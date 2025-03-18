How to use the Swiper.js slider library

In web development, creating interactive and engaging user interfaces is crucial for retaining user attention. Sliders are a popular way to showcase content in a dynamic, visually appealing format while maximizing space.

With a variety of slider libraries available, selecting one that balances performance, responsiveness, and functionality can be a challenge.

In this article, we’ll dive into Swiper.js, a powerful and flexible slider library. We’ll walk through how to install and configure it, explore its core features, and demonstrate how to integrate it with frameworks like React and Vue for seamless UI development.

What is Swiper.js?

Swiper.js is a modern, flexible JavaScript library that enables developers to easily integrate touch-enabled sliders with smooth animations and seamless interactions into their websites and web applications. Designed with a mobile-first approach, Swiper.js ensures flawless performance on both mobile and desktop devices, supporting gestures such as swiping, scrolling, and pinch-to-zoom.

As a free and open-source library with over 40k stars on GitHub and contributions from 300+ developers, Swiper.js is regularly updated to stay ahead of evolving web standards. It also boasts a modular plugin system and works seamlessly with popular frameworks like React, Vue, and Svelte, making it a go-to choice for developers seeking dynamic, user-friendly experiences.

Key features include:

Intuitive touch and mouse event handling for smooth navigation

Responsive breakpoints for adaptable layouts across screen sizes

A rich ecosystem of plugins (e.g., pagination, lazy loading, parallax effects)

Framework-specific integrations for React, Vue, and more

Broad compatibility with iOS, Android, and modern desktop browsers

RTL (right-to-left) layout support for diverse user needs

Why use Swiper.js?

Creating a slider from scratch can take a lot of time, especially when dealing with different browsers or touch gestures. Swiper.js streamlines this process by providing:

Consistent performance across browsers — It works well on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and even older browsers

— It works well on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and even older browsers Better performance — It uses hardware acceleration for smooth transitions

It uses hardware acceleration for smooth transitions Customization options — You can change navigation arrows and transition effects using CSS or JavaScript

You can change navigation arrows and transition effects using CSS or JavaScript Community support — It has thorough documentation and a supportive developer community

Installation and setup

Before we explore Swiper.js features, let’s install and set up the library. You can add Swiper.js to your project in several ways: using a CDN, downloading it locally, or installing it with npm.

Option 1: Using a CDN

To quickly use Swiper.js without installing anything, you can add it through a CDN. Just include the following <link> and <script> tags in your HTML file:

<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/swiper@11/swiper-bundle.min.css" /> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/swiper@11/swiper-bundle.min.js"></script>

If you use ES modules in the browser, there is also a CDN version available for that:

<script type="module"> import Swiper from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/swiper@11/swiper-bundle.min.mjs' const swiper = new Swiper(...) </script>

Option 2: Download Swiper assets

If you prefer to use the Swiper files on your computer, you can download them from here.

Option 3: Installing via npm

For better project organization and management, you can install Swiper.js using npm:

npm install swiper

This method is great for using Swiper.js in frameworks such as React, Vue, or Next.js. Now you can import it into your JavaScript file like this:

// import Swiper JS import Swiper from 'swiper'; // import Swiper styles import 'swiper/css'; const swiper = new Swiper(...);

Swiper only exports the core version by default, which does not include extra features like navigation and pagination. To use these features, you need to import them from swiper/modules and set them up:

// core version + navigation, pagination modules: import Swiper from 'swiper'; import { Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/modules'; // import Swiper and modules styles import 'swiper/swiper.min.css'; import 'swiper/modules/navigation.min.css'; import 'swiper/modules/pagination.min.css'; // init Swiper: const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { // configure Swiper to use modules modules: [Navigation, Pagination], ... });

If you want to use Swiper with all features included, you should import it from swiper/bundle :

// import Swiper bundle with all modules installed import Swiper from 'swiper/bundle'; // import styles bundle import 'swiper/swiper-bundle.min.css'; // init Swiper: const swiper = new Swiper(...);

Basic setup (HTML, CSS, JavaScript)

After installing Swiper.js, start by creating your HTML structure and then initialize it in JavaScript. Create a container with slides inside:

<div class="swiper"> <!-- Additional required wrapper --> <div class="swiper-wrapper"> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 1</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 2</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 3</div> </div> </div>

After you set up the HTML structure, initialize Swiper in your script:

// Initialize Swiper const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { // Swiper options });

The Swiper object accepts two parameters:

The target element for Swiper, which is a CSS selector ( .swiper ) for that element

) for that element An object with configuration options. Examples of these options are navigation, pagination, modules, scrollbar, direction, loop, and more

Swiper has an array of parameters that can be passed into its configuration options; visit its docs to view these.

Now we have the basic setup for your Swiper slider by following the steps. Here’s what our setup looks like with some added CSS styles:

html, body { position: relative; width: 100%; height: 100%; } body { background: #eee; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #000; margin: 0; padding: 0; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .swiper { width: 600px; height: 400px; } .swiper-slide { text-align: center; font-size: 18px; background: #fff; display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; } .swiper-slide img { display: block; width: 100%; height: 100%; object-fit: cover; }

As we move along, we’ll demo some of the configuration options.

Features available in Swiper.js

Swiper.js is a powerful touch slider library that can be customized easily. This section will cover:

Swiper styles — Built-in CSS for simple styling

— Built-in CSS for simple styling Swiper methods and properties — API to control the slider dynamically

— API to control the slider dynamically Swiper events — Set up event listeners for custom behavior

Swiper styles

Swiper provides a variety of styles to easily customize your sliders, available in multiple formats such as CSS, Less, and SCSS for easy integration. Here’s an overview of the available styles:

swiper-bundle.css — Includes all Swiper styles, including modules like Navigation and Pagination

— Includes all Swiper styles, including modules like Navigation and Pagination swiper-bundle.min.css — A minified version of the full bundle

— A minified version of the full bundle swiper/css — Contains core Swiper styles and all module-specific styles

— Contains core Swiper styles and all module-specific styles swiper/less — Includes core Swiper Less styles and all module-specific styles

— Includes core Swiper Less styles and all module-specific styles swiper/less/bundle — Includes all Swiper Less styles, including modules like Navigation, Pagination, and more

— Includes all Swiper Less styles, including modules like Navigation, Pagination, and more swiper/scss — Contains core Swiper SCSS styles and all module-specific styles

— Contains core Swiper SCSS styles and all module-specific styles swiper/scss/bundle — Includes all Swiper SCSS styles, including modules like Navigation, Pagination, and others

Swiper allows you to import only the styles you need for specific features, enhancing both performance and customization. For example, you can import swiper/css/navigation to include only the styles for Navigation.

This modular approach ensures you’re not loading unnecessary styles, keeping your project lightweight. Check out the Swiper style documentation for more style options.

Swiper method and properties

Swiper provides a set of methods and properties to control and customize its behavior in real time. These allow you to interact with the slider, navigate through slides, update settings, or even remove the instance when needed. Here are some key examples:

Methods

slideNext() — Moves to the next slide

— Moves to the next slide slidePrev() — Moves to the previous slide

— Moves to the previous slide swiper.slideTo(index, speed, runCallbacks) — Jumps to a specific slide by its index

— Jumps to a specific slide by its index swiper.update() — Updates the Swiper instance to accommodate layout changes

— Updates the Swiper instance to accommodate layout changes swiper.destroy(deleteInstance, cleanStyles) — Destroys the Swiper instance, with options to delete it and clean up styles

const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { // Configuration options });// Move to the next slide swiper.slideNext();// Move to the third slide (index 2) swiper.slideTo(2);

Properties

swiper.activeIndex — The index of the current slide

— The index of the current slide

swiper.isBeginning — Checks if the slider is at the first slide

— Checks if the slider is at the first slide

swiper.previousIndex — The index of the previous slide (can be set to a specific number)

— The index of the previous slide (can be set to a specific number)

swiper.allowSlideNext — Controls the ability to slide to the next slide (true/false)

— Controls the ability to slide to the next slide (true/false)

swiper.allowSlidePrev — Controls the ability to slide to the previous slide (true/false)

— Controls the ability to slide to the previous slide (true/false)

swiper.el — The HTML element of the slider container

— The HTML element of the slider container

swiper.width — The width of the slider container

— The width of the slider container

swiper.height — The height of the slider container

— The height of the slider container

swiper.swipeDirection — Specifies the sliding direction, either prev or next console.log(swiper.activeIndex); // Logs the current slide index

— Specifies the sliding direction, either or console.log(swiper.activeIndex); // Logs the current slide index

For a full list of methods and properties, visit the Swiper Methods and Properties documentation.

Swiper events

Swiper.js offers several events that enable you to interact with the slider and respond to user actions. These events are useful for adding custom features, like tracking activity or updating content dynamically. Common events include:

init — Triggered when Swiper initializes

— Triggered when Swiper initializes slideChange — Fires when the active slide changes

— Fires when the active slide changes reachBeginning — Triggered when the first slide is reached

— Triggered when the first slide is reached reachEnd — Fires when the last slide is reached

You can listen to events using the on method during Swiper initialization:

const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { on: { init: function () { console.log('Swiper initialized!'); }, slideChange: function () { console.log('Slide changed to:', this.activeIndex); }, }, });

Alternatively, you can use event listeners:

const swiper = new Swiper(".swiper", { // ... }); swiper.on('reachEnd', function () { console.log('Reached the end of the slider!'); });

For a complete list of events, refer to the Swiper Events documentation.

Key swiper modules

Swiper.js offers several features that enhance the user experience and make sliders more interactive. In this section, we’ll cover important Swiper modules like navigation controls, pagination, scrollbars, lazy loading, autoplay, and more. These modules allow for easy customization and dynamic functionality, giving you full control over your sliders.

Navigation

Swiper includes built-in navigation buttons that allow users to navigate between slides. You can customize these buttons using the following parameters:

prevEl — A string representing the CSS selector or HTML element for the “previous” button

— A string representing the CSS selector or HTML element for the “previous” button nextEl — A string representing the CSS selector or HTML element for the “next” button

To enable navigation, ensure your HTML includes the corresponding button elements:

<div class="swiper"> <div class="swiper-wrapper"> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 1</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 2</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 3</div> </div> <!-- Navigation Buttons --> <div class="swiper-button-next"></div> <div class="swiper-button-prev"></div> </div>

Then, enable navigation in your Swiper configuration:

import Swiper from 'swiper'; import { Navigation } from 'swiper/modules'; import 'swiper/swiper.min.css'; import 'swiper/modules/navigation.min.css'; const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { modules: [Navigation], navigation: { // Adds next/prev buttons nextEl: '.swiper-button-next', prevEl: '.swiper-button-prev', }, }); // Alternative const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { modules: [Navigation], }); swiper.nextEl = '.swiper-button-next'; swiper.prevEl = '.swiper-button-prev';

In the code above, we use the navigation.prevEl and navigation.nextEl parameters to target the .swiper-button-prev and .swiper-button-next classes in the HTML template. This setup links the Swiper instance with the appropriate navigation buttons. Here’s an example:

You can style the navigation buttons with CSS or use custom elements instead. For more navigation options, visit Swiper navigation modules.

Pagination

Pagination in Swiper.js helps users track their current slide and navigate directly to specific slides. You can customize pagination using these options:

bullets — An array of HTML elements representing pagination bullets. Access a specific slide’s bullet using swiper.pagination.bullets[1]

— An array of HTML elements representing pagination bullets. Access a specific slide’s bullet using el — This option holds the HTML element for the pagination container.

To use pagination, include a container for it, like so:

<div class="swiper"> <div class="swiper-wrapper"> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 1</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 2</div> <div class="swiper-slide">Slide 3</div> </div> <!-- Pagination --> <div class="swiper-pagination"></div> </div>

Then set up the pagination option:

import Swiper from 'swiper'; import { Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/modules'; import 'swiper/swiper.min.css'; import 'swiper/modules/pagination.min.css'; const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { modules: [Pagination, Navigation], // Other parameters pagination: { // Enables pagination el: '.swiper-pagination', clickable: true, type: 'bullets', // 'bullets' or 'fraction' }, });

In this setup, pagination.el targets the .swiper-pagination element in the HTML. Setting clickable: true allows users to navigate slides by clicking pagination bullets. The type option can be set to bullets for dot indicators or fraction to display a format like “1/5”:

For more pagination options, visit the Swiper pagination modules page.

Lazy loading

Lazy loading ensures that images are only loaded when they are about to appear on the screen, improving the initial load time and performance of our application. To use lazy loading in Swiper.js, we need to set loading="lazy" on images and add an animated preloader element swiper-lazy-preloader . The animated preloader adds a spinner to the slide.

Let’s see lazy loading in action:

<div class="swiper"> <div class="swiper-wrapper"> <!-- Lazy-loaded image --> <div class="swiper-slide"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/vector-1739283864562-fea5e6376d2e?q=80&w=2146&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D" loading="lazy" /> <div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div> </div> <!-- Lazy-loaded image with srcset for different resolutions --> <div class="swiper-slide"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/vector-1738426079979-a92c2f584fc5?q=80&w=1800&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D" loading="lazy" /> <div class="swiper-lazy-preloader"></div> </div> </div> </div>

Here’s the demo:

For more lazy loading options, visit Swiper lazy loading modules.

Scrollbar

A scrollbar helps users navigate by providing a draggable handle, allowing them to browse through slides more easily. In Swiper, you can customize the scrollbar settings. Some options Swiper offers include:

dragEl — Holds the element for the draggable scrollbar handle

— Holds the element for the draggable scrollbar handle el — Holds the element for the scrollbar container

To set it up, add a container for the scrollbar:

<div class="swiper"> <div class="swiper-wrapper"> <!-- Slides --> </div> <!-- Scrollbar --> <div class="swiper-scrollbar"></div> </div>

Now, enable the scrollbar parameter:

const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { // Other parameters scrollbar: { // Enables manual scrolling el: '.swiper-scrollbar', draggable: true, }, });

The scrollbar.el parameter targets the .swiper-scrollbar element in the HTML. Setting draggable to true allows users to drag the scrollbar handle to navigate through slides. For more scrollbar options, visit the documentation on Swiper scrollbar modules:

Looping

Looping makes the slider move continuously, while autoplay automatically transitions slides after a set delay. Swiper allows you to customize both features. Some options include:

loop — Enables looping (default is false )

— Enables looping (default is ) delay — Sets the time (in milliseconds) between slide transitions; autoplay is off if not set

— Sets the time (in milliseconds) between slide transitions; autoplay is off if not set disableOnInteraction — Stops autoplay after user interactions (like swipes), but restarts after each interaction

To configure loop and autoplay:

const swiper = new Swiper('.swiper', { // Other parameters loop: true, autoplay: { delay: 3000, // Time in milliseconds between transitions disableOnInteraction: false, }, });

Setting loop to true allows the slides to loop continuously. The autoplay setting manages automatic slide changes, where delay defines the time between changes. Setting disableOnInteraction to false keeps autoplay running even after users interact with the slides:

Integration with JavaScript frameworks

Swiper.js works well with modern JavaScript frameworks like React, Vue, and Angular. This section will show you how to use Swiper effectively in React and Vue applications.

React integration

To add Swiper to a React project, first install the swiper package. You can do this using npm:

npm install swiper

After installation, import and use Swiper components in your React app.

In React, there are two main components: Swiper and SwiperSlide . The Swiper component acts as the main container for the slider, while SwiperSlide represents each individual slide that holds the content. Here’s a basic example:

import React from 'react'; import { Swiper, SwiperSlide } from "swiper/react"; import "swiper/css"; export default () => { return ( <Swiper> <SwiperSlide>Content 1</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Content 2</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Content 3</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Content 4</SwiperSlide> </Swiper> ); };

To add more features like navigation and pagination, install, import, and set up the necessary modules:

import { Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/modules'; import { Swiper, SwiperSlide } from 'swiper/react'; // Import required styles import 'swiper/css'; import 'swiper/css/navigation'; import 'swiper/css/pagination'; export default () => { return ( <Swiper modules={[Navigation, Pagination]} navigation pagination={{ clickable: true }} > <SwiperSlide>Slide 1</SwiperSlide> {/* ... */} </Swiper> ); };

Swiper props and hooks

Swiper has React-specific features that improve its use in React projects.

Swipe props

The main Swiper component serves as the container for your slideshow, supporting standard Swiper options and React-specific properties for enhanced functionality:

<Swiper tag="section" // Define a custom HTML element (default: 'div') onSwiper={(swiper) => { // Access the Swiper instance immediately after initialization console.log('Swiper instance:', swiper); // Store the instance in a ref or state if needed }} // Event handling with proper TypeScript support onSlideChange={(swiper) => { const activeIndex = swiper.activeIndex; console.log(`Slide changed to index ${activeIndex}`); }} > {/* Slides go here */} </Swiper>

SwiperSlide props

The SwiperSlide component does more than just wrap slides. It also allows you to customize each slide and see their state:

<SwiperSlide tag="div" // Customize the slide element type zoom={true} // Enable zoom functionality for this slide virtualIndex={5} // Required only for virtual slides > {/* Slide content */} </SwiperSlide>

Another key feature is the option to show content based on a slide’s state. Check it out below:

<div style={{ display: "flex", justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", height: "100vh", }} > <Swiper slidesPerView={3} loop={true} watchSlidesProgress={true} modules={[Navigation, Pagination]} navigation pagination={{ clickable: true }} style={{ width: "60%", padding: "20px" }} > {[...Array(5)].map((_, index) => ( <SwiperSlide key={index}> {({ isActive, isPrev, isNext, isVisible, isDuplicate }) => ( <div style={{ padding: "20px", border: "2px solid", borderColor: isActive ? "blue" : isPrev ? "green" : isNext ? "purple" : "gray", opacity: isVisible ? 1 : 0.5, backgroundColor: isDuplicate ? "#f8d7da" : "#e9ecef", textAlign: "center", fontSize: "18px", }} > <p>Slide {index + 1}</p> <p>{isActive && "Active"}</p> <p>{isPrev && "Previous"}</p> <p>{isNext && "Next"}</p> <p>{isVisible && "Visible"}</p> <p>{isDuplicate && "Duplicate"}</p> </div> )} </SwiperSlide> ))} </Swiper> </div>

Swiper hooks

Swiper provides helpful hooks to control and respond to the slideshow from any part of the component.

The useSwiper hook lets you access the Swiper instance from anywhere in the Swiper component:

// SlideController.jsx import { useSwiper } from 'swiper/react'; function SlideController() { const swiper = useSwiper(); return ( <div className="controls"> <button onClick={() => swiper.slidePrev()}>Previous</button> <button onClick={() => swiper.slideNext()}>Next</button> </div> ); }

The useSwiperSlide hook gives slide state information to any component within a slide:

// SlideIndicator.jsx import { useSwiperSlide } from 'swiper/react'; function SlideIndicator() { const slide = useSwiperSlide(); return ( <div className={`indicator ${slide.isActive ? 'active' : ''}`}> {slide.isActive ? 'Active Slide' : 'Inactive Slide'} </div> ); }

Swiper with Vue

To install Swiper in a Vue project, use npm:

npm install swiper

Similar to React, Swiper for Vue offers the same components, modules, props, and event listeners. Here’s a basic setup:

<script setup> import { Swiper, SwiperSlide } from "swiper/vue"; import "swiper/css"; </script> <template> <Swiper> <SwiperSlide>Slide 1</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Slide 2</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Slide 3</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Slide 4</SwiperSlide> </Swiper> </template>

To use navigation, pagination, and scrollbars in Vue, import and configure the necessary modules:

<template> <swiper :modules="[Navigation, Pagination]" navigation :pagination="{ clickable: true }" > <!-- Slides --> </swiper> </template> <script> import { Navigation, Pagination } from 'swiper/modules'; import { Swiper, SwiperSlide } from 'swiper/vue'; export default { components: { Swiper, SwiperSlide, }, setup() { return { modules: [Navigation, Pagination], }; }, }; </script>

Swiper in Vue supports standard Swiper parameters as props and events handling syntax. Some useful props include:

<template> <Swiper :slides-per-view="3" :space-between="50" @slideChange="onSlideChange" > <SwiperSlide>Slide 1</SwiperSlide> <SwiperSlide>Slide 2</SwiperSlide> </Swiper> </template> <script setup> const onSlideChange = () => { console.log("Slide changed!"); }; </script>

Swiper Vue.js components are set to be deprecated in future versions of Swiper. For new projects, it’s recommended to use Swiper Element instead. However, the current implementation remains fully functional for existing applications.

Swiper Element

Swiper Element is a version of the Swiper designed for web components. It allows you to create sliders and carousels using standard web technology.

There are two ways to include the Swiper Element in your project. Either by using CDN or npm:

Using npm:

// Install $ npm install swiper // Register Swiper custom elements import { register } from 'swiper/element/bundle'; register();

Using CDN:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/swiper@11/swiper-element-bundle.min.js"></script>

With this option, it will be automatically registered, no need to call register()

Swiper Element usage

When you install Swiper Element and call register() or add a script tag, there are two web components (custom elements) at your disposal: <swiper-container> and <swiper-slide> . These components enable you to specify all parameters and the Swiper slide element:

<swiper-container pagination="true" navigation="true"> <swiper-slide>Slide 1</swiper-slide> <swiper-slide>Slide 2</swiper-slide> <swiper-slide>Slide 3</swiper-slide> </swiper-container>

Swiper Element usage in React

Using Swiper Element in React can be challenging since React doesn’t fully support custom elements. To configure parameters, use attributes on the element or directly assign properties. Complex setups require specific initialization steps, as standard React prop syntax won’t work for all settings:

Event handling works differently in Swiper Element. Standard React event formats on[Event] won’t work. Instead, use addEventListener or manage events via the on parameter object during setup.

Here’s how to use the Swiper element in React:

import { useRef } from 'react'; import { register } from 'swiper/element/bundle'; register(); export function ReactElement() { const swiperElRef = useRef(null); useEffect(() => { // Handle events... swiperElRef.current.addEventListener("swiperprogress", (e) => { const [swiper, progress] = e.detail; console.log(progress); }); }, []); return ( <swiper-container ref={swiperElRef}> {/* Slides */} </swiper-container> ); }

Usage in Vue

Vue fully supports web components. You can pass attributes as props and listen for custom events:

<template> <swiper-container :slides-per-view="3" @swiperslidechange="onSlideChange" > {/* Slides */} </swiper-container> </template> <script> import { register } from 'swiper/element/bundle'; register(); export default function () { setup() { const onSlideChange = (e) => { console.log('slide changed') } return { onSlideChange, }; } } </script>

Conclusion

Swiper.js is a powerful and flexible JavaScript library for creating touch-friendly sliders. In this article, we covered its installation methods—CDN, direct download, and npm—along with key features like navigation, pagination, lazy loading, scrollbars, and autoplay.

We also explored its integration with frameworks like React and Vue, highlighting essential components and methods. Additionally, we introduced Swiper Element, a modern alternative designed for web applications.

With its extensive customization options, performance optimizations, and broad framework support, Swiper is a top choice for building dynamic, interactive sliders. Check out its documentation to unlock its full potential.