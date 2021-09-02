Creating custom themes with Tailwind CSS

Providing alternate themes for your website has significant appeal. It not only allows you to alter the entire look of your website with a click of a button, but it’s also become an important accessibility feature.

There are multiple ways to create custom themes using Tailwind CSS, a utility-first CSS framework. In this article, we’ll cover the various ways you can implement alternate themes and the pros and cons of each method.

Theming with plugins

The easiest way to theme your Tailwind website is to use your colors in one mode (theme) and enable a plugin such as Nightwind to invert it. Nightwind maps your color palette so that a color of the scale 500 in light mode becomes 400 in dark mode, or bg-red-900 in one mode becomes bg-red-50 in the other, for example.

To prevent this coloring inverse in Nightwind, you can use the utility class nightwind-prevent , which disables Nightwind’s effects for the element without affecting its descendant nodes. Using nightwind-prevent-block , on the other hand, covers the descendants as well.

Pros to using Nightwind for theming

An automatic process and thus, requires the least amount of effort

Certain plugin effects can generally be overridden

Cons to using Nightwind

Too deterministic. For example, if you use bg-white for the website background, the dark mode variant of that is an unpleasant pitch black

Using built-in dark mode within Tailwind CSS

In the form of a variant , Tailwind provides a theming API that provides the most control out of all the methods we’ll discuss in this article. By default, the dark variant is enabled only for color-related classes such as text, background, and border colors.

<p class="text-black dark:text-white">The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog</p>

Using this markup, the dark:text-white class will turn the paragraph white when dark mode is enabled. This is a far more explicit and powerful approach to theming than using a plugin.

Using this API, you can create a site that looks completely different between its dark and light modes. Here, we are displaying a different image based on the theme:

<div> <img class="dark:hidden" src="./sun.png" alt="the sun"> <img src="./moon.png" alt="the moon"> </div>

Here’s a prime example of the many possibilities behind the dark mode API in Tailwind, where the entire look and feel of the website changes when in dark mode, as opposed to only reversing colors:

Enabling dark mode with Tailwind CSS

Tailwind supports two strategies for its dark mode variants: media and class .

// tailwind.config.js module.exports = { darkMode: 'media', // or 'class' }

The media strategy selects the current theme from the user’s own operating system settings for dark mode by querying the prefer-color-scheme media query, generating CSS that looks like this:

@media (prefers-color-scheme: dark) { .dark\:bg-white { background-color: white; } }

Using this strategy, the user can only switch themes by switching the dark mode preference on the operating system level.

This is where the class strategy comes in. It provides you with more control over the current theme of your app by enabling dark mode using CSS scoping through the class name, dark . This means that dark mode will be enabled for the descendants of any element with the class dark :

.dark .dark\:bg-white { background-color: white; }

<div> <!-- the text will be black --> <p class="text-black dark:text-white"></p> </div> <div class="dark"> <!-- the text will be white --> <p class="text-black dark:text-white"></p> </div>

Usually, the dark class goes into the root html tag to enable or disable dark mode for the entire app. However, by using the class variant, the convenience of defaulting to the user’s operating system preference is no longer automatic.

We can choose one default theme for all users by hard-coding (or excluding) the dark class on the html tag, but a more dynamic approach would be to store the current theme in localStorage and use the operating system preference as a fallback.

To achieve this, we can use the following JavaScript code:

const isDarkSet = localStorage.theme === 'dark'; const isThemeStored = 'theme' in localStorage; const isDarkPrefered = window.matchMedia('(prefers-color-scheme: dark)').matches; if (isDarkThemeSet || (!isThemeStored && isDarkPrefered)) { document.documentElement.classList.add('dark') } else { document.documentElement.classList.remove('dark') }

This needs to be placed as early in the document as possible to avoid Flash of Unstyled Content (FOUC), where the site changes its CSS after the page becomes visible.

To do that, we can add this code in a script tag right under the html tag in our index.html file. Some web frameworks like Next.js, for instance, do not expose the index.html file directly. In Next, the code must go inside pages/_document.js .

After that, to enable or disable dark mode, we can toggle the dark class and update localStorage :

const themeSwitch = document.querySelector('.switch') themeSwitch.addEventListener('click', () => { document.documentElement.classList.toggle('dark') localStorage.theme = localStorage.theme === 'dark' ? 'light' : 'dark' })

Pros of enabling dark mode in Tailwind CSS

Theming can affect more than just colors. It can affect assets, layout, and the like.

Cons

Becomes verbose, as there are more utility classes in the markup

Limited to two themes

Multi-theming with Tailwind CSS via CSS custom properties

One of the primary usages of CSS custom properties is creating themes. In Tailwind, using custom properties is not as straightforward as using vanilla CSS due to its composition under the hood.

For example, supporting border-color utilities is effortless because there exists a longhand border-color property beside the border shorthand. But, supporting text opacity is not as simple because CSS does not offer a text opacity property.

Tailwind CSS uses CSS custom properties to get around these limitations. To make text opacity utility classes possible, text color classes are written as such:

.text-black { --text-opacity: 1; color: rgba(0, 0, 0, var(--text-opacity)); }

Using this, one can change the text opacity of an element by changing the --text-opacity custom property:

.text-opacity-50 { --text-opacity: 0.5; }

Combining these two classes in one element — text-black text-opacity-50 — would result in having a semi-transparent text as intended.

Extending the configuration in Tailwind CSS

Unlike using real colors to extend Tailwind’s default color palette, Tailwind cannot access the value behind the custom property to properly add intermediate custom properties:

module.exports = { theme: { extend: { colors: { white: '#ffffff', variable: 'var(--white-color)', }, }, }, }

Tailwind can take the white hex color #ffffff and convert it into an RGBA color. The same cannot be said for the variable color.

Luckily for us, Tailwind supports adding intermediate custom properties by making the colors functions instead of strings:

module.exports = { theme: { extend: { colors: { variable: ({ opacityValue }) => opacityValue ? `rgba(var(--white-color), ${opacityValue})` : `rgb(var(--white-color))`, }, }, }, }

The function receives opacityValue as an argument that we can use to create color utility classes. This means that we must define our custom properties using RGB values.

Creating the themes using custom properties

To create a theme using custom properties, we can extend the base styles with our palette:

@tailwind base; @tailwind components; @tailwind utilities; @layer base { :root { --bg-primary: 255, 255, 255; --bg-secondary: 245, 246, 247; --bg-tertiary: 238, 238, 238; --text-primary: 0, 0, 0; --text-secondary: 56, 63, 74; --text-tertiary: 255, 255, 255; } }

In our tailwind.config.js file, we can register these as new colors using a generateColorClass function:

const generateColorClass = (variable) => { return ({ opacityValue }) => opacityValue ? `rgba(var(--${variable}), ${opacityValue})` : `rgb(var(--${variable}))` } const textColor = { primary: generateColorClass('text-primary'), secondary: generateColorClass('text-secondary'), tertiary: generateColorClass('text-tertiary'), } const backgroundColor = { primary: generateColorClass('bg-primary'), secondary: generateColorClass('bg-secondary'), tertiary: generateColorClass('bg-tertiary'), } module.exports = { theme: { extend: { textColor, backgroundColor, }, }, }

This would create primary , secondary , and tertiary utility classes for both the text and background color properties.

To provide multiple themes that go along these utility classes, we can update our base styles:

@layer base { :root { --bg-primary: 255, 255, 255; --bg-secondary: 245, 246, 247; --bg-tertiary: 238, 238, 238; --text-primary: 0, 0, 0; --text-secondary: 56, 63, 74; --text-tertiary: 255, 255, 255; } .dark { /* * update all colors: * --bg-primary: ... */ } .coffee { /* * update all colors: * --bg-primary: ... */ } }

And, much like the previous approach, we can enable any of these themes by having a dark or coffee class on the root html element.

Pros to theming with CSS custom properties

You can create an unlimited number of themes

Provides an automatic and effortless approach when compared to the built-in dark mode variant approach, as a built-in dark mode will create more utility classes

Cons to using custom properties

You can’t easily override custom properties

Conclusion

In this article, we covered how to theme your app using Tailwind CSS using plugins, the built-in dark mode variant, and CSS custom properties. Each approach has its pros and cons to take into consideration before use, where one approach might maximize control while another prioritizes ease of use. Thanks for reading.

