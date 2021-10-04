Documenting Go web APIs with Swag

Picture the following scenario: you’ve finished developing a brand new API, and now have to write documentation to guide you when building client-side applications that consume the API. You start thinking of various ways to achieve this, and you lay out multiple alternatives like Swagger, Docusaurus, Postman and many more.
You remember the stress involved in the API documentation phase and wonder if there are shortcuts to speed things up – you can’t skip this phase, because what good is software if nobody can use it?
My favorite tool for creating API documentation is Swagger because of its ease of creating, maintaining, and publishing API documentation. Swagger is a professional, open source toolset that helps users, teams, and enterprises easily create and document APIs at scale. Here’s a demo to get a feel of how Swagger works.
Benefits of using Swagger in your next project include:
- Allowing you to create, maintain, and publish API documentation quickly and easily
- Generating beautiful interactive documentation that allows you to validate and test API endpoints from your browser without third-party software
- Easily understandable by developers and non-developers
- Functionality to generate API client libraries (SDKs) for various languages and frameworks directly from an OpenAPI specification
This tutorial will teach you how to seamlessly create Swagger documentation for Go web APIs directly from the source code using annotations and Swag. In this article, we will build a demo web API with Go and Gin, then create documentation for it using Swag.
Prerequisites
To follow and understand this tutorial, you will need the following:
- Working knowledge of how APIs function
- Working knowledge of Go
- Postman installed on your machine
- Go 1.x installed on your machine
- A Go development environment
Build a demo Go web API
Gin is the fastest full-featured web framework for Go, featuring a Martini-like API emphasizing performance and productivity. Gin is fast, crash-free, extensible with built-in rendering, and features support for middleware, routes grouping, and convenient error management.
Now let’s build the web API for a basic “to do” application.
Step 1: Set up your development environment
Create a new Go project in your text editor or IDE and initialize your
go.mod file. You are free to use any name for your package:
go mod init swag-gin-demo
Step 2: Install Gin
Install the Gin web framework in your project. In the terminal, type the following:
go get -u github.com/gin-gonic/gin
Step 3: Set up a Gin server
Create a file named
main.go and save the following code in it:
package main import ( "github.com/gin-gonic/gin" "net/http" ) func main() { // configure the Gin server router := gin.Default() // run the Gin server router.Run() }
Step 4: Create the
getAllTodos route
Let’s create a
todo type and seed the list with some data. Add the following code to the
main.go file:
// todo represents data about a task in the todo list type todo struct { ID string `json:"id"` Task string `json:"task"` } // message represents request response with a message type message struct { Message string `json:"message"` } // todo slice to seed todo list data var todoList = []todo{ {"1", "Learn Go"}, {"2", "Build an API with Go"}, {"3", "Document the API with swag"}, }
Create a route handler that will accept a
GET request from the client then return all the items in the to do list.
Add the following code to the
main.go file:
func getAllTodos(c *gin.Context) { c.JSON(http.StatusOK, todoList) }
Register the
getAllTodos handler to the Gin router. Update the
main function in
main.go with the following code:
func main() { // configure the Gin server router := gin.Default() router.GET("/todo", getAllTodos) // run the Gin server router.Run() }
Test the
getAllTodos route by running the Gin server and making a request via Postman like so:
go run main.go
Step 5: Create the
getTodoByID route
Create a route handler that will accept a
GET request from the client and a
todo ID, then return the details of the associated item from the todo list.
Add the following code to the
main.go file:
func getTodoByID(c *gin.Context) { ID := c.Param("id") // loop through todoList and return item with matching ID for _, todo := range todoList { if todo.ID == ID { c.JSON(http.StatusOK, todo) return } } // return error message if todo is not found r := message{"todo not found"} c.JSON(http.StatusNotFound, r) }
Register the
getTodoById handler to the Gin router. Add the following code to the router configuration in
main.go:
router.GET("/todo/:id", getTodoByID)
Test the
getTodoById route by making a request via Postman like so:
Step 6: Create the
createTodo route
Create a route handler that will accept a
POST request from the client with a
todo ID and
task, then add a new item to the todo list.
Add the following code to the
main.go file:
func createTodo(c *gin.Context) { var newTodo todo // bind the received JSON data to newTodo if err := c.BindJSON(&newTodo); err != nil { r := message{"an error occurred while creating todo"} c.JSON(http.StatusBadRequest, r) return } // add the new todo item to todoList todoList = append(todoList, newTodo) c.JSON(http.StatusCreated, newTodo) }
Register the
createTodo handler to the Gin router. Add the following code to the router configuration in
main.go:
router.POST("/todo", createTodo)
Test the
createTodo route by making a request via Postman like so:
Step 7: Create the
deleteTodo route
Create a route handler that will accept a
DELETE request from the client along with a
todo ID, then remove the associated item from the todo list. Add the following code to the
main.go file:
func deleteTodo(c *gin.Context) { ID := c.Param("id") // loop through todoList and delete item with matching ID for index, todo := range todoList { if todo.ID == ID { todoList = append(todoList[:index], todoList[index+1:]...) r := message{"successfully deleted todo"} c.JSON(http.StatusOK, r) return } } // return error message if todo is not found r := message{"todo not found"} c.JSON(http.StatusNotFound, r) }
Register the
deleteTodo handler to the Gin router. Add the following code to the router configuration in
main.go:
router.POST("/todo", deleteTodo)
Test the
deleteTodo route by making a request via Postman like so:
Document the web API with Swag
Swag is middleware that helps to automatically generate RESTful API documentation with Swagger 2.0 for Go directly from source code using annotations. It requires you to specify how your routes work and automates the entire Swagger documentation creation process.
Swag is compatible with many Go web frameworks and has various integrations for them. This tutorial will use the Gin integration.
Step 1: Install Swag
Install the Swag package in your project. In the terminal, type:
go get -u github.com/swaggo/swag/cmd/swag go get -u github.com/swaggo/gin-swagger go get -u github.com/swaggo/files
Step 2: Initialize Swag
Initialize Swag in your project. In the terminal, type:
swag init
This will make Swag parse your annotations and generate the Swagger documentation for your code into the newly created
docs folder.
If your terminal does not recognize
swag init when executed, you need to add the
Go bin folder to PATH.
Step 3: Import the Swag package into your project
Update the imports in the
main.go file with the code below:
import ( "github.com/gin-gonic/gin" swaggerFiles "github.com/swaggo/files" ginSwagger "github.com/swaggo/gin-swagger" "net/http" _ "swag-gin-demo/docs" )
If you noticed, we imported
swag/files,
swaggo/gin-swagger, and the
docs package (for effects) into the server code.
Step 4: Add general API annotations to the code
The General API annotations contain basic information about the API documentation (title, description, version, contact info, host, and license).
Add the following set of annotations to the
main.go file (preferably before the
main function):
// @title Go + Gin Todo API // @version 1.0 // @description This is a sample server todo server. You can visit the GitHub repository at https://github.com/LordGhostX/swag-gin-demo // @contact.name API Support // @contact.url http://www.swagger.io/support // @contact.email [email protected] // @license.name MIT // @license.url https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT // @host localhost:8080 // @BasePath / // @query.collection.format multi
Swag also lets you define your General API annotations in another file. You can learn how to do that here.
Step 5: Add API operation annotations to
controller code
API operation annotations contain how the
controller works (description, router, request type, parameters, and response codes). Let’s see how to add annotations for the
getAllTodos route.
Add the following annotations right before the
getAllTodos function in the
main.go file:
// @Summary get all items in the todo list // @ID get-all-todos // @Produce json // @Success 200 {object} todo // @Router /todo [get]
In the code above, we defined the following:
@Summary, the summary of what the route does
@ID, a unique identifier for the route (mandatory for every route)
@Produce, the route response data type
@Success 200, the response model for expected status codes
@Router /todo [get], the route URI and accepted request method
We will add annotations for the
getTodoByID route. Add the following code right before the
getTodoByID function in the
main.go file:
// @Summary get a todo item by ID // @ID get-todo-by-id // @Produce json // @Param id path string true "todo ID" // @Success 200 {object} todo // @Failure 404 {object} message // @Router /todo/{id} [get]
Here, we specified to Swag that the route accepts a mandatory
string parameter called
id attached to the request
path. It has the name
todo ID with
@Param id path string true "todo ID".
Next, we will add annotations for the
createTodo route. Add the following code right before the
createTodo function in the
main.go file:
// @Summary add a new item to the todo list // @ID create-todo // @Produce json // @Param data body todo true "todo data" // @Success 200 {object} todo // @Failure 400 {object} message // @Router /todo [post]
Here, we specified to Swag that the route accepts a mandatory
todo parameter called
data attached to the request
body. It has the name
todo data with
@Param data body todo true "todo data".
We will add annotations for the
deleteTodo route. Add the following code right before the
deleteTodo function in the
main.go file:
// @Summary delete a todo item by ID // @ID delete-todo-by-id // @Produce json // @Param id path string true "todo ID" // @Success 200 {object} todo // @Failure 404 {object} message // @Router /todo/{id} [delete]
View and test the documentation
Now you have defined all the annotations for the server and routes, let’s view and test the documentation.
To generate the documentation from your code, run
swag init again in the terminal like so:
swag init
We have to run
swag init each time we update the annotations in the code, so the documentation is regenerated and updated accordingly.
We also have to register a route handler to the Gin router responsible for rendering the Swagger documentation created by Swag. Add the following code to the router configuration in
main.go:
// docs route router.GET("/docs/*any", ginSwagger.WrapHandler(swaggerFiles.Handler))
Now that we have configured the docs route, run the server and navigate to the
/docs/index.html URI in your browser and you’ll see the generated Swagger documentation:
go run main.go
Conclusion
This article showed you how to seamlessly generate Swagger documentation for web APIs built with Go using Swag. You can learn more about Swag from its official documentation.
We chose to use Swagger because of the numerous features and functionalities that make it easy to create and maintain documentation for web APIs.
The source code of the web API built and documented in this tutorial is available on GitHub for you to explore.
