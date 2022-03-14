A guide to React Native’s AsyncStorage

AsyncStorage is a data storage system in React Native that is unencrypted, asynchronous, and allows users to persist data offline in React Native apps.
Because
asyncStorage is unencrypted, the stored data is not converted into code or encrypted to prevent unauthorized access, meaning anyone with your device can easily get to the data.
However, since it is unencrypted, getting or retrieving data from the
asyncStorage is easier and does not involve any further decryption.
AsyncStorage is also asynchronous, meaning that its methods run concurrently with the rest of your code, and it’s persistent, meaning that the stored data will always be available globally even if you log out or restart the application.
This allows you to use and access the data from any React Native component and increases the app’s performance and experience since storing and retrieving data from the
AsyncStorage does not affect the other codes from running.
AsyncStorage just like the
localStorage in the web, persists data using key-value pairs just like
localStorage. If you have used
localStorage and
sessionStorage before, then
AsyncStorage will be familiar and easy to use.
In this article, we’ll cover how
AsyncStorage works, the importance of
AsyncStorage, use cases, and how to use the
AsyncStorage methods to interact with a data storage system, including:
- How
AsyncStorageworks
- How to install
AsyncStorage
AsyncStoragemethods
-
How
AsyncStorage works
AsyncStorage accepts and stores only string data, so we must always serialize the data before storing it if it is not a string. This means that we must first convert it to string data before storing it; here, the key and the value are both strings.
To convert the object we want to save to a string, we use
JSON.stringify(). In situations where we get data back from the storage, we use the
JSON.parse() to convert back to object:
// storing data const storeUser = async (value) => { try { await AsynStorage.setItem("user", JSON.stringify(value)); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } }; // getting data const getUser = async () => { try { const userData = JSON.parse(await AsynStorage.getItem("user")) } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
There are many scenarios where you can use the
AsyncStorage, like storing data for themes or storing offline data.
However, it is not advisable to store sensitive information in
AsyncStorage since it is not safe for sensitive information. This is because anyone with access to your phone can read the data stored in your phone’s document file system.
How to install
AsyncStorage
Before using the
AsyncStorage, we must first install the
AsyncStorage package. To install the package, open up your terminal and run any of the commands below:
#using npm npm install @react-native-async-storage/async-storage #using yarn yarn add @react-native-async-storage/async-storage
After that, you can import it inside any of the React Native’s components that you want to use. Simply import it from the module and then call any of the methods:
// React Native component import AsyncStorage from '@react-native-async-storage/async-storage';
AsyncStorage methods
AsyncStorage methods have several ways that work or interact with the React Native
async data storage system. They offer developers ways to perform and execute actions within the storage system.
We can perform three main actions with
AsyncStorage:
Set,
Get, and
Delete:
Setsets or stores data in the
asyncstorage using the key-value pairs
Getgets data values from the
asyncstorage using the key
Deletedeletes a particular piece of data or multiple pieces of data using the key
Without these methods, we cannot perform these actions with
AsycnStorage. These methods include:
setItem()
getItem()
mergeItem()
removeItem()
multiGet()
clear()
Because
AsyncStorage uses a key and a value to store data, the key is the name we want to store the data in while the value is the data that we store.
Using the
setItem() method
The
setItem method saves data to the
AsyncStorage and allows a key and a value. Here, the key is a string that the data or value is assigned to:
// React Native component const value = { name: "Chimezie", job: "Software Developer" }; const storeUser = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.setItem("user", JSON.stringify(value)); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
The
value object is the data we want to save. To save it, we must first serialize it because
AsyncStorage only stores strings, and we can use the
JSON.stringify() to serialize it.
Using the
getItem() method
The
getItem() method allows us to get data back from
AsyncStorage by using the key the data was saved as.
For example, assuming we saved the data above using
setItem, we receive the data back using the key
"user":
// React Native component const getUser = async () => { try { const savedUser = await AsyncStorage.getItem("user"); const currentUser = JSON.parse(savedUser); console.log(currentUser); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
Using the
mergeItem() method
The
mergeItem method modifies or merges an existing value under a key by replacing the value with a new value:
// React Native component const value = { name: "Innocent" }; const mergeUser = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.mergeItem("user", JSON.parse(value)); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
In the above scenario,
value in
AsyncStorage will be replaced with this new value
"Innocent".
Using the
removeItem() method
The
removeItem() method removes data from
AsyncStorage by using the key to delete the stored data:
// React Native component const removeUser = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.removeItem("user"); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
Using the
clear() method
The
clear method deletes or removes all the data from
AsyncStorage. It does not need a key because it deletes all the stored data:
// React Native component const removeData = async () => { try { const savedUser = await AsyncStorage.clear(); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
Using the
multiGet() method
The
multiGet method, as the name implies, gets multiple pieces of data from
AsyncStorage and returns an array of key-value pairs.
If we have multiple pieces of data in the storage system, like storing
city and
user data, we can get both by using the
multiGet method:
// React Native component const getMultipleData = async () => { try { const savedData = await AsyncStorage.multiGet(["city", "user"]); console.log(savedData); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
From here, it returns an array of the two pieces of data:
city and
user with the keys and values.
Using the
multiSet() method
This method stores multiple key-value pairs at once. The
multiSet method accepts and stores the data in arrays.
For example, if we want to store multiple unrelated pieces of data like
places and
food, we can achieve this using the
multiSet method:
// React Native component const places = { name: "Abuja", country: "Nigeria" }; const food = { name: "Spaghetti Pasta" }; const firstData = ["places", JSON.stringify(places)]; const secondData = ["food", JSON.stringify(food)]; const storeMultipleData = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.multiSet([firstData, secondData]); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
places and
food are the two objects we want to store. So, we assign them to different arrays with key-value pairs. Also, notice that we stringified the objects before parsing them to the
multiSet array. This is because
AsyncStorage does not accept anything except strings.
Using the
multiMerge() method
The
multiMerge method merges multiple pieces of existing data with new data and does so in a batch:
// React Native component const places = { name: "Mumbai", country: "India" }; const food = { name: "Rice" }; const firstData = ["places", JSON.stringify(places)]; const secondData = ["food", JSON.stringify(food)]; const mergeMultiData = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.multiMerge([firstData, secondData]); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
Using the
multiRemove() method
This method removes or deletes multiple key-value pairs by deleting the data in a batch using an array of keys.
Let’s delete the two arrays we created above, that is, the
places and
food data:
// React Native component const multiRemoveData = async () => { try { await AsyncStorage.multiRemove(["places", "food"]); } catch (error) { console.log(error); } };
Conclusion
As stated above, it is not advisable to use the
AsyncStorage to store sensitive data like API key, tokens, user details, and so on because it can be accessed easily. However, a good and major use case would be to store themes using
AsyncStorage.
Dark themes are very common in applications these days and are widely appreciated by users. When a user selects dark mode as the preferred theme, a better way to persist the data so the user doesn’t need to continuously select it on login would be to store it in
AsyncStorage.
AsyncStorage stores and persists the data so that even after the user logs out and logs in later, the persisted data (in this case, the dark theme) will still be available.
As a developer, all you need to do is check if the data exists in the data storage system; if it does (meaning the dark theme exists), the app theme automatically becomes dark, and if not, the app will open with the default light theme.
We have now seen the different methods that
AsyncStorage offers us, including how to use the different
AsyncStorage methods and a use case where we can apply them. Hopefully, this article has helped simplified React Native’s
AsyncStorage. Thank you for reading!
