Creating custom themes with Tailwind CSS

Providing alternate themes for your website has significant appeal. It not only allows you to alter the entire look of your website with a click of a button, but it’s also become an important accessibility feature.
There are multiple ways to create custom themes using Tailwind CSS, a utility-first CSS framework. In this article, we’ll cover the various ways you can implement alternate themes and the pros and cons of each method.
Theming with plugins
The easiest way to theme your Tailwind website is to use your colors in one mode (theme) and enable a plugin such as Nightwind to invert it. Nightwind maps your color palette so that a color of the scale
500 in light mode becomes
400 in dark mode, or
bg-red-900 in one mode becomes
bg-red-50 in the other, for example.
To prevent this coloring inverse in Nightwind, you can use the utility class
nightwind-prevent, which disables Nightwind’s effects for the element without affecting its descendant nodes. Using
nightwind-prevent-block, on the other hand, covers the descendants as well.
Pros to using Nightwind for theming
- An automatic process and thus, requires the least amount of effort
- Certain plugin effects can generally be overridden
Cons to using Nightwind
- Too deterministic. For example, if you use
bg-whitefor the website background, the dark mode variant of that is an unpleasant pitch black
Using built-in dark mode within Tailwind CSS
In the form of a
variant, Tailwind provides a theming API that provides the most control out of all the methods we’ll discuss in this article. By default, the
dark variant is enabled only for color-related classes such as text, background, and border colors.
<p class="text-black dark:text-white">The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</p>
Using this markup, the
dark:text-white class will turn the paragraph white when dark mode is enabled. This is a far more explicit and powerful approach to theming than using a plugin.
Using this API, you can create a site that looks completely different between its dark and light modes. Here, we are displaying a different image based on the theme:
<div> <img class="dark:hidden" src="./sun.png" alt="the sun"> <img src="./moon.png" alt="the moon"> </div>
Here’s a prime example of the many possibilities behind the dark mode API in Tailwind, where the entire look and feel of the website changes when in dark mode, as opposed to only reversing colors:
Enabling dark mode with Tailwind CSS
Tailwind supports two strategies for its dark mode variants:
media and
class.
// tailwind.config.js module.exports = { darkMode: 'media', // or 'class' }
The
media strategy selects the current theme from the user’s own operating system settings for dark mode by querying the
prefer-color-scheme media query, generating CSS that looks like this:
@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { .dark\:bg-white { background-color: white; } }
Using this strategy, the user can only switch themes by switching the dark mode preference on the operating system level.
This is where the
class strategy comes in. It provides you with more control over the current theme of your app by enabling dark mode using CSS scoping through the class name,
dark. This means that dark mode will be enabled for the descendants of any element with the class
dark:
.dark .dark\:bg-white { background-color: white; }
<div> <!-- the text will be black --> <p class="text-black dark:text-white"></p> </div> <div class="dark"> <!-- the text will be white --> <p class="text-black dark:text-white"></p> </div>
Usually, the
dark class goes into the root
html tag to enable or disable dark mode for the entire app. However, by using the
class variant, the convenience of defaulting to the user’s operating system preference is no longer automatic.
We can choose one default theme for all users by hard-coding (or excluding) the
dark class on the
html tag, but a more dynamic approach would be to store the current theme in
localStorage and use the operating system preference as a fallback.
To achieve this, we can use the following JavaScript code:
const isDarkSet = localStorage.theme === 'dark'; const isThemeStored = 'theme' in localStorage; const isDarkPrefered = window.matchMedia('(prefers-color-scheme: dark)').matches; if (isDarkThemeSet || (!isThemeStored && isDarkPrefered)) { document.documentElement.classList.add('dark') } else { document.documentElement.classList.remove('dark') }
This needs to be placed as early in the document as possible to avoid Flash of Unstyled Content (FOUC), where the site changes its CSS after the page becomes visible.
To do that, we can add this code in a
script tag right under the
html tag in our
index.html file. Some web frameworks like Next.js, for instance, do not expose the
index.html file directly. In Next, the code must go inside
pages/_document.js.
After that, to enable or disable dark mode, we can toggle the
dark class and update
localStorage:
const themeSwitch = document.querySelector('.switch') themeSwitch.addEventListener('click', () => { document.documentElement.classList.toggle('dark') localStorage.theme = localStorage.theme === 'dark' ? 'light' : 'dark' })
Pros of enabling dark mode in Tailwind CSS
- Theming can affect more than just colors. It can affect assets, layout, and the like.
Cons
- Becomes verbose, as there are more utility classes in the markup
- Limited to two themes
Multi-theming with Tailwind CSS via CSS custom properties
One of the primary usages of CSS custom properties is creating themes. In Tailwind, using custom properties is not as straightforward as using vanilla CSS due to its composition under the hood.
For example, supporting border-color utilities is effortless because there exists a longhand
border-color property beside the
border shorthand. But, supporting text opacity is not as simple because CSS does not offer a text opacity property.
Tailwind CSS uses CSS custom properties to get around these limitations. To make text opacity utility classes possible, text color classes are written as such:
.text-black { --text-opacity: 1; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, var(--text-opacity)); }
Using this, one can change the text opacity of an element by changing the
--text-opacity custom property:
.text-opacity-50 { --text-opacity: 0.5; }
Combining these two classes in one element —
text-black text-opacity-50 — would result in having a semi-transparent text as intended.
Extending the configuration in Tailwind CSS
Unlike using real colors to extend Tailwind’s default color palette, Tailwind cannot access the value behind the custom property to properly add intermediate custom properties:
module.exports = { theme: { extend: { colors: { white: '#ffffff', variable: 'var(--white-color)', }, }, }, }
Tailwind can take the
white hex color
#ffffff and convert it into an
RGBA color. The same cannot be said for the
variable color.
Luckily for us, Tailwind supports adding intermediate custom properties by making the colors functions instead of strings:
module.exports = { theme: { extend: { colors: { variable: ({ opacityValue }) => opacityValue ? `rgba(var(--white-color), ${opacityValue})` : `rgb(var(--white-color))`, }, }, }, }
The function receives
opacityValue as an argument that we can use to create color utility classes. This means that we must define our custom properties using
RGB values.
Creating the themes using custom properties
To create a theme using custom properties, we can extend the
base styles with our palette:
@tailwind base; @tailwind components; @tailwind utilities; @layer base { :root { --bg-primary: 255, 255, 255; --bg-secondary: 245, 246, 247; --bg-tertiary: 238, 238, 238; --text-primary: 0, 0, 0; --text-secondary: 56, 63, 74; --text-tertiary: 255, 255, 255; } }
In our
tailwind.config.js file, we can register these as new colors using a
generateColorClass function:
const generateColorClass = (variable) => { return ({ opacityValue }) => opacityValue ? `rgba(var(--${variable}), ${opacityValue})` : `rgb(var(--${variable}))` } const textColor = { primary: generateColorClass('text-primary'), secondary: generateColorClass('text-secondary'), tertiary: generateColorClass('text-tertiary'), } const backgroundColor = { primary: generateColorClass('bg-primary'), secondary: generateColorClass('bg-secondary'), tertiary: generateColorClass('bg-tertiary'), } module.exports = { theme: { extend: { textColor, backgroundColor, }, }, }
This would create
primary,
secondary, and
tertiary utility classes for both the
text and
background color properties.
To provide multiple themes that go along these utility classes, we can update our
base styles:
@layer base { :root { --bg-primary: 255, 255, 255; --bg-secondary: 245, 246, 247; --bg-tertiary: 238, 238, 238; --text-primary: 0, 0, 0; --text-secondary: 56, 63, 74; --text-tertiary: 255, 255, 255; } .dark { /* * update all colors: * --bg-primary: ... */ } .coffee { /* * update all colors: * --bg-primary: ... */ } }
And, much like the previous approach, we can enable any of these themes by having a
dark or
coffee class on the root
html element.
Pros to theming with CSS custom properties
- You can create an unlimited number of themes
- Provides an automatic and effortless approach when compared to the built-in dark mode variant approach, as a built-in dark mode will create more utility classes
Cons to using custom properties
- You can’t easily override custom properties
Conclusion
In this article, we covered how to theme your app using Tailwind CSS using plugins, the built-in dark mode variant, and CSS custom properties. Each approach has its pros and cons to take into consideration before use, where one approach might maximize control while another prioritizes ease of use. Thanks for reading.
Is your frontend hogging your users' CPU?As web frontends get increasingly complex, resource-greedy features demand more and more from the browser. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking client-side CPU usage, memory usage, and more for all of your users in production, try LogRocket.https://logrocket.com/signup/
LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording everything that happens in your web app or site. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on key frontend performance metrics, replay user sessions along with application state, log network requests, and automatically surface all errors.
Modernize how you debug web apps — Start monitoring for free.