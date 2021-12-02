How to implement Keycloak authentication in React

Introduction

Providing secure user authentication and management can sometimes be a daunting task when building a modern application. This is why most developers prefer to offload the problem to third-party authentication services like Okta, Auth0, or Keycloak.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to secure your React app with Keycloak. Keycloak is an open-source identity and access management tool for adding authentication to modern applications and services.

With Keycloak, you can easily set up your application’s login/logout, protected routes, identity management, and more, without much work on your part. This tutorial will show you how to implement a simple login/logout feature with protected routes in a React app.

Enjoy!

Getting started

To easily follow through with the tutorial, ensure you have the following:

Node.js and npm working on your local machine (I created the tutorial using the latest Node.js stable version, v16.13.0)

Basic knowledge of JavaScript

Docker installed on your local machine

Install the Keycloak server

There are numerous ways to set up a Keycloak server on your local machine. However, for this tutorial, we will be pulling the Keycloak Docker image because it is much easier and faster to implement.

First, open your terminal and run the following command to confirm your Docker installation.

$ docker version Client: Cloud integration: v1.0.20 Version: 20.10.10 API version: 1.41 Go version: go1.16.9 Git commit: b485636 Built: Mon Oct 25 07:43:15 2021 OS/Arch: darwin/amd64 Context: default Experimental: true Server: Docker Engine - Community Engine: Version: 20.10.10 API version: 1.41 (minimum version 1.12) Go version: go1.16.9 Git commit: e2f740d Built: Mon Oct 25 07:41:30 2021 OS/Arch: linux/amd64 Experimental: false containerd: Version: 1.4.11 GitCommit: 5b46e404f6b9f661a205e28d59c982d3634148f8 runc: Version: 1.0.2 GitCommit: v1.0.2-0-g52b36a2 docker-init: Version: 0.19.0 GitCommit: de40ad0

If you don’t have Docker installed locally, you can follow this complete Docker installation guide to install Docker on your Windows, macOS, or Linux machine.

After confirming your Docker installation, the next step will be to set up a Keycloak server. To start up the Keycloak server on your local machine, run the following command in your terminal:

$ docker run -p 8080:8080 -e KEYCLOAK_USER=<username> -e KEYCLOAK_PASSWORD=<password> quay.io/keycloak/keycloak:15.0.2

Change <username> to your preferred Keycloak admin username and <password> to your preferred admin password. These two inputs will be required to log in to the server.

After the successful installation, the admin server will open up at http://localhost:8080/auth/admin . Log in with your username and password. You should gain access to a server that looks something like this:



Setting up a Keycloak realm

The next step in the Keycloak setup will be to create a realm. According to Keycloak:

A realm manages a set of users, credentials, roles, and groups. A user belongs to and logs into a realm. Realms are isolated from one another and can only manage and authenticate the users that they control.

By default, Keycloak ships with a realm called master . This is used specifically for managing Keycloak and should not be tampered with.

To create a new realm, follow these steps:

Log in to your Keycloak dashboard Hover over the Master dropdown on the sidebar, and a menu with Add Realm should appear

Click Add Realm, input your realm name, and click Create to create the new realm



Setting up Keycloak users

After creating a realm, the next step will be to add users to it. Follow these steps in the admin console:

Click Users on the side menu and select Add user in the new window that appears

Fill in the needed details, set Email Verified to ON and click Save to register the changes

Click Credentials in the new window that appears, and input and confirm the user password. Toggle temporary to OFF, and click Set Password to register the new password.



Let’s test if our new user is working. Log out of the admin console and visit http://localhost:8080/auth/realms/<realm-name>/account/ — you should change <realm-name> to the created user’s realm name.

You should see a page like this:



Click Sign in and enter your new user’s username and password. After a successful sign-in, you should gain access to a page similar to this:



Adding your React app to Keycloak

The last step in the Keycloak server setup will be to register the React frontend app as a client. To do that, we want to log in to the admin console, navigate to the Clients page in the sidebar menu, and click Create.



Add the client’s name and set the Root URL to http://localhost:3000/ .



With this, our Keycloak server is fully set up! We can now move to the frontend and complete our integration.

Setting up our React frontend

First, create a new React app.

npx create-react-app <app-name> cd <app-name> npm start

Change <app-name> to your preferred app’s name. We will be using Tailwind CSS for the app’s styling; if you need, you can follow these instructions to install and set up Tailwind CSS with Create React App.

Lastly, to complete the setup, install keycloak-js , @react-keycloack/web , and react-router-dom .

npm install --save keycloak-js @react-keycloak/web react-router-dom

Keycloak and @react-keycloak/web will be used for the React-Keycloak implementation, while React Router DOM will be used for creating our pages. Please note that this tutorial was created using React Router v6.

Next, add two folders named components and pages to your src folder. Add a Homepage.js file and a Securedpage.js file to the pages folder, and add a Nav.js file to the components folder.

Add the following code to the components/Nav.js file:

import React from "react"; const Nav = () => { return ( <div> <div className="top-0 w-full flex flex-wrap"> <section className="x-auto"> <nav className="flex justify-between bg-gray-200 text-blue-800 w-screen"> <div className="px-5 xl:px-12 py-6 flex w-full items-center"> <h1 className="text-3xl font-bold font-heading"> Keycloak React AUTH. </h1> <ul className="hidden md:flex px-4 mx-auto font-semibold font-heading space-x-12"> <li> <a className="hover:text-blue-800" href="/"> Home </a> </li> <li> <a className="hover:text-blue-800" href="/secured"> Secured Page </a> </li> </ul> <div className="hidden xl:flex items-center space-x-5"> <div className="hover:text-gray-200"> <h1>Login</h1> </div> </div> </div> </nav> </section> </div> </div> ); }; export default Nav;

And add the following to the pages/Homepage.js file.

import React from 'react'; const Home = () => { return ( <div> <h1 className="text-green-800 text-4xl">Welcome to the Homepage</h1> </div> ); }; export default Home;

Add the following to the pages/Securedpage.js file.

import React from 'react'; const Secured = () => { return ( <div> <h1 className="text-black text-4xl">Welcome to the Protected Page.</h1> </div> ); }; export default Secured;

Update your App.js code with the following code.

import React from "react"; import { BrowserRouter, Route, Routes } from "react-router-dom"; import Nav from "./components/Nav"; import WelcomePage from "./pages/Homepage"; import SecuredPage from "./pages/Securedpage"; function App() { return ( <div> <Nav /> <BrowserRouter> <Routes> <Route exact path="/" element={<WelcomePage />} /> <Route path="/secured" element={<SecuredPage />} /> </Routes> </BrowserRouter> </div> ); } export default App;

The frontend file structure should look similar to this:



Now, start your React server. You should be directed to a page that looks similar to this:



Setting up Keycloak in React

After the React frontend is completely implemented, the next step is to configure Keycloak in the React project.

Create a file named Keycloak.js in your src folder and add the following code to it.

import Keycloak from "keycloak-js"; const keycloak = new Keycloak({ url: "http://localhost:8080/auth", realm: "Keycloak-react-auth", clientId: "React-auth", }); export default keycloak;

url is the Keycloak server URL, realm is your created realm name, and clientId is the name of the created client. Update your App.js code to this:

import React from "react"; import { ReactKeycloakProvider } from "@react-keycloak/web"; import keycloak from "./Keycloak" import { BrowserRouter, Route, Routes } from "react-router-dom"; import Nav from "./components/Nav"; import WelcomePage from "./pages/Homepage"; import SecuredPage from "./pages/Securedpage"; function App() { return ( <div> <ReactKeycloakProvider authClient={keycloak}> <Nav /> <BrowserRouter> <Routes> <Route exact path="/" element={<WelcomePage />} /> <Route path="/secured" element={<SecuredPage />} /> </Routes> </BrowserRouter> </ReactKeycloakProvider> </div> ); } export default App;

This code imports <ReactKeycloakProvider /> and wraps the entire app with the provider. We also added our keycloak.js file as a prop.

Setting up React ProtectedRoute

In this step, we will create a protected route that can only be accessed by authenticated users. Create a helpers folder, and add a PrivateRoute.js file to it. Add the following code to the helpers/PrivateRoute.js file.

import { useKeycloak } from "@react-keycloak/web"; const PrivateRoute = ({ children }) => { const { keycloak } = useKeycloak(); const isLoggedIn = keycloak.authenticated; return isLoggedIn ? children : null; }; export default PrivateRoute;

This code checks if a user trying to access a protected route is authenticated, and either displays the protected route when a user is authenticated, or displays nothing if the user is unauthenticated.

Keycloak’s JavaScript adapter provides access to some additional properties for securing your application, such as the authenticated property, which we will be using to check if a user is authenticated. You can view the other available properties in the Keycloak docs.

Update the routes in your App.js file. We wrapped our SecuredPage route with the protected route we created; this will ensure that the contents of SecuredPage can only be accessed by authenticated individuals.

import React from "react"; import { ReactKeycloakProvider } from "@react-keycloak/web"; import keycloak from "./Keycloak"; import { BrowserRouter, Route, Routes } from "react-router-dom"; import Nav from "./components/Nav"; import WelcomePage from "./pages/Homepage"; import SecuredPage from "./pages/Securedpage"; import PrivateRoute from "./helpers/PrivateRoute"; function App() { return ( <div> <ReactKeycloakProvider authClient={keycloak}> <Nav /> <BrowserRouter> <Routes> <Route exact path="/" element={<WelcomePage />} /> <Route path="/secured" element={ <PrivateRoute> <SecuredPage /> </PrivateRoute> } /> </Routes> </BrowserRouter> </ReactKeycloakProvider> </div> ); } export default App;

Now, we need to add a login/logout button to the navbar. Update the code snippets in your components/Nav.js file to the following:

import React from "react"; import { useKeycloak } from "@react-keycloak/web"; const Nav = () => { const { keycloak, initialized } = useKeycloak(); return ( <div> <div className="top-0 w-full flex flex-wrap"> <section className="x-auto"> <nav className="flex justify-between bg-gray-200 text-blue-800 w-screen"> <div className="px-5 xl:px-12 py-6 flex w-full items-center"> <h1 className="text-3xl font-bold font-heading"> Keycloak React AUTH. </h1> <ul className="hidden md:flex px-4 mx-auto font-semibold font-heading space-x-12"> <li> <a className="hover:text-blue-800" href="/"> Home </a> </li> <li> <a className="hover:text-blue-800" href="/secured"> Secured Page </a> </li> </ul> <div className="hidden xl:flex items-center space-x-5"> <div className="hover:text-gray-200"> {!keycloak.authenticated && ( <button type="button" className="text-blue-800" onClick={() => keycloak.login()} > Login </button> )} {!!keycloak.authenticated && ( <button type="button" className="text-blue-800" onClick={() => keycloak.logout()} > Logout ({keycloak.tokenParsed.preferred_username}) </button> )} </div> </div> </div> </nav> </section> </div> </div> ); }; export default Nav;

We have now added a new login/logout button. The code checks if a user is authenticated and displays the Login button when the user has been authenticated, and a Logout button when the user has not been authenticated.

When the Login button is clicked, it calls Keycloak’s Login method to authenticate the user. When the Logout button is clicked, it calls the Logout method to log the user out.

When you visit the demo React website we created, there should now be a Login button on the navbar. Also, the secured page should display nothing if you try to access it.



When you click the Login button, you should be redirected to a Keycloak login page.



Enter the created user details to log in and you will be automatically redirected to the website. After a successful login, the Login button should change to a Logout button, and the secured page should be accessible.



Conclusion

In this tutorial, we implemented a simple login/logout feature with protected routes in a React app using Keycloak. We implemented a private route with Keycloak’s authenticated property, and login/logout functionality with Keycloak’s Login and Logout methods.

You can easily create more custom implementations depending on your needs; Keycloak’s JavaScript adapter documentation is a good resource if you want to learn more.

Full visibility into production React apps Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, Debugging React applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Redux state, automatically surfacing JavaScript errors, and tracking slow network requests and component load time, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens on your React app. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. LogRocket also monitors your app's performance, reporting with metrics like client CPU load, client memory usage, and more. The LogRocket Redux middleware package adds an extra layer of visibility into your user sessions. LogRocket logs all actions and state from your Redux stores. Modernize how you debug your React apps — start monitoring for free.