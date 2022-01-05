Processing images with sharp in Node.js

Images are an important component of most applications that handle user-generated content. However, excessively large or unoptimized image files can negatively impact performance and user experience. A robust image processing solution can be invaluable for UGC management.
sharp is a high-performance image processing module for Node.js. This module assists with UGC management by offering an easy solution for reading, enhancing, and saving image files. sharp compresses images faster than most other Node.js modules, like ImageMagick, Jimp, or Squoosh, and produces high-quality results.
sharp converts large common image formats to smaller, web-friendly images. sharp can read JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, TIFF, GIF, and SVG image formats. This module can produce images in JPEG, PNG, WebP, AVIF, and TIFF formats as well as uncompressed raw pixel data.
In this tutorial, we’ll analyze and modify an image using the sharp Node.js library. The only prerequisite for this tutorial is a system set up with Node.js and npm.
We’ll cover the following:
- Setting up a sharp image project
- Converting an image to grayscale
- Tinting an image
- Extracting image metadata
- Rotating an image
- Resizing an image
- Formatting an image
- Cropping an image
- Creating a composite image
- Blurring an image
- Sharpening an image
- Flipping an image
- Flopping an image
- Adding text to an image
Setting up a sharp image project
To set up a sharp image project, start by creating a new directory in the editor’s terminal:
mkdir sharp_project
Next, migrate to a new directory:
cd sharp_project
Now, initialize npm:
npm init -y
Next, install sharp:
npm install sharp
Now, open the directory using your favorite IDE. In this tutorial, we’ll use VS Code.
code .
We’ll use the following two images:
Converting an image to grayscale
To convert an image to grayscale, create a new file in the editor’s terminal:
touch _grayscale.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const convertTograyscale = () => { sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .grayscale() // or .greyscale() .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/grayscale_robo.jpg') } convertTograyscale()
In this example, we start by creating an instance of the
sharp module. We use the
sharp() instance within the
require() function scope to read the path to our image.
To carry out the processing task, we define the
convertTograyscale() function. Then, we chain the
sharp module’s
grayscale() method to the
sharp instance to alter the image’s appearance. We save the altered image in the
processed_images folder using the
toFile() method.
Now, we run the file code on the terminal:
node _grayscale.js
The newly created grayscale image,
grayscale_robo.jpg, can be found in the
processed_image folder:
Tinting an image
To tint an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _tint.js
Now, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const tintImage = () => { sharp ('./images/robo.jpg') .tint({r: 255, g: 0, b: 0}) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/tint_robo.jpg') } tintImage()
We use the
tint() method of the
sharp module to alter the color of the image. With this method, we can specify the intensity of the red, green, and blue chroma values. The scale for this method is 0 to 255, with higher chroma values resulting in a more saturated tint. For this example, we use the 255 maximum value for the red parameter:
r.
Save the file and run the following command:
node _tint.js
Here’s the newly created tinted image,
tint_robo.jpg:
Extracting image metadata
To extract the image metadata, start by creating a new file:
touch _metadata.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const imageMetadata = () => { const metadata = sharp('./images/robo.jpg').metadata() console.log(metadata) } imageMetadata()
We use the
metadata() function to extract the image metadata. We save the
metadata variable and log to the terminal using
console.log().
Now, we run the following command:
node _metadata.js
This produces the following output:
{ format: 'jpeg', width: 1920, height: 1080, space: 'srgb', channels: 3, depth: 'uchar', density: 72, chromaSubsampling: '4:2:0', isProgressive: false, hasProfile: false, hasAlpha: false, orientation: 1, exif: <Buffer 45 78 69 66 00 00 4d 4d 00 2a 00 00 00 08 00 05 01 12 00 03 00 00 00 01 00 01 00 00 01 1a 00 05 00 00 00 01 00 00 00 4a 01 1b 00 05 00 00 00 01 00 00 ... 88 more bytes>, iptc: <Buffer 50 68 6f 74 6f 73 68 6f 70 20 33 2e 30 00 38 42 49 4d 04 04 00 00 00 00 00 00 38 42 49 4d 04 25 00 00 00 00 00 10 d4 1d 8c d9 8f 00 b2 04 e9 80 09 98 ... 4 more bytes> }
Rotating an image
To rotate an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _rotate.js
Now, add the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp'); const rotateImage = () => { sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .rotate(250) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/rotate_robo.jpg') } rotateImage()
In this example, the
rotateImage() function reads the image and returns it rotated by 250deg. We use the
rotate() method within the function scope, which is chained to the
sharp module. The
rotate() method takes the rotation angle as an input and saves it as a new image:
rotate_robo.jpg.
Now, run the file code:
node _rotate.js
Here’s the rotated image:
Resizing an image
To resize an image, first create a new file:
touch _resize.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const resizeImage = () => { const resize = sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .resize(350, 260) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/resize_robo.jpg') console.log(resize) } resizeImage()
To resize the image, we first chain the
resize() function to the
sharp instance. Then, we save it in the
processed_images folder. This procedure alters the overall dimensions without cropping or distorting the image.
Now, we run the following command:
node _resize.js
This produces the following output:
{ format: 'jpeg', width: 350, height: 260, channels: 3, premultiplied: false, size: 12042 }
Formatting an image
const formatImage = () => { sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .toFormat('png', {palette: true}) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/format_robo.png') } formatImage()
To change the
sharp instance’s file format from JPEG to PNG, we use the
format() method. We also give the
format() method an option to compress the image.
Each
formatImage() accepts a separate object with various properties. The
palette property, for example, is only valid on PNG images. Only JPEG pictures can use the
mozjpeg property, and only WebP images can use the
lossless property. The
toFile() method is used to save the compressed image in the
processed_images folder.
Cropping an image
To crop an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _crop.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const cropImage = () => { sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .extract({left: 740, width: 500, height: 300, top: 340}) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/crop_robo.png') } cropImage()
To crop the image, we first chain the
extract() function to the
sharp instance. Then, we save it in the
processed_images folder. With this procedure, we can specify: the horizontal space to be cropped to the left of the image (
left), the desired image
width, the desired image
height, and the vertical space to be cropped above the image (
top).
In this example, we generate a cropping box 500px wide by 300px high and positioned 740px from the image’s left border and 340px from the image’s top border. With the
extract method, any part of the image that fits inside the box will be retained. Anything outside the box will be removed.
Now, copy the following code:
node _crop.js
Here’s the copped image:
Creating a composite image
To combine two or more images, first create a new file:
touch _composite.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const compositeImage = () => { sharp ('./images/fall.jpg') .composite([{input: './images/robo.jpg', left: 900, top: 750}]) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/composite_robo.jpg') } compositeImage()
To create a composite image, we first chain the
composite() function to the
sharp instance. We also add a new image file,
fall.jpg, to the
sharp module. In this example,
fall.jpg is the processed image (or background image).
The sharp module’s
composite() method takes an array as an input. The image to be composited,
robo.jpg, is read by a single object in the array. It is important to note that the composite image must have smaller dimensions than the processed image. We can specify the following object attributes:
input: the image that will be placed over the processed image
top: the vertical position of the image composited over the processed image
left: the horizontal position of the image composited over the processed image
Save the resulting image, and run the following command:
node _composite.js
Here’s the composite image:
Blurring an image
To blur an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _blur.js
Next, add the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const blurImage = () => { sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .blur(9) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/blur_robo.jpg') } blurImage()
In our example, we use the
blur() method of the
sharp module to apply a Gaussian blur to the image. This technique uses the Gaussian function to give the pixels at the edge of the image less weight, resulting in reduced image detail and image noise. For this example, the Gaussian
.blur() sigma is 9.
Save the file, and run the following command:
node _blur.js
Here’s the blurred image:
Sharpening an image
To sharpen an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _sharpen.js
Next, add the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const sharpenImage = () => { sharp ('./images/robo.jpg') .sharpen(13) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/sharpen_robo.jpg') } sharpenImage()
To sharpen the image, we use the
sharpen() function. If no parameters are specified, this technique will produce a quick, moderately sharpened version of the original image. However, if a parameter is specified, this function will perform a slower, more precise sharpening. For this example, the
sharpen() sigma is 13.
Now, copy the following code:
node _sharpen.js
Here’s the sharpened image:
Flipping an image
To flip (or horizontally reverse) an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _flip.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const flipImage = async () => { await sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .flip() .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/flip_robo.jpg'); } flipImage()
We chain the
flip() method to the
sharp instance to flip the image over the x-axis.
Now, run the following program:
node _flip.js
Here’s the flipped image:
Flopping an image
To flop (or vertically reverse) an image, start by creating a new file:
touch _flop.js
Next, add the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp') const flopImage = async () => { await sharp('./images/robo.jpg') .flop() .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/flop_robo.jpg'); } flopImage()
We chain the
flop() method to the
sharp instance to
flop the image over the y-axis.
Now, run the following command:
node _flop.js
Here’s the flopped image:
Adding text to an image
sharp does not currently have a method for adding text to an image. However, as a workaround, we can draw text using SVG and then use the
composite() method to add the text image to the original image.
Start by creating a new file:
touch _text.js
Next, copy the following code:
const sharp = require('sharp'); const addText = () => { const width = 900; const height = 500; const text = "E.T, go home"; const svgText = ` <svg width="${width}" height="${height}"> <style> .title { fill: red; font-size: 85px} </style> <text x="45%" y="40%" text-anchor="middle" class="title">${text}</text> </svg>` const svgBuffer = Buffer.from(svgText); sharp ('./images/robo.jpg') .composite([{input: svgBuffer, left: 1150, top: 90}]) .toFile(__dirname + '/processed_images/text_robo.jpg') } addText()
For our workaround, we use an
addText() function with four variables: the desired text area
width, the desired text area
height, the
text string that will be drawn using SVG (in this example,
E.T, go home), and a transparent container,
svgText, that will hold the text.
The SVG element has two child elements:
style and
text. The
style element uses CSS to alter the appearance of the
text. The
fill and
font-size properties modify the color and the size of the text, respectively.
The
text element has four attributes: horizontal position (
x), vertical position (
y), alignment (
text-anchor), and
class. This last attribute,
class, specifies how the CSS styles should be applied to the
text element.
${text} interpolates the string
E.T, go home from the variable
text.
Next, we use the
Buffer.from() function to create a Buffer object from the
svgText variable and then store it in the
svgBuffer variable.
To add the text to the image, we chain the
composite() function to the
sharp instance and use the
svgText variable as the input. In this example,
robo.jpg is the processed image (or background image).
Now, run the following command:
node _text.js
Here’s the image with text:
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we reviewed how to use the sharp library to process images in Node.js. We used the
grayscale(),
tint(),
rotate(),
resize(),
crop(),
blur(),
sharpen(),
flip(), and
flop() methods to alter the image’s appearance, style, and shape. We extracted the image metadata using the
metadata() method. We combined two images using the
composite() method. We also used the
composite()method to add text to the image with an SVG workaround. Lastly, we used the
format() method to change the image type and compress the image.
To improve the efficiency and performance of your Node.js application even further, here are some additional recommendations.
200’s only Monitor failed and slow network requests in productionDeploying a Node-based web app or website is the easy part. Making sure your Node instance continues to serve resources to your app is where things get tougher. If you’re interested in ensuring requests to the backend or third party services are successful, try LogRocket. https://logrocket.com/signup/
LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording literally everything that happens while a user interacts with your app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on problematic network requests to quickly understand the root cause.LogRocket instruments your app to record baseline performance timings such as page load time, time to first byte, slow network requests, and also logs Redux, NgRx, and Vuex actions/state. Start monitoring for free.