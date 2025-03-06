Optimizing Shopify Checkout with LogRocket session replay

Over 2 million merchants use Shopify to build and operate their online stores, from small mom-and-pops to global brands. While these merchants have had access to myriad tools — including LogRocket — on their product pages, that visibility was nowhere to be seen for the most vital portion: checkout.

This leaves the checkout process itself as a black box. Why do users not complete a purchase after adding items to their cart? Was it blocked by a technical error? Did the customer try to apply an incorrect promo code? Did they use an expired credit card?

Today we’re excited to announce that Shopify site owners now have access to answer all those questions and more with LogRocket for Shopify Checkout. LogRocket already supports major retailers such as Costco, Saks Off 5th, and Valentino. Now, Shopify merchants will get full session replay, to see what their users are experiencing, along with AI-funnel insights and analytics — proactively surfacing opportunities for the most impactful ways to improve eCommerce revenue.

Introducing LogRocket for Shopify Checkout

Today, with the launch of LogRocket for Shopify Checkout, Shopify merchants can finally pull back the curtain on their checkout experiences. LogRocket’s AI-first session replay and analytics solution captures complete session replays and events, providing an end-to-end picture of the customer journey:

For the first time, Shopify merchants can visualize the exact friction points and issues that cause customers to drop out of the checkout process, and make data-driven decisions to reduce abandonment rates and increase conversion.

To improve conversion, LogRocket’s Galileo AI watches every session replay for you, highlighting the most important issues and opportunities to improve conversion. These opportunities and behavior patterns are summarized in natural language, prioritized by impact, and sent to you — so that merchants can spend their time building great businesses, rather than watching hour after hour of session replays to diagnose where users run into trouble:

LogRocket for Shopify Checkout is available now in the Shopify App Store. Shopify merchants with an existing LogRocket account can add session replay to their checkout flow for free. If you’re new to LogRocket, sign up for free today.