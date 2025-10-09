LangChain.js is overrated; Build your AI agent with a simple fetch call

fetch call
Discover how the Chakra UI MCP server integrates AI into your editor, reducing context switching and accelerating development by fetching real-time documentation, component data, and code insights directly in-app.
Discover what’s new in The Replay, LogRocket’s newsletter for dev and engineering leaders, in the October 8th issue.
Walk through building a data enrichment workflow that moves beyond simple lead gen to become a powerful internal tool for enterprises.
From sketches to code in minutes, DesignCoder shows how AI-generated, hierarchy-aware UIs could change the way developers prototype and ship apps.