Improve CSS performance with these 6 tips

Introduction

CSS sits at the presentation layer of website design. If done right, it adds beauty for your users and the right feel to the HTML markup underneath. If not, it could result in a bad user experience and do a number on your website’s speed and performance.

In this article, you’ll learn how to avoid some common CSS coding decisions that will bog down your website. By the end, you’ll be able to speed up your website and improve the user experience — just what every developer yearns for!

We’ll cover these six CSS topics to improve your code and increase the performance of your website:

A quick note on why website performance matters

Irrespective of the nature of your website, and regardless of whether it performs well on a variety of web browsers, it has to load quickly. If it’s not fast, your users will leave and go elsewhere.

If you happen to sell services or goods on your website, this means reduced sales because there are plenty of options available on the web, and you’ve given the user a clear indication to go look elsewhere. They may even discourage others from using your website in the future, which could result in reduced page views.

Let’s get started!

1. Write simple selectors

CSS has a wide, flexible array of coding options you can use to target HTML elements for styling. Over the years, experts have advised developers to write simple selectors to reduce the load on the browser and keep code clean and simple.

This next code block demonstrates what simplicity is all about:

.hero-image { width: 70% }

However, CSS does not stop you from writing the following:

main > div.blog-section + article > * { /* Code here */ }

In this example, behind the scenes, the browser will parse the selector from right to left starting with the universal selector ( * ) and reading across to the main selector. This is more work for the browser than usual. Even though we’re talking about a difference of milliseconds to parse this selector, those milliseconds really add up when this selector method occurs multiple times in your stylesheet.

Moreover, the longer your selectors, the more bytes they add to the overall size of your stylesheet.

2. Avoid excessive animations

Now that animation is available in native CSS, there’s no need to use JavaScript to add animations to your webpages. This makes adding animations to your website a bit easier and means that, if done right, you can leverage them to create a better user experience.

When you overdo it, however, you can distract the user from performing the task they are trying to achieve when they visit your website. Keep in mind also that each animation you add takes time to parse, so excessive animation could slow down or halt the web browser.

3. Know when to animate expensive properties

It’s simple: properties that cause the whole page to re-layout should not be animated. These properties are typically referred to as being “expensive” because they can create a significant load time on your website. Some of them are:

margin

padding

height

width

The reason for this is that when you change properties like margin and other dimensions of a single DOM element, it causes changes to all other elements.

Some other properties, such as opacity and transform , can be animated because they don’t affect the layout of other elements. This makes it possible for web browsers to offload those computations to the GPU to be even faster.

Certain other CSS properties are more commonly used but will still take longer to paint. Some of these properties include:

:nth-child

box-shadow

border-radius

position: fixed

When these appear in the hundreds in your stylesheet, it will impact the performance of your website. Use these properties sparingly.

4. @import statement

The @import statement is mostly used to include assets such as fonts, though it can include other CSS files. CSS is render-blocking, which means that when you use the @import statement in your CSS file to fetch a font or other CSS file, the browser will fetch the asset before it continues processing the remaining CSS code.

/* styles.css */ /** * The browser would fetch base.css before * processing the remaining code in styles.css */ @import url("base.css");

When the asset is a font file, the browser will use the font available on the system while it waits for the other font to download. After it downloads, it’ll swap out the system font for the downloaded font. Therefore, your user could be reading your content in one font and suddenly the font changes to another one. This is bad for user experience.

Here is an example of loading a font with the @import statement:

/** * Example of loading a font with the * @import statement. * The font is only available after it downloads. */ @import url('https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:[email protected]&display=swap');

Instead, we recommend using the link tag in the head of your HTML to load your fonts as follows:

<link rel="preload" as="font" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Open+Sans" crossorigin="anonymous">

Here, the rel="preload" and as="font" tell the browser to start downloading the font as soon as possible. You can also take steps to ensure the font file you are preloading matches the ones in your CSS to prevent your user from downloading two versions of the same font and wasting their bandwidth.

5. Optimize your file sizes

In web design and development, size matters. Whether you’re dealing with an image, an HTML or JavaScript file, or other media assets, there’s one golden rule: always be compressing.

Reduce your CSS file size by minification. Images on your site should be optimized to reduce their load speed, which can mean using an online tool like TinyPNG — or, if you’re creating your own images, leveraging tools such as Save for Web in Photoshop.

6. Avoid base64 bitmap images

Base64 images are among the options for embedding images on a webpage. Over the years, experts such as Harry Roberts have shown why base64 images are bad for performance for many reasons:

They significantly increase the overall size of the CSS file

They get downloaded regardless of whether they’re used or viewed

Base64 encoding results in a larger-than-normal image file size

The browser must parse the entire base64 string before it can be used

In the image below, observe the increase in each image’s size before and after conversion to base64:

See what happens when we add these three base64 images to a CSS file with only 14 lines of code:

/** * Base64 code truncated. */ @media screen and (min-width: 20em) { html { background-image: url(' ...'); } footer { background-image: url(' ...'); } .non-existence-class { background-image: url(' ...'); } }

The file size increased to over 500KB. Not only is that massive, but the user’s browser will also spend time downloading this file whether or not the image is used.

Meanwhile, in the following code, the browser would download the image on demand based on the browser’s viewport.

html { padding: 2em; background-image: url("images/asnim_mobile.jpg"); } @media screen and (min-width: 20em) { html { background-image: url("images/asnim_tablet.jpg"); } } @media screen and (min-width: 48em) { html { background-image: url("images/asnim.jpg"); background-size: cover; } }

You can verify this by performing the following steps:

Create three differently sized images for different breakpoints, as shown in the previous code block Replicate the code block with your images as the background images Launch your browser and open the Network tab in the developer tools Resize your browser viewport and observe

Conclusion

When you take the lessons learned in this article and apply them to your future web projects, know that you’ll be contributing to a better web! If you have a website that you feel needs a performance revamp, refactor your code using lessons learned in this article and let us know how it goes in the comments.

