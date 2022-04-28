Flutter Cupertino tutorial: How to build iOS apps that look and feel native

All frontend apps use some kind of design system to help users accomplish tasks easier. They may use a custom design system that is developed internally or an established design system such as Material Design or Cupertino (iOS).
Material design is developed by Google and can be used to develop Android, iOS, web, and desktop apps.
Cupertino is developed by Apple. It is based on Apple’s Human Interface Guidelines, which implement the current iOS design language.
The Flutter SDK comes with both Material and Cupertino widget libraries to develop an app that looks and feels native for either platform.
You can still build an app just using the Material widgets library. However, if you want to build an app that looks like the standard iOS style, you should strongly consider using the Cupertino library.
In this tutorial, we are going to build a simple app that will have three tabs at the bottom; Calls, Chats, and Settings.
Here’s what the final app will look like:
In this tutorial, we’ll cover:
- Creating a simple page
- Adding tabs
- Adding a
NavigationBarthat hides on Scrolling List
- Showing the loading indicator
- Enabling Search
- Adding the switch
- Showing
ActionSheet
- Displaying
AlertDialog
- Adding
CupertinoDatePicker
Creating a simple page
Let’s start by creating a simple page that shows the page title at the top and a “Hello” message in the center. To build such a page, you have to delete all the content of the newly created project and replace it with the following code:
import 'package:flutter/cupertino.dart'; import 'package:flutter/material.dart'; import 'package:flutter/services.dart'; import 'simple_page.dart'; void main() { WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized(); SystemChrome.setPreferredOrientations([ DeviceOrientation.portraitUp, DeviceOrientation.portraitDown, ]).then((value) => runApp(MyApp())); runApp(const MyApp()); } class MyApp extends StatelessWidget { const MyApp({Key? key}) : super(key: key); // This widget is the root of your application. @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { // 1 <-- SEE HERE return CupertinoApp( // 2 <-- SEE HERE theme: CupertinoThemeData(brightness: Brightness.light), home: CupertinoSimpleHomePage(), ); } } class CupertinoSimpleHomePage extends StatefulWidget { const CupertinoSimpleHomePage({Key? key}) : super(key: key); @override _CupertinoSimpleHomePageState createState() => _CupertinoSimpleHomePageState(); } class _CupertinoSimpleHomePageState extends State<CupertinoSimpleHomePage> { @override Widget build(BuildContext context) { // 3 <-- SEE HERE return const CupertinoPageScaffold( // 4 <-- SEE HERE navigationBar: CupertinoNavigationBar( middle: Text('Chat App'), ), child: Center( child: Text('Hi'), ), ); } }
Explanation of code
CupertinoApp: The
CupertinoAppwidget allows you to add widgets that are mostly used to build an iOS styled app
CupertinoThemeData: Using this widget, you can specify the styling of your app
CupertinoPageScaffold: The
CupertinoPageScaffoldhelps in building the page’s layout, such as adding the navigation bar
CupertinoNavigationBar: This widget creates a navigation bar that looks like the native iOS style.
Output
Adding tabs
The tabs are used to support the primary navigation of the app. Let’s add three tabs at the bottom, each with a different name and icon. To create tabs, we have to replace
CupertinoPageScaffold with
CupertinoTabScaffold.
The advantage of using the
CupertinoTabScaffold widget is that it allows you to add the tab bar at the bottom of the page, and additionally provides the ability to maintain pages in multiple stacks.
Code
// 1 <-- SEE HERE return CupertinoTabScaffold( // 2 <-- SEE HERE tabBar: CupertinoTabBar( currentIndex: 1, items: const <BottomNavigationBarItem>[ // 3 <-- SEE HERE BottomNavigationBarItem( icon: Icon(CupertinoIcons.phone), label: 'Calls'), BottomNavigationBarItem( icon: Icon(CupertinoIcons.chat_bubble_2), label: 'Chats'), BottomNavigationBarItem( icon: Icon(CupertinoIcons.settings), label: 'Settings'), ], ), tabBuilder: (context, index) { late final CupertinoTabView returnValue; switch (index) { case 0: // 4 <-- SEE HERE returnValue = CupertinoTabView(builder: (context) { return const CupertinoPageScaffold( navigationBar: CupertinoNavigationBar( middle: Text('Calls'), ), child: Center(child: Text('Calls'))); }); break; case 1: returnValue = CupertinoTabView( builder: (context) { return CupertinoChatPage(); }, ); break; case 2: returnValue = CupertinoTabView( builder: (context) { return CupertinoSettingsPage(); }, ); break; } return returnValue; }, );
Explanation of code
CupertinoTabScaffold: The
CupertinoTabScaffoldwidget contains parameters such as
tabBarand
tabBuilderthat allow you to create the tab bar items and the tab bar view
CupertinoTabBar: The
CupertinoTabBarwidget adds the tab bar at the bottom of the screen. It shows multiple items using the widget called
BottomNavigationBarItem. The
currentIndexproperty allows you to control the active tab when the app starts
BottomNavigationBarItem: This widget lays out an item to display on the tab bar. It contains helpful parameters such as icon, label, and background color to build an item
CupertinoTabView: The
CupertinoTabViewwidget is responsible for inflating the content for the selected tab. Each
CupertinoTabViewhas its own navigation stack
Output
Adding a
NavigationBar that hides when scrolling
In the previous steps, we have built a basic setup upon which we can begin to add more widgets.
In the current example, the basic navigation bar always stays on top when scrolling down the list. We can improve the user experience by hiding the navbar when the user starts scrolling.
Steps
Step 1: Inside the
CupertinoTabView, return the
CustomScrollView
Step 2: Inside the
CustomScrollView, add the
CupertinoSliverNavigationBar widget. This widget hides the navigation bar when scrolling
Step 3: Inside the
CupertinoSliverNavigationBar, add the
largeTitle parameter to display the navigation title
Code
CupertinoTabView( builder: (context) { return CustomScrollView( slivers: <Widget>[ CupertinoSliverNavigationBar( largeTitle: Text('Chats'), ), ], ); }, );
Output
Showing the loading indicator
To show the loading indicator, you can use the
CupertinoActivityIndicator widget. This widget shows an iOS-style activity indicator that spins in a clockwise direction. Let’s use the
CupertinoActivityIndicator with the Text widget to display the “Waiting for network” indication.
Steps
Step 1: Inside the
CupertinoSliverNavigationBar, add the
middle parameter and assign the
Row widget
Step 2: Inside the
Row widget, add the
CupertinoActivityIndicator
Step 3: Add one more widget (i.e. the Text widget)
Code
CupertinoSliverNavigationBar( largeTitle: Text('Chats'), leading: Text( 'Edit', style: TextStyle(color: CupertinoColors.link), ), middle: Row( mainAxisSize: MainAxisSize.min, children: const [ CupertinoActivityIndicator(), SizedBox(width: 8), Text('Waiting for network') ], ), )
Output
Enabling search
Let’s fill the Chat tab with some users and implement the search functionality.
For this, we will:
- Create a
usersmodel class
- Use it to fill some user data
- Display using the custom list tile widget
- Enable search using the
CupertinoSearchTextFieldwidget
Steps
Step 1: Create a list of users.
const List<User> users = const <User>[ const User('Jack', Colors.greenAccent), const User('Lucy', Colors.green), const User('Luna', Colors.black26), const User('Oliver', Colors.blue), const User('Lily', Colors.amberAccent), const User('Milo', Colors.purple), const User('Max', Colors.pink), const User('Kitty', Colors.yellowAccent), const User('Simba', Colors.red), const User('Zoe', Colors.blueAccent), const User('Jasper', Colors.deepOrange), const User('Stella', Colors.cyan), const User('Lola', Colors.lightBlue), const User('Halsey', Colors.deepPurpleAccent), const User('Taylor', Colors.indigoAccent), ];
Step 2: Copy all users into
filteredUsers.
List<User> _filteredUsers = users;
Step 3: Add the
SliverGrid widget and use
filteredUsers to display a list of users in any scrollable view.
SliverGrid( gridDelegate: SliverGridDelegateWithFixedCrossAxisCount( crossAxisCount: 1, childAspectRatio: 5, ), delegate: SliverChildBuilderDelegate( (BuildContext context, int index) { return UserTile(_filteredUsers[index]); }, childCount: _filteredUsers.length, ), )
Step 4: Below the
CupertinoSliverNavigationBar, add the
SliverToBoxAdapter widget with
FractionallySizedBox and
ClipRect.
Step 5: Add the
CupertinoSearchTextField widget as a child. The
CupertinoSearchTextField widget is similar to a normal
Textfield widget, but additionally mimics the look and behavior of the iOS style.
SliverToBoxAdapter( child: FractionallySizedBox( widthFactor: 0.9, child: ClipRect( child: Padding( padding: const EdgeInsets.only(top: 16), child: CupertinoSearchTextField( controller: _controller, onChanged: (value) { _updateUserList(value); }, onSubmitted: (value) { _updateUserList(value); }, onSuffixTap: () { _updateUserList(''); }, ), )), ), )
Step 6: Add the
_updateUsersList() method to find the users that match the search term.
void _updateUserList(String value) { debugPrint('$value'); if (value.length > 0) { _filteredUsers = _filteredUsers .where((element) => element.name.toLowerCase().contains(value.toLowerCase())) .toList(); } else { _controller.text = ''; _filteredUsers = users; } setState(() {}); }
Output
Adding the switch
Using the
CupertinoSwitch widget, you can create the iOS style switch in your app. Let’s add the
CupertinoSwitch widget inside the Settings tab.
Code
CupertinoFormSection( header: Text('Account Details'), children: [ CupertinoFormRow( prefix: Text('Chat Backup'), child: CupertinoSwitch( value: chatBackup, onChanged: (value) { setState(() { chatBackup = !chatBackup; }); }, ), ), ], ),
Output
Showing
ActionSheet
To show an
ActionSheet, you can use the
CupertinoActionSheet widget. This widget is used to allow users to make a choice between multiple items.
Step 1: Add the
CupertinoButton widget.
Step 2: Inside the
onPressed method, call the
showCupertinoModalPopup.
Step 3: Inside the builder of
showCupertinoModalPopup, return
CupertinoActionSheet.
Step 4: Inside
CupertinoActionSheet, return some
actions using the
CupertinoActionSheetAction widget.
Code
Center( child: CupertinoButton( onPressed: () { showCupertinoModalPopup<void>( context: context, builder: (BuildContext context) => CupertinoActionSheet( title: const Text('Set Wallpaper Theme'), actions: <CupertinoActionSheetAction>[ CupertinoActionSheetAction( child: const Text('Dark'), onPressed: () { Navigator.pop(context); }, ), CupertinoActionSheetAction( child: const Text('Light'), onPressed: () { Navigator.pop(context); }, ) ], ), ); }, child: const Text('Chat Wallpaper'), ), )
Output
Displaying
AlertDialog
To show an
AlertDialog, you can use the
CupertinoAlertDialog widget. The
CupertinoAlertDialog widget is used to confirm the user’s action — when deleting an account, for example.
Step 1: Add the
CupertinoButton widget.
Step 2: Inside the
onPressed method, call
showCupertinoDialog.
Step 3: Inside the builder of
showCupertinoDialog return
CupertinoAlertDialog
Step 4: Inside
CupertinoAlertDialog, return some
actions using the
CupertinoDialogAction widget
Code
Center( child: CupertinoButton( onPressed: () { showCupertinoDialog<void>( context: context, builder: (BuildContext context) => CupertinoAlertDialog( title: const Text('Delete chat'), content: const Text('Proceed with deleting chat?'), actions: <CupertinoDialogAction>[ CupertinoDialogAction( child: const Text('No'), onPressed: () { Navigator.pop(context); }, ), CupertinoDialogAction( child: const Text('Yes'), isDestructiveAction: true, onPressed: () { // Do something destructive. }, ) ], ), ); }, child: const Text('Delete all chat'), ), )
Output
Adding
CupertinoDatePicker
The
CupertinoDatePicker widget allows users to pick a date in the standard iOS style.
Step 1: Add the
CupertinoButton widget.
Step 2: Inside the
onPressed method, call
_showDialog.
Step 3: Return the
CupertinoDatePicker widget with some helpful parameters, such as
initialDateTime,
mode, and
use24hFormat.
Step 4: Add the
onDateTimeChanged property and rebuild the widget with a new date.
Code
Center( child: CupertinoButton( // Display a CupertinoDatePicker in date picker mode. onPressed: () => _showDialog( CupertinoDatePicker( backgroundColor: CupertinoColors.white, initialDateTime: date, mode: CupertinoDatePickerMode.date, use24hFormat: true, // This is called when the user changes the date. onDateTimeChanged: (DateTime newDate) { setState(() => date = newDate); }, ), ), // In this example, the date value is formatted manually. You can use intl package // to format the value based on user's locale settings. child: Text( '${date.month}-${date.day}-${date.year}', style: const TextStyle( fontSize: 22.0, ), ), ), )
Output
You can find the full source code here.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we walked through how to build an iOS app that looks and feels native with practical examples.
We used the Cupertino widgets library to build all the visual UI elements such as
Switch,
ActionSheet,
AlertDialog,
NavigationBar, and
DateTimePicker.
We started with creating a simple page and then saw how you can add search functionality to the app. Later we explored various Cupertino widgets to build the Settings page.
I hope you found this tutorial helpful — happy coding!
