Creating chart components in Vue with Chart.js

It’s almost inevitable that a frontend developer will have to work with charts. From using it to show analytics of data on your dashboards to using it for simple information on websites, you’ll most likely come across scenarios where you need to display data in a visually-pleasing format.

Chart.js is a JavaScript library that helps developers create simple and flexible charts.

In this short tutorial, I’ll show you how to create chart components for your Vue apps using the Chart.js library.

Getting Started

We’ll be creating a chart component that can render bar and line charts.

Note: Before we begin, be sure to have Node.js, Vue, and the Vue CLI installed on your machine. You can install Node.js from here and follow the instructions for installing the Vue CLI.

First, let’s create a new Vue project:

vue create vue-chart

You can select the presets or choose any of the options that suit you.

The next step will be to add Charts.js to the project:

cd vue-chart npm install chart.js --save

To run the project, use this command:

npm run serve

After this is done, delete the default HelloWorld.vue component inside src/components , and also everything that has to do with it in your App.vue component.

Creating Our Chart Component

To start creating a chart, let’s create a component inside our components folder. We can name the component “Chart.vue”.

All you need in your template to use Chart.js is the canvas element.

<template> <div> <canvas></canvas> </div> </template>

Import Chart.js into your component by putting this in your script tag:

import Chart from "chart.js";

Next, we’ll create the constructor method for our charts. What this function does is get the canvas element from our template, then create a new instance of the chart class. It then passes the canvas element as the first argument, and an object as the second argument. We’ll come to that object in a minute.

chartConstructor(chartType, chartData, chartOptions) { const chartElement = document.querySelector("canvas"); const chart = new Chart(chartElement, { type: chartType, data: chartData, options: chartOptions, }); },

You’ll notice that the object we’re passing as a second argument has 3 properties: type , data , and options , whose values are parameters of the function.

In Chart.js, the 3 major properties you’ll need in the object are what I listed above.

Type is simply a string that tells what kind of chart you want to create. Examples include “line”, “doughnut”, “bar”, etc.

Data is an object that takes on two properties, or labels, which are an array of the labels for your chart values.

The other is datasets , which is an array that takes in objects for each dataset. You can check some of the properties it can take in the documentation.

Here’s an example of what the data object could look like for a line chart:

data: { labels: ["Jan1", "Jan2", "Jan3", "Jan4", "Jan5", "Jan6", "Jan7"], datasets: [ { label: "This week", data: [12, 19, 10, 17, 6, 3, 7], backgroundColor: "rgba(224, 248, 255, 0.4)", borderColor: "#5cddff", lineTension: 0, pointBackgroundColor: "#5cddff", }, { label: "Last week", data: [10, 25, 3, 25, 17, 4, 9], backgroundColor: "rgba(241, 225, 197, 0.4)", borderColor: "#ffc764", lineTension: 0, pointBackgroundColor: "#ffc764", }, ], },

Options is used to set configurations for your charts like animation, layouts, legends, etc.

In our component, we will create props that the component will receive data and pass it to our chart constructor.

props:{ chartType:String, chartData:Object, chartOptions:Object },

Let’s call our chart constructor when our component mounts and give its arguments the data from the props:

mounted(){ let {chartType,chartData,chartOptions} = this; this.chartConstructor(chartType, chartData, chartOptions); }

With this, our chart component is done. We can import it anywhere and pass the necessary data to the props, and our chart will come to life.

Example

Here’s a full example of a line chart.

We import our chart component and declare it with the props, like this:

<template> <div class="chart"> <Chart :chartData="chartData" :chartOptions="chartOptions" :chartType="chartType" /> </div> </template>

Inside our data, we give the chartData it’s value:

chartType: "line",

Our chartData looks this way:

chartData: { labels: ["Jan1", "Jan2", "Jan3", "Jan4", "Jan5", "Jan6", "Jan7"], datasets: [ { label: "This week", data: [12, 19, 10, 17, 6, 3, 7], backgroundColor: "rgba(224, 248, 255, 0.4)", borderColor: "#5cddff", lineTension: 0, pointBackgroundColor: "#5cddff", }, { label: "Last week", data: [10, 25, 3, 25, 17, 4, 9], backgroundColor: "rgba(241, 225, 197, 0.4)", borderColor: "#ffc764", lineTension: 0, pointBackgroundColor: "#ffc764", }, ], },

In a real application, data in our datasets object is probably going to be coming from an API.

And, finally, our chartOptions :

chartOptions: { scales: { xAxes: [ { stacked: true, gridLines: { display: false }, }, ], yAxes: [ { ticks: { stepSize: 1, callback: function(value, index, values) { if (value % Math.round(values[0] / 6) == 0) { return value; } else if (value === 0) { return value; } }, }, // stacked: true }, ], }, maintainAspectRatio: false, legend: { labels: { boxWidth: 10, }, position: "top", }, animation: { duration: 2000, easing: "easeInOutQuart", }, },

Note: the values you see here are just my preference, feel free to experiment and try other things.

Conclusion

What we have built is a simple chart component. You can add more to it to make it more flexible and complex, which may give you the ability to take in more values.

I hope this helps you add amazing charts to your projects.

To view everything and see other examples in detail, you can go through this repo.

You come here a lot! We hope you enjoy the LogRocket blog. Could you fill out a survey about what you want us to write about? Which of these topics are you most interested in?

React Vue Angular New frameworks Do you spend a lot of time reproducing errors in your apps?

Yes No Which, if any, do you think would help you reproduce errors more effectively?

A solution to see exactly what a user did to trigger an error Proactive monitoring which automatically surfaces issues Having a support team triage issues more efficiently Thanks! Interested to hear how LogRocket can improve your bug fixing processes? Leave your email:



Experience your Vue apps exactly how a user does Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, https://logrocket.com/signup/ Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens in your Vue apps including network requests, JavaScript errors, performance problems, and much more. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. The LogRocket Vuex plugin logs Vuex mutations to the LogRocket console, giving you context around what led to an error, and what state the application was in when an issue occurred. Modernize how you debug your Vue apps - Start monitoring for free.