How developer platforms fail (and how yours won’t)

In this PodRocket episode, Russ Miles, a software development expert and educator, joins the show to unpack why “developer productivity” platforms so often disappoint, and why platform engineering works better when you treat the platform as a product and design for flow of value, not factory-style output.

A few themes stood out:

Platforms are habitats, not factories. Russ reframes internal platforms as environments that help teams do meaningful work with their attention, as opposed to assembly lines for “more code, faster.”

Russ reframes internal platforms as environments that help teams do meaningful work with their attention, as opposed to assembly lines for “more code, faster.” You already have a platform (it’s just accidental). Every org shipping software has an internal platform, but without a product mindset you end up with fragmented “cottage industry” tooling that hurts onboarding, consistency, and learning across teams.

Every org shipping software has an internal platform, but without a product mindset you end up with fragmented “cottage industry” tooling that hurts onboarding, consistency, and learning across teams. Optimize cognitive burden, not cognitive load. Hiding complexity shouldn’t be the goal. You should be focusing on making right things easy at the right moment, without surprising developers late in the pipeline.

Hiding complexity shouldn’t be the goal. You should be focusing on making right things easy at the right moment, without surprising developers late in the pipeline. Don’t “shift left” become “dump left.” Moving checks earlier only helps if you also provide support for decisions and actions; otherwise you create an arms race with CI/CD and a toxic relationship with the pipeline.

Moving checks earlier only helps if you also provide support for decisions and actions; otherwise you create an arms race with CI/CD and a toxic relationship with the pipeline. Feedback loops are the real platform feature. From TDD to OODA loops to security signals, Russ argues that great platforms tighten the observe→decide→act loop close to development time. The best platforms also use DX surveys to catch when “helpful” signals turn into noise, overwhelm, and burnout.

Check out the full episode below.