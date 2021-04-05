Getting started with CollectionView in Xamarin Forms

I’m Leomaris Reyes, Microsoft MVP, Master Coach at Platzi, Software Engineer from the Dominican Republic with more than 6 years of experience in Software Development. Xamarin Certified Mobile Developer. Founder of Stemelle. I really love learning new things!!! 💚💕

Hello, thanks for being here! 🧡

It’s time to learn about Xamarin, and, in this case, we’ll learn about CollectionView in Xamarin Forms. If you are just starting with Xamarin Forms, it’s possible that you may ask yourself about something like, “How can I create a list for my app?” 🧐

If so, you are in the right place, and you’ll learn how to implement this step-by-step.

Here’s what we’ll cover:

What is a CollectionView? The basic structure of CollectionView Preparing data scenario Learning some great properties about CollectionView Pull-To-Refresh

EmptyView

Setting the ItemLayout

Ready? Let’s start!

What is a CollectionView?

A CollectionView a graphical control that allows us to present a list of data. Its predecessor was ListView, but CollectionView offers significant improvements in performance and flexibility for displaying data in our applications.

The basic structure of CollectionView

Below is the graphical structure of how we can use the CollectionView and each of the elements that make it up.

Preparing data to display in a CollectionView

Now let’s create an example in which a data scenario is presented to display the data in a CollectionView. Let’s analyze the following case.

It’s required to present the data set of the students of the Latin University (UNLA). The following data must be presented: Name, last name, and telephone number.

Let’s start by creating the student class and adding the attributes indicated above:

public class Students { public string Name { get; set; } public string LastName { get; set; } public string Telephone { get; set; } }

Now, we are going to create the student ViewModel, where we will fill it using Mockups data to later be able to present it in our CollectionView.

public class StudentsViewModel { public ObservableCollection<Students> students { get; set; } public StudentsViewModel() { students = new ObservableCollection<Students> { new Students { Name="Marie" , LastName="Moodle" , Telephone="(809) 445-5555" }, new Students { Name="Josue" , LastName="Roque" , Telephone="(829) 333-4444" }, new Students { Name="Enrique" , LastName="Castle" , Telephone="(849) 325-7777" }, new Students { Name="Maritza" , LastName="Them" , Telephone="(809) 676-2222" } }; } }

Finally, we will create a CollectionView, where we will reflect the data structure worked on in the previous steps. Add the BindingContext with the ViewModel above:

BindingContext = new ViewModels.StudentsViewModel();

Now, we’ll build the CollectionView in our XAML.

<CollectionView ItemsSource="{Binding students}" HeightRequest="200"> <CollectionView.ItemTemplate> <DataTemplate> <Grid RowDefinitions="Auto,Auto,Auto"> <Label Grid.Row="0" Text="{Binding Name}"/> <Label Grid.Row="0" Text="{Binding LastName}"/> <Label Grid.Row="0" Text="{Binding Telephone}"/> </Grid> </DataTemplate> </CollectionView.ItemTemplate> </CollectionView>

The result:

Learning some great properties about CollectionView

In addition to the above demonstration, we have many properties that make life easier for us with this control, such as Pull-To-Refresh, EmptyView, and the ItemLayouts.

Pull-To-Refresh

It’s important to keep the user informed about what is happening with our information. For this reason, I love the PullToRefresh property. It allows handling a bool value and, when scrolling down, it shows a graphic indicator that refers to loading a process in its list.

As a better complement to this property, you can pass a “command” where you will indicate exactly the desired action when the Pull-To-Refresh is triggered.

<RefreshView IsRefreshing="{Binding IsRefreshing}" Command="{Binding RefreshCommand}"> <CollectionView ItemsSource="{Binding Students}"> <!-- Add the layout needed--> </CollectionView> </RefreshView>

EmptyView

Continuing with the importance of keeping the user informed, don’t forget to let them know when the information is unavailable to display. We can do accomplish this with the EmptyView property. It accepts a string as a value. You can send a text, such as, “There are no available students.”

<CollectionView ItemsSource="{Binding EmptyMonkeys}" EmptyView="No items to display" />

Setting the ItemLayout

One of the major differences when compared to CollectionView’s predecessor, the ListView, is that we can now handle the orientation that we want our list to have. In this case, by default, we get Vertical , but we have the option to also change the orientation to Horizontal .

Let’s see how to do it!

There are two ways to accomplish this, so you must take into account two factors: The orientation and the amount of data that we want our to list show by rows or columns.

In your CollectionView, add the property: ItemLayout followed by the number indicated above.

Code implementation:

<CollectionView ItemsSource="{Binding Monkeys}" ItemsLayout="VerticalList"> <!-- Add the layout needed--> </CollectionView>

Or you can add the above properties with a GridItemsLayout with the following structure:

Here’s the code implementation:

<CollectionView ItemsSource="{Binding Students}"> <CollectionView.ItemsLayout> <GridItemsLayout Orientation="Vertical" Span="2" /> </CollectionView.ItemsLayout> <CollectionView.ItemTemplate> <!-- Add the structure explained above--> </CollectionView.ItemTemplate> </CollectionView>

Thank you very much for reading my article. I hope you like it and you find it super useful! You will see how magical this super control is to manage lists. See you next time! 🙋‍♀️

