fosters a more cohesive and motivated team.

Common prioritization frameworks

When prioritizing features, you want to adopt a systematic and repeatable process. To this end, many PMs adopt a commonly used framework. The three most popular frameworks are RICE, MoSCoW, and value versus effort.

In a nutshell,

  • RICE (Reach, Impact, Confidence, and Effort) allows you to score and rank initiatives based on their potential impact and the effort required
  • MoSCoW categorizes features into must have, should have, could have, and won’t have to help you focus on what’s essential
  • Value versus effort compares the potential value of a feature against the effort needed to implement it. It’s a great way to identify high-value, low-effort opportunities, for quick market wins

Let’s assume you are deciding on a new reporting feature. Using RICE, you’d evaluate its reach, impact on users, confidence in success, and required effort. With MoSCoW, you’d classify it as a “must have,” “should have,” “could have,” or “won’t have” based on urgency. Value versus effort helps weigh its user and business value against the effort needed, identifying if it’s a quick win.

Balancing short-term wins with long-term goals

Short-term wins can drive immediate value and keep stakeholders engaged. However, they can also backfire and divert attention from the broader product vision. The key is to find strategies that allow you to address immediate needs without compromising long-term objectives. To do this:

Balancing Goals

  • Prioritize features that offer quick wins but also contribute to the long-term vision
  • Use a mix of small, incremental improvements and larger strategic initiatives in your roadmap
  • Allocate a portion of each sprint to work on foundational elements that support future growth
  • Regularly review the roadmap to ensure short-term efforts align with long-term objectives

Your strategy should guide you to consistently deliver value consistently while laying the groundwork for future success.

Stakeholder involvement in prioritization

Involving stakeholders in your prioritization process enables you to secure buy-in and make sure that your roadmap aligns with broader business goals. However, managing diverse opinions and expectations can be challenging. To tackle this, create a structured process for stakeholder involvement.

Facilitate productive discussions and use the insights from these discussions to make data-driven decisions that support the product’s success by:

  • Scheduling regular roadmap review meetings with key stakeholders to gather input and align on priorities
  • Using data and clear criteria, such as business impact and customer value, to support prioritization decisions
  • Creating a transparent process that allows stakeholders to understand how and why decisions are made
  • Setting expectations early on, clarifying that not every request can be a top priority

Continuous reassessment of the product roadmap

A product roadmap isn’t set in stone. Think of it as a dynamic tool that evolves with feedback, market changes, and shifting priorities.

Make sure that you regularly revisit it and adjust it in accordance with user and business needs. The following best practices can prove useful for your workflow as well:

Continuous Reassessment

  • Schedule quarterly reviews to assess progress
  • Monitor market trends and competitor activities to identify areas that may require strategic adjustments
  • Use key performance metrics to evaluate the success of recent initiatives

Key takeaways

Effect product roadmap prioritization lets you balance immediate needs with long-term goals. It also takes away unnecessary confusion and helps you make informed decisions that drive product success.

Try to remember these key points:

  • Use prioritization frameworks (RICE, MoSCoW, and value versus effort) to make data-driven decisions
  • Balance short-term wins with a long-term vision to maintain steady progress
  • Involve stakeholders through structured processes to ensure alignment and buy-in
  • Regularly reassess and adjust the roadmap based on feedback and market changes

Featured image source: IconScout

LogRocket generates product insights that lead to meaningful action

LogRocket identifies friction points in the user experience so you can make informed decisions about product and design changes that must happen to hit your goals.

With LogRocket, you can understand the scope of the issues affecting your product and prioritize the changes that need to be made. LogRocket simplifies workflows by allowing Engineering, Product, UX, and Design teams to work from the same data as you, eliminating any confusion about what needs to be done.

Get your teams on the same page — try LogRocket today.

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

How to choose between an MVP vs. MBI strategy

Minimums allow for lower costs, increased agility, and the ability to collect feedback before too much investment has been made.

Robert Drury
Oct 9, 2024 ⋅ 5 min read
Tim Martin Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Helping growing startups adjust and evolve, with Tim Martin

Tim Martin talks about how he structures teams as they scale and transition through the various phases of being a startup.

Jessica Srinivas
Oct 9, 2024 ⋅ 8 min read

An overview of the development process for launching a new product

A successful launch creates a compelling narrative that highlights an unmet need in the market and then builds hype around the product.

Sara Nguyen
Oct 8, 2024 ⋅ 3 min read
Maria Thomas Leader Spotlight

Leader Spotlight: Decoding product-led growth, with Maria Thomas

Maria Thomas, CPO at Rebrandly, dives into how organizations can incorporate an effective product-led growth (PLG) strategy.

Jessica Srinivas
Oct 8, 2024 ⋅ 9 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply