How to build a countdown timer using CSS

Countdown timers are a popular feature on many websites, enhancing functionality for events, sales, and user engagement. While JavaScript is commonly used for dynamic behavior on the web, it is also possible to create a functional and visually appealing countdown timer using only CSS.
In this tutorial, we will explore both approaches, starting with a basic JavaScript countdown timer and then moving on to a CSS-only countdown timer. At the end, we will compare the performance of both approaches using Chrome DevTools and discuss each of their pros and cons.
We’ll start by creating a simple countdown timer that updates every second. The timer will include a start and pause button to control its operation.
Before we create the JavaScript countdown timer, we need to create a directory to store the applications we will build throughout this tutorial.
Open a terminal window, navigate to a directory suitable for your project, and use the following command to create a directory named
countdown-timer:
mkdir countdown-timer
Then, navigate to this directory:
cd countdown-timer
Create two subdirectories named
javascript-countdown and
css-only-countdown, and inside each subdirectory, create a subdirectory named
public:
mkdir javascript-countdown && mkdir javascript-countdown/public mkdir css-only-countdown && mkdir css-only-countdown/public
Next, navigate to the
javascript-countdown subdirectory, initialize a new node project with default settings, and install the
express package:
cd javascript-countdown npm init -y npm install express
Open your favorite text editor, create a file named
server.js, and add the following code to it:
const express = require('express'); const app = express(); const port = 3001 app.use(express.static('public')); app.listen(port, () => { console.log(`Javascript countdown app server started on port ${port}`); });
The code above creates an
express server that will be used to serve the JavaScript countdown application in port
3001.
Still in your text editor, create the following files in the
public subdirectory located inside the
javascript-countdown directory:
index.html for the HTML code
styles.css for the CSS code
index.js for the JavaScript code
Add the following code to
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <title>Javascript Countdown Timer</title> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="controls"> <button id="startBtn">Start</button> <button id="pauseBtn">Pause</button> </div> <div class="countdown-container"> <div class="countdown"></div> </div> </div> <script src="index.js"></script> </body> </html>
This HTML file sets up a basic structure with a container holding control buttons and a countdown display area.
Next, we’ll add JavaScript to manage the countdown logic. Add the following code to
index.js:
window.addEventListener("load", () => { const startBtn = document.getElementById('startBtn'); const pauseBtn = document.getElementById('pauseBtn'); const countdownView = document.getElementsByClassName('countdown')[0]; let totalTime = 10; let timeLeft; let countDownIntervalID; let isPaused = false; pauseBtn.style.display = 'none'; });
In this block of code, we initialize the
startBtn,
pauseBtn, and
countdownView elements by their respective IDs and classes. We also set some initial variables:
totalTime,
timeLeft,
countDownIntervalID, and
isPaused. Additionally, we set the pause button to hide initially.
Now, let’s add event listeners for the start and pause buttons:
startBtn.addEventListener('click', startOrStopTimer); pauseBtn.addEventListener('click', pauseOrResumeTimer);
These lines attach click event listeners to the start and pause buttons. The functions
startOrStopTimer and
pauseOrResumeTimer are defined later to handle the button clicks.
Add the following code to define the
startOrStopTimer function:
function startOrStopTimer() { startBtn.innerHTML = startBtn.innerHTML === 'Start' ? 'Stop' : 'Start'; if (countDownIntervalID === undefined && !isPaused) { timeLeft = totalTime; startTimer(); pauseBtn.style.display = 'inline'; } else { stopTimer(); countdownView.innerHTML = ''; pauseBtn.style.display = 'none'; isPaused = false; pauseBtn.innerHTML = 'Pause'; } }
In this function, we toggle the start button text between
Start and
Stop. If the countdown is not running and not paused, we initialize
timeLeft to
totalTime and start the timer. Otherwise, we stop the timer and reset the view.
Now, define the
startTimer function:
function startTimer() { countDownIntervalID = setInterval(() => { countdownView.innerHTML = timeLeft; if (timeLeft === 0) { stopTimer(); startBtn.innerHTML = 'Start'; pauseBtn.style.display = 'none'; countdownView.innerHTML = ''; } else { timeLeft = timeLeft - 1; } }, 1000); }
This function sets an interval to update the countdown every second. If
timeLeft reaches zero, we stop the timer, reset the start button text, and hide the pause button.
Next, add the
stopTimer function:
function stopTimer() { if (countDownIntervalID !== undefined) { clearInterval(countDownIntervalID); countDownIntervalID = undefined; } }
This function clears the countdown interval and resets
countDownIntervalID. Finally, add the
pauseOrResumeTimer function:
function pauseOrResumeTimer() { isPaused = !isPaused; pauseBtn.innerHTML = isPaused ? 'Resume' : 'Pause'; if (countDownIntervalID !== undefined) { stopTimer(); } else { startTimer(); } }
In this function, we toggle the pause state and button text between
Pause and
Resume. If the countdown is running, we stop the timer; otherwise, we start it again.
Now, let’s style the countdown timer using CSS. Add the following code to
styles.css:
body { background-color: black; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; height: 100%; } .container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .controls { width: 20%; margin-top: 10%; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: row; flex-wrap: wrap; } .countdown-container { position: relative; width: 20vw; height: 20vw; margin-top: 2%; border: 0.4em solid #9b51e0; } button { font-size: 1.5em; border: none; padding: 0.3em; background-color: #9b51e0; border-radius: 0.4em; color: white; } .countdown { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; list-style: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; font-size: 5em; color: #9b51e0; }
This CSS defines styles for the countdown timer interface. The
body background is set to black, and we use Arial as the primary font. The
.container class is styled to center its contents and provide spacing between elements. The
.controls class styles the buttons for starting and pausing the timer, ensuring they are evenly spaced and responsive. The
.countdown-container class defines the size and appearance of the countdown display, including a border and margin.
Go back to your terminal and run the following command to start serving the JavaScript countdown application:
node server.js
Open a new tab in your browser, navigate to http://localhost:3001, and you should see something similar to the following:
Test out the countdown timer and once you are done, terminate the server application and move to the next step.
To enhance the user experience of our countdown timer, let’s add a circular progress indicator to give the user a visual representation of the time remaining.
First, we need to modify our HTML code to include the circular progress element. In
index.html, we add a
span element with a class of
circular-progress inside the
countdown-container div. This
span element will be used to create the circular progress indicator:
<div class="countdown-container"> <span class="circular-progress"></span> <div class="countdown"></div> </div>
Next, we need to define the CSS for the circular progress indicator. In
styles.css, we add the following code:
.countdown-container { ... /* border : 0.4em solid #9b51e0; */ } .circular-progress { width: 20vw; height: 20vw; border-radius: 50%; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: absolute; transition: 0.5s; background-color: #13171f; } .circular-progress::before { width: 18.5vw; height: 18.5vw; content: ""; position: absolute; border-radius: 50%; background-color: black; }
This code first removes the border from the
countdown-container div, then sets the dimensions and shape of the circular progress indicator, as well as its position and background color. We also add a
::before pseudo-element to create the inner circle of the progress indicator.
Now we need to add the JavaScript code to animate the circular progress indicator.
Add the following code in the variables initialization block:
const circularProgressEl = document.getElementsByClassName("circular-progress")[0]; let circularProgress; let circularProgressIntervalID;
This code initializes the
circularProgressEl variable to target the circular progress element and creates two new variables,
circularProgress and
circularProgressIntervalID, that will be used to animate the progress indicator.
Add the following code below the
pauseOrResumeTimer() function:
function startCircularProgressAnimation() { let start = totalTime - timeLeft; let degreesPerSecond = 360 / totalTime; let degreesPerInterval = degreesPerSecond / 20; circularProgress = degreesPerSecond * start; circularProgressIntervalID = setInterval(() => { if (Math.round(circularProgress) === 360) { clearInterval(circularProgressIntervalID); } else { circularProgress = circularProgress + degreesPerInterval; circularProgressEl.style.background = `conic-gradient(#9b51e0 ${circularProgress}deg, #13171f 0deg)`; } }, 50); }
This code defines the
startCircularProgressAnimation function, which calculates the starting point and degree of rotation for the circular progress indicator, and sets up an interval to animate the progress indicator.
Add the following code below the
startCircularProgressAnimation:
function resumeCircularProgressAnimation() { startCircularProgressAnimation(); } function pauseCircularProgressAnimation() { clearInterval(circularProgressIntervalID); } function stopCircularProgressAnimation() { clearInterval(circularProgressIntervalID); circularProgressEl.style.background = `conic-gradient(#9b51e0 0deg, #13171f 0deg)`; }
This code defines the
resumeCircularProgressAnimation,
pauseCircularProgressAnimation, and
stopCircularProgressAnimation functions, which are used to start, pause, and stop the circular progress animation.
Finally, we need to modify the
startOrStopTimer and
pauseOrResumeTimer functions to start and stop the circular progress animation along with the timer:
function startOrStopTimer() { // ... if (countDownIntervalID === undefined && !isPaused) { // ... startCircularProgressAnimation(); } else { // ... stopCircularProgressAnimation(); } } function pauseOrResumeTimer() { // ... if (countDownIntervalID !== undefined) { stopTimer(); pauseCircularProgressAnimation(); } else { startTimer(); resumeCircularProgressAnimation(); } }
With these modifications, our countdown timer now includes a circular progress indicator that animates along with the timer.
Return to your terminal and run the following command to start serving the JavaScript countdown application:
node server.js
Go back to the tab in your browser where you visited the http://localhost:3001 URL, refresh the page, and you should see something similar to the following:
In this section, we’ll dive into creating a countdown timer that updates every second and is made using only CSS. Our timer will be simple yet functional, featuring start and pause buttons to control its operation.
Navigate to the
css-only-countdown subdirectory, initialize a new node project, and install the
express package:
cd ../css-only-countdown npm init -y npm install express
Then, return to your text editor, create a file named
server.js, and add the following code to it:
const express = require('express'); const app = express(); const port = 3002 app.use(express.static('public')); app.listen(port, () => { console.log(`Css-only countdown app server started on port ${port}`); });
The code above creates an
express server that will be used to serve the JavaScript countdown application in port
3002.
Still in your text editor, create the following files in the
public subdirectory:
index.html for the HTML code
styles.css for the CSS code
Add the following code to the
index.html file:
<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <link rel="stylesheet" href="styles.css"> <title>CSS Countdown Timer</title> </head> <body> <div class="container"> <div class="controls"> <input type="checkbox" id="startBtn" class="checkbox-wrapper"> <label for="startBtn" id="startLabel"> <span>Stop</span> <span>Start</span> </label> <input type="checkbox" id="pauseBtn" class="checkbox-wrapper"> <label for="pauseBtn" id="pauseLabel"> <span>Resume</span> <span>Pause</span> </label> <div class="countdown-container"> <ul class="countdown"> <li>10</li> <li>9</li> <li>8</li> <li>7</li> <li>6</li> <li>5</li> <li>4</li> <li>3</li> <li>2</li> <li>1</li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </body> </html>
This code sets up the basic structure of our countdown timer. It includes a
container div that holds the controls for starting and pausing the timer, as well as the countdown display itself. The
controls div contains two checkboxes with labels that will serve as our start and pause buttons. These buttons toggle their respective states using CSS, thanks to the checkbox hack.
The
countdown-container div holds an unordered list (
ul) of list items (
li) representing the countdown numbers from 10 to one. These numbers will be displayed one by one as the timer counts down.
Now, let’s style the countdown timer using CSS. Add the following code to
styles.css:
body { background-color: black; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; height: 100%; } .container { display: flex; flex-direction: column; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .controls { width: 20%; margin-top: 10%; display: flex; justify-content: space-between; flex-direction: row; flex-wrap: wrap; } .countdown-container { position: relative; width: 20vw; height: 20vw; margin-top: 12%; border : 0.4em solid #9b51e0; } #startLabel span { display: none; } label { cursor: pointer; font-size: 1.5em; padding: 0.3em; background-color: #9b51e0; border-radius: 0.4em; color: white; } #startBtn:checked~#startLabel span:nth-child(1) { display: inline; } #startBtn:not(:checked)~#startLabel span:nth-child(2) { display: inline; } #startBtn:not(:checked)~#pauseLabel, #pauseBtn { display: none; } #pauseLabel span { display: none; } #pauseBtn:checked~#pauseLabel span:nth-child(1) { display: inline; } #pauseBtn:not(:checked)~#pauseLabel span:nth-child(2) { display: inline; } .checkbox-wrapper { display: none; }
In this CSS file, we start by setting some basic styles for the body and container. The
body has a black background and uses the Arial font. The
container is centered using flexbox and has a margin to push it down from the top of the viewport.
The
controls div is styled to be responsive and to ensure that the buttons are spaced out evenly. The
countdown-container div is styled with a border, which will later be replaced by the circular progress indicator.
We use the checkbox hack to toggle the visibility of the labels for the start and pause buttons. Depending on whether the checkboxes are checked or not, different spans within the labels are displayed. This allows the labels to show different text (
Start or
Stop,
Pause or
Resume) based on the state of the checkboxes.
Now, add the following code to the bottom of the
styles.css file:
.countdown { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; list-style: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; font-size: 5em; color: #9b51e0; } .countdown li { position: absolute; opacity: 0; transition: opacity 1s linear; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(1) { animation-delay: 0s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(2) { animation-delay: 1s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(3) { animation-delay: 2s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(4) { animation-delay: 3s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(5) { animation-delay: 4s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(6) { animation-delay: 5s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(7) { animation-delay: 6s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(8) { animation-delay: 7s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(9) { animation-delay: 8s; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li:nth-child(10) { animation-delay: 9s; } @keyframes countdownAnimation { 0%, 10% { opacity: 1; } 11%, 100% { opacity: 0; } } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li { animation: countdownAnimation 10s steps(10) forwards; } #pauseBtn:checked~.countdown-container .countdown li { animation-play-state: paused; }
With this code, we style the countdown list. The
countdown class is positioned absolutely within the
countdown-container, and its list items are initially hidden with
opacity: 0.
We then use keyframes and the
animation property to create the countdown effect. The list items are displayed one by one with a delay using the
animation-delay property. The
countdownAnimation keyframes control the visibility of each list item, making them visible for a short period before hiding them again.
We also pause the animation when the pause button is checked, using the
animation-play-state property.
Go back to your terminal and run the following command to start serving the CSS-only countdown application:
node server.js
Open a new tab in your browser, navigate to http://localhost:3002 URL, and you should see something similar to the following:
Test out the countdown timer and once you are done, terminate the server application and move to the next step.
To make the countdown timer more visually appealing, we can add a circular progress indicator that shows the remaining time. To do this, we will modify the HTML and CSS code as follows:
First, replace the
countdown-container div in the
index.html file with the following code:
<div class="countdown-container"> <span class="circular-progress"> </span> <ul class="countdown"> <li>10</li> <li>9</li> <li>8</li> <li>7</li> <li>6</li> <li>5</li> <li>4</li> <li>3</li> <li>2</li> <li>1</li> </ul> </div>
In this code, we add a
span element with a class of
circular-progress inside the
countdown-container div.
Next, add the following code to the
styles.css file:
.countdown-container { ... /* border : 0.4em solid #9b51e0; */ } .circular-progress { width: 20vw; height: 20vw; border-radius: 50%; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; position: absolute; transition: 0.5s; background: conic-gradient(#9b51e0 var(--angle), #13171f 0deg); } .circular-progress::before { width: 18.5vw; height: 18.5vw; content: ""; position: absolute; border-radius: 50%; background-color: black; } @keyframes circularProgressAnimation { to { --angle: 360deg; } } @property --angle { syntax: "<angle>"; initial-value: 0deg; inherits: false; } #startBtn:checked~.countdown-container .circular-progress { opacity: 1; animation: circularProgressAnimation 10s linear; } #pauseBtn:checked~.countdown-container .circular-progress { animation-play-state: paused; }
In this code, we first remove the border from the
countdown-container div, and then add styles for the
circular-progress class. The circular progress indicator is a
span element that is absolutely positioned within the
countdown-container. It uses a conic gradient to create the circular progress effect.
We also define a keyframe animation,
circularProgressAnimation, that animates the progress indicator from 0 to 360 degrees over the duration of the countdown. The
--angle CSS property is used to control the angle of the gradient.
Finally, we use the checkbox hack to start and pause the circular progress animation along with the countdown numbers. The animation is applied to the
circular-progress span when the start button is checked and paused when the pause button is checked.
With these modifications, our countdown timer now includes a circular progress indicator that animates along with the timer.
Go back to your terminal and run the following command to start serving the CSS-only countdown application:
node server.js
Return to the tab in your browser where you visited the http://localhost:3002 URL, refresh the page, and you should see something similar to the following:
Now that we have implemented both the CSS-only and JavaScript countdown timers, let’s compare their performance using Chrome DevTools.
To get started, open the Chrome browser and navigate to the webpage containing the countdown timers. Right-click anywhere on the page and select Inspect to open Chrome DevTools.
In the DevTools window, click on the Network tab and then refresh both the JavaScript and CSS-only countdown pages. This tab allows you to monitor all network requests made by the page, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other resources:
By analyzing the requests, you can determine how many resources are being loaded, their sizes, and the overall impact on page load time:
|CSS-only countdown timer
|JavaScript countdown timer
|Number of requests
|2
|3
|Total size
|4.5 KB
|4.7 KB
|Page load
|24 ms
|27 ms
From these results, we can see that the CSS-only countdown timer requires fewer requests and has a slightly smaller total size compared to the JavaScript countdown timer. This leads to a marginally faster page load time for the CSS-only version, making it more efficient in terms of initial loading.
Now, in the DevTools window, navigate to the Performance tab and initiate a recording session by clicking on the Record button. To evaluate the JavaScript countdown timer, click on the Start button located on its respective page and allow the timer to run its course. Once the timer has stopped, cease the recording in the Performance tab.
Do this process for both the JS and CSS-only countdown pages to gather performance data for each implementation. The Performance tab offers a comprehensive analysis of your page’s runtime performance, encompassing scripting, rendering, and painting times. By analyzing these metrics, you can pinpoint areas that may require optimization to enhance the performance of your web application:
|CSS-only countdown timer
|JavaScript countdown timer
|Scripting
|2 ms
|49 ms
|Rendering
|510 ms
|103 ms
|Painting
|275 ms
|55 ms
Interpreting these results, we observe that the scripting time for the CSS-only countdown timer is significantly lower than for the JavaScript countdown timer, indicating minimal execution overhead. However, the CSS-only countdown timer has higher rendering and painting times. This is because CSS animations can sometimes require more effort from the browser to render, especially for complex styles or transitions.
In contrast, the JavaScript countdown timer shows higher scripting time due to the logic involved in updating the countdown, but it benefits from lower rendering and painting times. This suggests that while JavaScript adds some overhead in terms of script execution, it can be more efficient in terms of updating the DOM and rendering changes.
Overall, the CSS-only countdown timer is more efficient for scenarios where minimizing script execution time is critical, whereas the JavaScript timer may perform better in cases where rendering and painting times are the primary concern.
Having explored both the CSS-only and JavaScript countdown timers, let’s weigh their advantages and disadvantages to determine which approach best suits your needs.
The CSS-only countdown timer leverages pure CSS to achieve the countdown effect, providing a lightweight and straightforward solution.
Its pros include the following:
Cons to this approach include:
The JavaScript countdown timer, on the other hand, uses JavaScript to manage the countdown logic and DOM updates. This approach offers greater control and flexibility.
Pros of this approach include:
Cons include:
The CSS-only timer is lightweight and easy to understand, making it a good choice for simple countdowns with minimal scripting. However, it may struggle with more complex animations and interactive features. On the other hand, the JavaScript timer offers greater control and flexibility, allowing for more dynamic interactions. This comes at the cost of higher scripting overhead and increased complexity.
Ultimately, the choice between the two approaches depends on the specific needs of your project and the trade-offs you are willing to accept.
In this tutorial, we explored two methods for creating a countdown timer: using JavaScript and using only CSS. We started with a basic JavaScript countdown timer, adding functionality and styling to make it user-friendly and visually appealing. Then, we implemented a CSS-only countdown timer, showcasing the power of CSS for creating simple yet effective animations.
Whether you choose the CSS-only approach for its simplicity or the JavaScript approach for its flexibility, you now have the tools and knowledge to implement a countdown timer that suits your project’s needs.
As web frontends get increasingly complex, resource-greedy features demand more and more from the browser. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking client-side CPU usage, memory usage, and more for all of your users in production, try LogRocket.
LogRocket is like a DVR for web and mobile apps, recording everything that happens in your web app, mobile app, or website. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on key frontend performance metrics, replay user sessions along with application state, log network requests, and automatically surface all errors.
Modernize how you debug web and mobile apps — start monitoring for free.
Hey there, want to help make our blog better?
Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.Sign up now
Remembering and storing passwords can be such a hassle for our users — imagine if logging in was overall easier […]
JSON is one of the most popular data structures in and out of web development and data handling because it’s […]
Supabase offers comprehensive features that make it easy for frontend devs to build complex backends and focus on crafting exceptional UIs.
Next.js is a popular React framework that uses server-side rendering (SSR) to build faster and SEO-friendly applications, resulting in a […]