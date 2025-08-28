I tried out Kiro: Here’s what I learned

Here’s how three design patterns solved our Go microservices scaling problems without sacrificing simplicity.
Explore six principled design patterns (with real-world examples) to help you protect your LLM agents from prompt injection attacks.
As AI tools take over more routine coding work, some companies are cutting early-career dev roles — a short-sighted move that could quietly erode the next generation of tech leaders if we aren’t careful.
Discover Qwen3-Coder, Alibaba’s 480B parameter agentic coding CLI, with real-world tests, use cases, and performance insights.