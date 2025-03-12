The complete guide to the AbortController API

AbortController API
This tutorial will offer a complete guide on how to use the
AbortController and
AbortSignal APIs in both your backend and frontend. In our case, we’ll focus on Node.js and React.
AbortController API
The
AbortController API became part of Node in v15.0.0. It is a handy API for aborting some asynchronous processes, similar to the
AbortController interface in the browser environment.
You need to create an instance of the
AbortController class to use it:
const controller = new AbortController();
An instance of the
AbortController class exposes the
abort method and the
signal property.
Invoking the
abort method emits the
abort event to notify the abortable API watching the controller about the cancellation. You can pass an optional reason for aborting to the
abort method. If you don’t include a reason for the cancellation, it defaults to the
AbortError.
To listen for the
abort event, you need to add an event listener to the controller’s
signal property using the
addEventListener method so that you run some code in response to the
abort event. An equivalent method for removing the event listener is the
removeEventListener method.
The code below shows how to add and remove the
abort event listener with the
addEventListener and
removeEventListener methods:
const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; const abortEventListener = (event) => { console.log(signal.aborted); // true console.log(signal.reason); // Hello World }; signal.addEventListener("abort", abortEventListener); controller.abort("Hello World"); signal.removeEventListener("abort", abortEventListener);
The controller’s
signal has a
reason property, which is the reason you pass to the
abort method at cancellation. Its initial value is
undefined. The value of the
reason property changes to the reason you pass as an argument to the
abort method or defaults to
AbortError if you abort without providing a reason for the cancellation. Similarly, the signal’s
aborted property with an initial value of
false changes to
true after aborting.
Unlike in the above example, practical use of the
AbortController API involves passing the
signal property to any cancelable asynchronous API. You can pass the same
signal property to as many cancelable APIs. The APIs will then wait for the controller’s “signal” to abort the asynchronous operation when you invoke the
abort method.
Most of the built-in cancellation-aware APIs implement the cancellation out of the box for you. You pass in the controller’s
signal property to the API, and it aborts the process when you invoke the controller’s
abort method.
However, to implement a custom cancelable promise-based functionality, you need to add an event listener which listens for the
abort event and cancels the process from the event handler when the event is triggered.
Editor’s note: This article was updated by Chizaram Ken in March 2025 to include more comprehensive information on frontend and backend use cases for
AbortController in both Node.js and React.
AbortController?
JavaScript is a single-threaded programming language. Depending on the runtime environment, the JavaScript engine offloads asynchronous processes, such as making network requests, file system access, and other time-consuming jobs, to some APIs to achieve asynchrony.
Ordinarily, we expect the result of an asynchronous operation to succeed or fail. However, the process can also take more time than anticipated, or you may no longer need the results when you receive them.
Therefore, it is logical to terminate an asynchronous operation that has taken more time than it should or whose result you don’t need. However, doing so natively was a daunting challenge for a very long time.
AbortController was introduced in Node v15.0.0 to abort certain asynchronous operations natively in Node.
AbortController in Node.js
The
AbortController API is a relatively new addition to Node. Therefore, a few asynchronous APIs support it at the moment. These APIs include the new Fetch API, timers,
fs.readFile,
fs.writeFile,
http.request, and
https.request.
We will learn how to use the AbortController API with some of the mentioned APIs. Because the APIs work with
AbortController in a similar way, we’ll only look at the Fetch and
fs.readFile API.
AbortController with the Fetch API
Historically,
node-fetch has been the de facto HTTP client for Node. With the introduction of the Fetch API in Node.js, however, that is about to change. Fetch is one of the native APIs whose behavior you can control with the
AbortController API.
As explained above, you pass the
signal property of the
AbortController instance to any abortable, promise-based API like Fetch. The example below illustrates how you can use it with the
AbortController API:
const url = "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1"; const controller = new AbortController(); const signal = controller.signal; const fetchTodo = async () => { try { const response = await fetch(url, { signal }); const todo = await response.json(); console.log(todo); } catch (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Operation timed out"); } else { console.error(err); } } }; fetchTodo(); controller.abort();
The trivial example above illustrates how to use the
AbortController API with the Fetch API in Node. However, in a real-world project, you don’t start an asynchronous operation and abort it immediately like in the code above.
It is also worth emphasizing that
fetch is still an experimental feature in Node. Its features might change in future versions.
AbortController with
fs.readFile
In the previous section, we looked at using
AbortController with the Fetch API. Similarly, you can use this API with the other cancelable APIs.
You can do this by passing the controller’s
signal property to the API’s respective function. The code below shows how to use
AbortController with
fs.readFile:
const fs = require("node:fs"); const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; fs.readFile("data.txt", { signal, encoding: "utf8" }, (error, data) => { if (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Read file process aborted"); } else { console.error(error); } return; } console.log(data); }); controller.abort();
Since the other cancelable APIs work similarly with
AbortController, we won’t cover them here.
AbortSignal
Each
AbortController class instance has a corresponding
AbortSignal class instance, accessible using the
signal property. However,
AbortSignal has functions such as the
AbortSignal.timeout static method that you can also use independent of
AbortController.
The
AbortSignal class extends the
EventTarget class and can receive the
abort event. Therefore, you can use the
addEventListener and
removeEventListener methods to add and remove listeners for the
abort event:
const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; signal.addEventListener( "abort", () => { console.log("First event handler"); }, { once: true } ); signal.addEventListener( "abort", () => { console.log("Second event handler"); }, { once: true } ); controller.abort();
As in the above example, you can add as many event handlers as possible. Invoking the controller’s
abort method will trigger all the event listeners. Removing the
abort event listener after aborting the asynchronous process is standard practice to prevent memory leaks.
You can pass the optional third argument
{ once: true } to
addEventListener as we did above instead of using
removeEventListener to remove the event listener. The optional third argument will ensure Node triggers the event listener once and removes it.
AbortSignal to time out async operations
As mentioned above, in addition to using it with
AbortController, the
AbortSignal class has some handy methods you might need. One of these methods is the
AbortSignal.timeout static method. As its name suggests, you can use it to abort cancelable asynchronous processes on timeout.
It takes the number of milliseconds as an argument and returns a signal you can use to timeout an abortable operation. The code below shows how you can implement it with the Fetch API:
const signal = AbortSignal.timeout(200); const url = "https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/todos/1"; const fetchTodo = async () => { try { const response = await fetch(url, { signal }); const todo = await response.json(); console.log(todo); } catch (error) { if (error.name === "AbortError") { console.log("Operation timed out"); } else { console.error(err); } } }; fetchTodo();
You can use
AbortSignal.timeout similarly with the other abortable APIs.
AbortSignal to cancel multiple operations
When you are working with more than one abort signal, you can combine them using the
AbortSignal.any(). This is really helpful when you need multiple ways to cancel the same operation.
In the example below, I will create two controllers,. The first one will be controlled by the user of the API, and the other will be used for internal timeout purposes. If either one aborts, the event listener gets removed:
// Create two separate controllers for different concerns const userController = new AbortController(); const timeoutController = new AbortController(); // Set up a timeout that will abort after 5 seconds setTimeout(() => timeoutController.abort(), 5000); // Register an event listener that can be aborted by either signal document.addEventListener('click', handleUserClick, { signal: AbortSignal.any([userController.signal, timeoutController.signal]) });
If any signal in the group aborts, the combined signal immediately aborts, ignoring any subsequent abort events. This provides you with a clean separation of concerns.
AbortSignals
AbortSignals allows you to easily stop a stream. For instance, if your intentions are to stop a stream because you got the value you are looking for, or you want to do something else entirely, you can just use
AbortSignal this way:
const abortController = new AbortController(); const { signal } = abortController; const uploadStream = new WritableStream({ /* implementation */ }, { signal }); // To abort: abortController.abort();
In the example above, the
AbortController creates a signal that, when passed to a
WritableStream constructor options, allows you to cancel the stream’s processing by calling
abort() on the controller.
AbortController and
AbortSignal
As highlighted in the previous section, several built-in asynchronous APIs support the
AbortController API. However, you can also implement a custom abortable promise-based API that uses
AbortController.
Like the built-in APIs, your API should take the
signal property of an
AbortController class instance as an argument as in the example below. It is standard practice for all APIs capable of using the
AbortController API:
const myAbortableApi = (options = {}) => { const { signal } = options; if (signal?.aborted === true) { throw new Error(signal.reason); } const abortEventListener = () => { // Abort API from here }; if (signal) { signal.addEventListener("abort", abortEventListener, { once: true }); } try { // Run some asynchronous code if (signal?.aborted === true) { throw new Error(signal.reason); } // Run more asynchronous code } finally { if (signal) { signal.removeEventListener("abort", abortEventListener); } } };
In the example above, we first checked whether the value of signal’s
aborted property is
true. If so, it means the controller’s
abort method has been invoked. Therefore, we throw an error.
Like mentioned in the previous sections, you can register the
abort event listener using the
addEventListener method. To prevent memory leaks, we are passing the
{ once: true } option as the third argument to the
addEventListener method. It removes the event handler after handling the
abort event.
Similarly, we removed the event listener using the
removeEventListener in the
finally block to prevent memory leaks. If you don’t remove it, and the
myAbortableApi function runs successfully without aborting, the event listener you added will still be attached to the
signal even after exiting the function.
The
AbortController API is particularly useful to React developers, but in different ways.
When you want to use event listeners, you will need to add an
addEventListener, and then carefully remove each one with
removeEventListener in a cleanup function.
Although this works, it’s a bit tiring and prone to typographic error. Let us look into a real example that might look familiar.
For instance, you are building a dashboard that tracks mouse movements, listens for keyboard shortcuts, monitors scroll position, and responds to window resizing. Those are four different event listeners to manage.
In a normal scenario, you’d do this:
useEffect(() => { // Define all your handler functions const handleMouseMove = (e) => { /* update state */ }; const handleKeyPress = (e) => { /* update state */ }; const handleScroll = () => { /* update state */ }; const handleResize = () => { /* update state */ }; // Add all the listeners document.addEventListener('mousemove', handleMouseMove); document.addEventListener('keydown', handleKeyPress); window.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll); window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize); // Return a cleanup function that removes them all return () => { document.removeEventListener('mousemove', handleMouseMove); document.removeEventListener('keydown', handleKeyPress); window.removeEventListener('scroll', handleScroll); window.removeEventListener('resize', handleResize); }; }, []);
This works, but you will need to keep those function references around just so you can pass the same reference to both functions. Using
AbortController, it looks like this:
useEffect(() => { const controller = new AbortController(); const { signal } = controller; // Define all your handler functions const handleMouseMove = (e) => { /* update state */ }; const handleKeyPress = (e) => { /* update state */ }; const handleScroll = () => { /* update state */ }; const handleResize = () => { /* update state */ }; // Add all the listeners with the signal document.addEventListener('mousemove', handleMouseMove, { signal }); document.addEventListener('keydown', handleKeyPress, { signal }); window.addEventListener('scroll', handleScroll, { signal }); window.addEventListener('resize', handleResize, { signal }); // Just one line for cleanup! return () => controller.abort(); }, []);
You can clean everything up with just one line, no matter the number of event listeners available. This is cleaner and less prone to error.
Most examples online you may find using
AbortController in React are mostly implemented within a
useEffect(). However, you don’t necessarily need a
useEffect() to use an
AbortController in React.
You can constantly use the
AbortController for fetch requests in React, as well.
Consider, for example, a project where I will need a search feature that would fire off API requests as the user types.
The problem will be that if the user types quickly, I’ll end up with multiple requests in flight. Sometimes, older requests will finish after newer ones, causing the results to jump around.
Using
AbortController in React can help solve this problem:
// Key implementation of AbortController for API requests in React import { useRef, useState } from 'react'; // Component with search functionality const SearchComponent = () => { const controllerRef = useRef<AbortController>(); const [query, setQuery] = useState<string>(); const [results, setResults] = useState<Array<any> | undefined>(); async function handleOnChange(e: React.SyntheticEvent) { const target = e.target as typeof e.target & { value: string; }; // Update the query state setQuery(target.value); setResults(undefined); // Cancel any previous in-flight request if (controllerRef.current) { controllerRef.current.abort(); } // Create a new controller for this request controllerRef.current = new AbortController(); const signal = controllerRef.current.signal; try { const response = await fetch('/api/search', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify({ query: target.value }), signal }); const data = await response.json(); setResults(data.results); } catch(e) { // Silently catch aborted requests // For production, you might want to check if error is an AbortError } } return ( <div> <input type="text" onChange={handleOnChange} /> {/* Results rendering */} </div> ); };
In the example above, we created a search function that cancels previous API requests when a user types something new. Using
useRef, we’re able to reference and track the current request and abort it each time the input changes.
This pattern will save you countless headaches. With your fingers crossed and a strong belief in
AbortController, you shouldn’t get outdated results showing up after newer ones.
Ordinarily, an asynchronous process may succeed, fail, or take longer than anticipated. Therefore, it is logical to cancel an asynchronous operation that has taken more time than it should or whose results you don’t need. The
AbortController API is a handy functionality for doing just that.
The
AbortController API is globally available; you don’t need to import it. An instance of the
AbortController class exposes the
abort method and the
signal property. The
signal property is an instance of the
AbortSignal class. Each
AbortController class instance has a corresponding
AbortSignal class instance, which you can access using the controller’s
signal property.
You pass the
signal property to a cancelable asynchronous API and invoke the controller’s
abort method to trigger the abort process. If the built-in APIs do not meet your use case, you can also implement a custom abortable API using
AbortController and
AbortSignal. However, follow the best practices hinted above to prevent memory leaks.
I’ll leave you with this; the beauty of the
AbortController API is that you can make virtually any asynchronous operation abortable, even those that don’t natively support cancellation.
Did I miss anything? Leave a comment in the comments section below.
I am qurious in knowing that if we use AbortController in all our fetching request. Is it a good practice or not? In case of no; what’s the reason behind it?