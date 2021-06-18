Essential transitions and animations in Svelte

Introduction
An awesome thing about working with animations in Svelte is that you don’t need to download extra packages. Animations and transitions come built in with Svelte. This means you can add powerful and delightful interactions to applications without increasing their size. This also goes a long way to boost the speed and performance of your application.
In this article, I will explain how transitions and animations work in Svelte. I also provide some demos where we apply the knowledge we gain in practice.
Getting started
We start by installing the
sveltejs package with the following code:
npx degit sveltejs/template my-svelte-project
Transitions in Svelte
Svelte provides seven transition functions:
fade,
blur,
fly,
slide,
scale,
draw, and
crossfade. To use any of these functions, you have to import them from the
svelte/transition module.
Below is a demo of the transition we will be making to an image carousel:
Let’s see how to add transitions to an image carousel. Add the code snippet below to your
App.svelte file:
<script> import { fade, blur, fly, slide, scale } from "svelte/transition"; import { quintOut } from "svelte/easing"; let books = [ //array of links to books ]; setInterval(() => { //logic goes here }, 1000); </script> <section style="display:flex;justify-content:center"> {#each books as book, i} {#if activeIndex === i} <img transition:scale={{ delay: 250, duration: 300, easing: quintOut }} style="position:absolute" src={book} width="500" height="300" alt="" /> {/if} {/each} </section>
In the code snippet above, we import the transition functions we’ll be using. We also import the
quintOut easing function. Svelte provides several easing functions out of the box.
To add transitions to Svelte, we make use of the
transition directive. We pass in the
transition directive to the
img element.
Transition functions can accept parameters. We define the
delay,
duration, and
easing for the transition by passing in a configuration object.
In and out transitions
When working with transitions in Svelte, we can define separate transition functions for the
in and
out transitions of the elements. The gif below is the demo of
in and
out transitions we will be making:
Let’s implement
in and
out transitions in another demo. Copy the code below into your
App.svelte file:
<script> import { fade, scale } from "svelte/transition"; let show = false; </script> <label> Toggle <input type="checkbox" bind:checked={show} /> </label> <hr /> {#if show} <h1 in:scale out:fade>My name is Nefe James</h1> {/if}
We switch out the
transition directive for
in and
out. Like the
transition directive, parameters can also be passed into
in and
out.
Custom transitions
You may want to define custom transitions, and you can do that in Svelte. Under the hood, each transition is a function that gets a node and a parameter.
The gif below shows the custom transition we will create:
Let’s see how to create custom transitions in Svelte. Copy the code below into your
App.svelte file:
<script> import { elasticInOut } from "svelte/easing"; let isActive = true; const customTransition = () => { return { css: (t) => { return ` transform: scale(${t}); `; }, easing: elasticInOut, duration: 2000, }; }; </script> <main> <button on:click={() => (isActive = !isActive)}> {#if isActive} Hide Box {:else} Show Box{/if} </button> {#if isActive} <div class="box" transition:customTransition /> {/if} </main>
We defined a function called
customTransition. This function returns a css property,
easing, and
duration. The css property is a function with
t as its parameter.
t represents the transition frames available from 0 to 1. We use the value of
t to set the scale of the object. Then we pass
customTransition to the box.
Animations in Svelte
Svelte provides a
flip animation function that can be accessed from the
svelte/animate module. The
animate directive is used when you want to add animations to a list of items that are being reordered. The gif below shows how flip animations work in animating a list of items:
Let’s see how to make flip animations. Copy the code below into your
App.svelte file to follow along:
<script> import { flip } from "svelte/animate"; let numbers = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9]; const shuffle = () => { numbers = numbers.sort(() => 0.5 - Math.random()); }; </script> <main> <button on:click={shuffle}>shuffle numbers</button> <div> {#each numbers as number (number)} <p animate:flip>{number}</p> {/each} </div> </main>
In the snippet above, we are shuffling an array of numbers from 1-9. To animate the shuffling, we start by importing
flip from
svelte/animate.
We pass
flip to the
p tag through the
animate directive. Svelte tracks and animates the change in position of the numbers whenever the button is clicked.
Controlling element motions in Svelte
The
svelte/motion module exports two functions,
tweened and
spring, for creating writable stores whose values change over time after
set and
update, rather than immediately.
The demo below shows how the
tweened animation looks in action:
Let’s set up a demo to see how motions work. To follow along, copy the code below into your
App.svelte file:
<script> import { tweened } from "svelte/motion"; import { quartInOut } from "svelte/easing"; let src = "./pear.jpg"; const width = tweened(100, { duration: 2000, easing: quartInOut }); function handleClick() { width.set(150); } </script> <button on:click={handleClick}>Animate</button> <br /> <img {src} width={$width} alt="" />
We import the
tweened motion function from
svelte/motion, along with
quartInOut easing function from
svelte/easing.
Tweened allows us to generate intermediate frames in an animated sequence to give the appearance of smooth movement.
Tweened accepts an initial value as its first argument and a configuration object as the second. We define the
duration and
easing for the
tweened motion.
We set the initial
width of the image to be 100px. In the
handleClick function, we update the
width to 150px.
Then, we pass
handleClick to the button using Svelte’s
on directive.
Now that we know how
tweened motions work, what about
spring motions?
The demo below shows how the
spring animation looks when applied to an element:
Copy the code below into your
App.svelte file:
<script> import { spring } from "svelte/motion"; let src = "./heart.jpg"; const width = spring(100, { stiffness: 0.01, damping: 0.1 }); const zoomIn = setInterval(() => { width.set(200); }, 300); const zoomOut = setInterval(() => { width.set(100); }, 600); </script> <img {src} alt="" width={$width} />
Spring works similarly to
tweened, although its configuration object accepts
stiffness and
damping properties. Instead of running this animation when a button is clicked, we use the
setInterval function to change the width of the image at different intervals. This gives us the appearance of a beating heart.
Transitions and animations in SvelteKit
Transitions and animations work the same way in SvelteKit as in Svelte. Let’s set up an animation in SvelteKit.
The demo below shows how
tweened transition looks in Sveltekit. Note that there is no difference in implementation or appearance:
Copy the code below into your
App.svelte file to follow along:
<script> import { tweened } from "svelte/motion"; import { cubicOut } from "svelte/easing"; const progress = tweened(0, { duration: 4000, easing: cubicOut, }); </script> <h1>Click a button and watch the SvelteKit transition magic happen 🌟</h1> <progress value={$progress} /> <div class="buttons"> <button on:click={() => progress.set(0)}> 0% </button> <button on:click={() => progress.set(0.25)}> 25% </button> <button on:click={() => progress.set(0.5)}> 50% </button> <button on:click={() => progress.set(0.75)}> 75% </button> <button on:click={() => progress.set(1)}> 100% </button> </div>
Like we did in Svelte, we import
tweened from
svelte/motion along with an easing function. We define a
progress variable and set the value of the progress bar to that variable.
Whenever any of the buttons are clicked, the value of the progress bar updates, and we see a beautiful transition take place from one value to the other.
Conclusion
Adding subtle animations and transition effects is a great way to keep visitors engaged with your content. When done correctly, animations make your website or app more compelling, and they can help drive user engagement.
Transitions and animations in Svelte are awesome. The Svelte team did a great job in packaging built-in animations, transitions, motions, and easings into the library.