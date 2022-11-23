Build a React dashboard with Tremor

Dashboards are essential tools for modern corporations and administrators. They provide insightful data that can help monitor an enterprise’s quantitative performance and metrics.
In an ecosystem saturated with high-level libraries for building dashboard applications, one might think it impossible to settle for a low-level library. But the fact is, most high-level libraries tend to be slow when compared to low-level libraries that offer raw performance.
In this article, we’ll introduce Tremor, a low-level library for building dashboards in React, and demonstrate how to create an interactive dashboard application in React using Tremor.
Prerequisites
To follow along with this tutorial, you’ll need to have fundamental knowledge of React and the following:
- Node.js installed on your system
- Working knowledge of Tailwind CSS
What is Tremor?
Tremor is an open-source, low-level library for building dashboards in React. The library is component-based and offers several components, such as cards, texts, and charts, that are used to set up dashboards or analytic interfaces.
Tremor uses Tailwind under the hood; its components are flexible and beautifully styled out of the box. However, the library also allows the use of native CSS and Tailwind as optional add-ons for handling minor layout factors.
Although Tremor is a low-level library, its components are pretty much high-level. Dashboard layouts can be rapidly assembled by prototyping and arranging components in the proper order, with less need for precise calibration.
Take the code below, for example:
<Card maxWidth="max-w-lg"> <Flex alignItems="items-start"> <Block> <Text>Sales</Text> <Metric>$ 20,699</Metric> </Block> <BadgeDelta deltaType="moderateDecrease" text="13.2%" /> </Flex> <Flex marginTop="mt-4"> <Text truncate={true}>50% ($ 110,250)</Text> <Text> $ 220,500 </Text> </Flex> <ProgressBar percentageValue={50} marginTop="mt-2" /> </Card>
When rendered to the browser, it’ll translate to the performance indicator card in the image below:
All we did was import each component and arrange them in a personalized order to create a beautiful performance indicator card.
Getting started with Tremor
To get started, we’ll set up a React project using Vite, and install Tremor, Heroicons, and Tailwind as dependencies.
First, open your command line tool and
cd into a preferred folder. Next, run the following code to initialize Vite’s CLI installation prompt:
npm create [email protected]
The command will prompt you to choose a framework and your preferences for the project. Select from the options to proceed:
Once the installation is complete,
cd into the
tremor-example-project folder and run the following commands to install Tremor, Heroicons, and Tailwind.
npm i [email protected] @tremor/react
That’s it for the project setup. Next, we’ll look at how to set up a Tailwind environment in our project.
Configuring Tailwind
The first step is to create a Tailwind and PostCSS config file in the project’s root folder. Tailwind provides a CLI tool that does this automatically:
npx tailwindcss init -p
This command will create
tailwind.config.js and
postcss.config.cjs files in the root folder of your project.
Open the
tailwind.config.js file and add the following code within the
content array value:
"./index.html", "./src/**/*.{js,ts,jsx,tsx}"
These are the paths to all the template files in our project.
After adding the paths, the content within the
tailwind.config.js file should look similar to the one below:
/** @type {import('tailwindcss').Config} */ module.exports = { content: ["./index.html", "./src/**/*.{js,ts,jsx,tsx}"], theme: { extend: {}, }, plugins: [], };
Next, navigate to the
src folder, open the
index.css file, and replace the CSS code inside with Tailwind’s directives:
@tailwind base; @tailwind components; @tailwind utilities;
Now we can use Tailwind utility classes in our project.
To start the development server, run the following commands to install Vite’s dependencies and start the server:
npm install
Then:
npm run dev
The latter will start the development server and automatically preview the app on your default browser. If it doesn’t, open your browser and navigate to
http://localhost:5173.
Even after installing Tailwind, if you try to use any of Tremor’s components, they’ll render without styling.
<Card maxWidth="max-w-lg"> <Flex alignItems="items-start"> <Block> <Text>Sales</Text> <Metric>$ 20,699</Metric> </Block> <BadgeDelta deltaType="moderateDecrease" text="13.2%" /> </Flex> <Flex marginTop="mt-4"> <Text truncate={true}>50% ($ 110,250)</Text> <Text> $ 220,500 </Text> </Flex> <ProgressBar percentageValue={50} marginTop="mt-2" /> </Card>
This is because Tremor’s Tailwind package is set up internally, so to use it in our app, we have to import the CSS file, where the directives are, inside either the
App.js *or *
main.jsx file.
To do this, go to the
App.jsx or
main.jsx file and add the following code path:
import "@tremor/react/dist/esm/tremor.css";
If you save your progress and return to the browser, the component should render as expected.
Understanding Tremor’s building blocks
In this section, we’ll take an in-depth look at Tremor’s building blocks and how they work.
Components are the building blocks of Tremor. They are pre-styled elements that visualize data using a set of configurable properties. Each component contains several properties that are used to configure its internal functionality and visual composition.
Here’s a sample anatomy of Tremor’s
AreaChart component:
<AreaChart data={[{}]} categories={[]} dataKey="" colors={["blue"]} valueFormatter={undefined} startEndOnly={false} showXAxis={true} showYAxis={true} yAxisWidth="w-14" showTooltip={true} showLegend={true} showGridLines={true} showAnimation={true} height="h-80" marginTop="mt-0" />
The
data,
categories, and
dataKey props parse and control the data to be visualized, while the rest configures the visual composition of the component.
Unlike the
AreaChart component, most Tremor components accept data as
children props. Take the code below, for example:
<Text>Sales</Text>
The text between the
Text tags will be passed to the component’s children prop:
function Text({ children }) { return ( <p className="tr-shrink-0 tr-mt-0 tr-text-left tr-text-gray-500 tr-text-sm tr-font-normal"> {children} </p> ); }
The utility classes on the div are for the underlying Tailwind package. You can view the utility classes on each component by inspecting the rendered element in your browser’s dev tool.
Visit the documentation to learn more about Tremor’s components.
Now that we understand how Tremor works, let’s build our first dashboard.
Creating a dashboard layout
Tremor provides example layouts that are called page shell blocks. These shell blocks are boilerplates that allow us to quickly wrap visualizations and metrics into visually compelling dashboard interfaces without worrying about layout constraints, such as responsiveness.
Visit Tremor’s shell page to view the list of available shell blocks.
For this tutorial, we’ll use the shell block shown in the image below:
This layout has two tabs: the first contains three-column performance indicator cards and a big container. The second tab contains only a big container.
As a first step, create a
components sub-folder inside the
src folder and add an
example.jsx file.
Next, add the following code to the
example.jsx file:
import { Card, Title, Text, Tab, TabList, ColGrid, Block, } from '@tremor/react'; import { useState } from 'react'; export default function Example() { const [selectedView, setSelectedView] = useState(1); return ( <main> <Title>Dashboard</Title> <Text>Sales and growth stats for anonymous inc.</Text> <TabList defaultValue={ 1 } handleSelect={ (value) => setSelectedView(value) } marginTop="mt-6"> <Tab value={ 1 } text="Page 1" /> <Tab value={ 2 } text="Page 2" /> </TabList> { selectedView === 1 ? ( <> <ColGrid numColsMd={ 2 } numColsLg={ 3 } gapX="gap-x-6" gapY="gap-y-6" marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> </ColGrid> <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-80" /> </Card> </Block> </> ) : ( <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-96" /> </Card> </Block> ) } </main> ); }
The structure of this shell is pretty straightforward; the only thing that stands out is the dynamically rendered section of the code.
{ selectedView === 1 ? ( <> <ColGrid numColsMd={ 2 } numColsLg={ 3 } gapX="gap-x-6" gapY="gap-y-6" marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> </ColGrid> <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-80" /> </Card> </Block> </> ) : ( <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-96" /> </Card> </Block> ) }
The
selectedView state variable controls this section. If its value is
1, it’ll display the first tab section. Otherwise, it’ll show the second tab section.
The
TabList component sets the state’s value. It wraps two
Tab components, whose values are
1 and
2, respectively.
<TabList defaultValue={1} handleSelect={(value) => setSelectedView(value)} marginTop="mt-6" > <Tab value={1} text="Overview" /> <Tab value={2} text="Performance" /> </TabList>;
There are two functional props on the
TabList component:
defaultValue and
handleSelect.
The
defaultValue prop sets the component’s default value, which in this case is
1. The
handleSelect prop gets the component’s current value and passes it to the state using the
setSelectedView function.
handleSelect={(value) => setSelectedView(value)}
So on initial load, the
TabList component will set the state to its default value:
1. Thus, the first tab section is displayed on the dashboard.
When the second tab is selected, the
TabList component’s value becomes
2, thus triggering the conditional statement to display the second tab section on the dashboard.
To finish off, go back to the
App.jsx file, and import the
example.jsx file like so:
import Example from "./components/example"; function App() { return ( <div className="p-14 bg-[#F9FAFB]"> <Example /> </div> ); } export default App;
If you save your progress and view the page shell on your browser, you’ll get a sense of how all this works.
Now that that’s out of the way, next, we’ll populate our dashboard’s cards and containers with data.
Adding cards
To populate our dashboard, we’ll need a data source from which we can fetch information. It could be from either a REST or a GraphQL API. Tremor works out-of-the-box with most data providers, but for simplicity, this tutorial will use hard-coded data from a given array of objects.
But first, let’s break our page shell into bite-sized components to make the code as DRY as possible.
First, create
Cards.jsx,
firstContainer.jsx, and
secondContainer.jsx files inside the
components sub-folder.
Next, move the cards and both big containers’ code blocks inside the
Cards.jsx,
firstContainer.jsx, and
secondContainer.jsx files, respectively.
The
Cards.jsx file looks like this:
//src/cards.jsx import React from "react"; import { Block, Card, ColGrid } from "@tremor/react"; export default function Cards() { return ( <ColGrid numColsMd={ 2 } numColsLg={ 3 } gapX="gap-x-6" gapY="gap-y-6" marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> <Card> { /* Placeholder to set height */ } <div className="h-28" /> </Card> </ColGrid> <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-80" /> </Card> </Block> ); }
While
firstContainer.jsx looks like this:
//src/firstContainer.jsx import React from "react"; import { Block, Card } from "@tremor/react"; export default function FirstContainer() { return ( <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-80" /> </Card> </Block> ); }
And
secondContainer.jsx looks like this:
//src/secondContainer.jsx import React from "react"; import { Block, Card } from "@tremor/react"; export default function SecondContainer() { return ( <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="h-80" /> </Card> </Block> ); }
Lastly, import all three components inside the
example.jsx file and add them to their respective positions.
import Cards from "./cards"; import FirstContainer from "./firstContainer"; import SecondContainer from "./secondContainer"; export default function Example() { ... {selectedView === 1 ? ( <> <Cards /> <FirstContainer /> </> ) : ( <SecondContainer /> )} </main> ); }
If you did everything right, you shouldn’t see any differences on your page shell when you save your progress.
To populate our cards, go into the
Cards.jsx file and add the following code at the top of the component’s function:
const data = [ { title: "Sales", metric: "$ 12,699", progress: 15.9, target: "$ 80,000", delta: "13.2%", deltaType: "moderateIncrease", }, { title: "Profit", metric: "$ 45,564", progress: 36.5, target: "$ 125,000", delta: "23.9%", deltaType: "increase", }, { title: "Customers", metric: "1,072", progress: 53.6, target: "2,000", delta: "10.1%", deltaType: "moderateDecrease", }, ];
This is hard-coded data we got from Tremor’s documentation. It is an array of objects we can loop through and use as our card’s data.
In cases where there are multiple cards in a page shell, as in our case, we can use the
map array method to loop through the data with just one card composition.
To do this, remove two card compositions from the
Cards component and wrap the last one with the map method like so:
{data.map((item) => ( <Card> <div className="h-28" /> </Card>; ))}
Next, import the following components inside the
Cards component:
import { BadgeDelta, Block, Card, ColGrid, Flex, Metric, ProgressBar, Text, } from "@tremor/react";
Then, add the following code to the card:
<Card key={item.title}> <Flex alignItems="items-start"> <Block truncate={true}> <Text>{item.title}</Text> <Metric truncate={true}>{item.metric}</Metric> </Block> <BadgeDelta deltaType={item.deltaType} text={item.delta} /> </Flex> <Flex marginTop="mt-4" spaceX="space-x-2"> <Text truncate={true}>{`${item.progress}% (${item.metric})`}</Text> <Text>{item.target}</Text> </Flex> <ProgressBar percentageValue={item.progress} marginTop="mt-2" /> </Card>
The code inside the card composition is divided into three sections. The first section has a
Flex component with two nested components:
Block and
BadgeDelta.
<Flex alignItems="items-start"> <Block truncate={true}> <Text>{item.title}</Text> <Metric truncate={true}>{item.metric}</Metric> </Block> <BadgeDelta deltaType={item.deltaType} text={item.delta} /> </Flex>
Inside the
Block component are two nested components: a
Text and a
Metric component. We used the
Text and
Metric components to render the
title and
metric properties from our data.
On the other hand, the
BadgeDelta component is used to render the
delta property. We also passed the
deltaType property’s value to the
deltaType prop to set the component’s type.
<BadgeDelta deltaType={item.deltaType} text={item.delta} />
Note: The
Flex component is a container that enables flex context for all its children. In this case, it’ll place the
Block and
BadgeDelta components side-by-side on the horizontal axis.
The second section of the card also has a
Flex component with two
Text components nested within it.
<Flex marginTop="mt-4" spaceX="space-x-2"> <Text truncate={true}>{`${item.progress}% (${item.metric})`}</Text> <Text>{item.target}</Text> </Flex>
We used both
Text components to render the
progress and
target properties, indicating the progress and target values of the progress bar.
The
ProgressBar component is the last element in the card composition. We used it to visualize the
progress property in the data array by passing the property’s value to the
percentageValue prop.
<ProgressBar percentageValue={item.progress} marginTop="mt-2" />
Now, save your progress and go back to the browser. Your cards should render just like in the image below:
Next, we’ll populate the two big containers with Tremor’s Bar Chart and Line Chart components.
Adding charts
Tremor offers three chart components:
LineChart,
BarChart, and
AreaChart. Each component uniquely visualizes quantitative data.
In this section, we’ll use the
BarChart and
LineChart components to populate the first and second big containers on our dashboard.
Bar chart
To begin with, go to the
firstContainer.jsx file and import the following components from Tremor:
import { Block, Card, Title, BarChart} from "@tremor/react";
Next, add the following code inside the component:
const data = [ { state: "Alaska", "Store A": 890, "Store B": 338, "Store C": 538, "Store D": 396, "Store E": 138, "Store F": 436, }, { state: "Michigan", "Store A": 289, "Store B": 233, "Store C": 253, "Store D": 333, "Store E": 133, "Store F": 533, }, { state: "New York", "Store A": 389, "Store B": 233, "Store C": 653, "Store D": 533, "Store E": 233, "Store F": 733, }, ]; const dataFormatter = (number) => { return "$ " + Intl.NumberFormat("us").format(number).toString(); }; export default function FirstContainer() { return ( <div> <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <Title>Sales: Entries</Title> <BarChart data={data} dataKey="state" categories={[ "Store A", "Store B", "Store C", "Store D", "Store E", "Store F", ]} colors={["blue", "teal", "amber", "rose", "indigo", "emerald"]} valueFormatter={dataFormatter} marginTop="mt-6" yAxisWidth="w-12" /> </Card> </Block> </div> ); }
Here, we added an array of objects with several state groups. Each group contains several
store categories with numeric values.
To visualize the stats of every store in each state, we first create a
dataFormatter function to control the text formatting for the values on the chart‘s y-axis. We convert the values into a string and prepend the
$ sign to them.
const dataFormatter = (number) => { return "$ " + Intl.NumberFormat("us").format(number).toString(); };
Next, we added
Title and
BarChart components to the container’s card. We use the
Title component to display the chart’s title and the
BarChart component to render the chart.
On the
BarChart component, we passed the data array to the
data prop, the
state property to the
dataKey prop, and an array of the available stores to the
categories prop.
<BarChart data={chartdata2} dataKey="state" categories={[ "Store A", "Store B", "Store C", "Store D", "Store E", "Store F", ]} colors={["blue", "teal", "amber", "rose", "indigo", "emerald"]} valueFormatter={dataFormatter} marginTop="mt-6" yAxisWidth="w-12" />
The
colors prop sets the individual colors of each store. The color is set in the order it is arranged. Lastly, we passed the
dataFormatter function to the
valueFormatter prop.
That’s it for the first container. Save your progress and return to the browser. You should see a bar chart with different groups rendered below the performance indicator cards.
Line Chart
For the second container, we’ll use a
LineChart component. Tremor’s chart components share similar anatomies, so our workflow will be identical to the previous section’s.
First, go to the
secondContainer.jsx file and import the following components:
import {
Block,
Card,
Toggle,
ToggleItem,
Text,
LineChart,
Title,
} from “@tremor/react”;
Next, add the following code inside the component:
const data = [ { date: "2021-01-01", Sales: 900.73, Profit: 173, Customers: 73, }, { date: "2021-01-02", Sales: 300.74, Profit: 174.6, Customers: 74, }, { date: "2021-03-13", Sales: 882, Profit: 682, Customers: 582, }, { date: "2021-05-07", Sales: 582, Profit: 382, Customers: 662, }, { date: "2021-07-10", Sales: 752, Profit: 942, Customers: 282, }, ]; const dollarFormatter = (value) => `$ ${Intl.NumberFormat("us").format(value).toString()}`; const numberFormatter = (value) => `${Intl.NumberFormat("us").format(value).toString()}`; export default function SecondContainer() { const [selectedKpi, setSelectedKpi] = React.useState("Sales"); const formatters = { Sales: dollarFormatter, Profit: dollarFormatter, Customers: numberFormatter, }; return ( <Block marginTop="mt-6"> <Card> <div className="md:flex justify-between"> <Block> <Title> Performance History </Title> <Text> Daily increase or decrease per domain </Text> </Block> <div className="mt-6 md:mt-0"> <Toggle color="zinc" defaultValue={selectedKpi} handleSelect={(value) => setSelectedKpi(value)} > <ToggleItem value="Sales" text="Sales" /> <ToggleItem value="Profit" text="Profit" /> <ToggleItem value="Customers" text="Customers" /> </Toggle> </div> </div> <LineChart data={data} dataKey="date" categories={[selectedKpi]} colors={["blue"]} valueFormatter={formatters[selectedKpi]} marginTop="mt-6" yAxisWidth="w-10" /> </Card> </Block> ); }
The only differences between this code and the code in the previous section are the
formatters object, the
selectedKpi state, and the
Toggle component.
Inside the
formatters object, we created three keys for each category in the data and passed the
dollarFormatter and
numberFormatter functions to them as values.
const formatters = { Sales: dollarFormatter, Profit: dollarFormatter, Customers: numberFormatter, };
The
formatters object will let us dynamically set a text formatter for the
LineChart component based on the value of the
selectedKpi state.
The
Toggle component behaves exactly like the
TabList component. It encloses three
ToggleItem components, whose values are
sales,
Profit, and
Customers.
<Toggle color="zinc" defaultValue={selectedKpi} handleSelect={(value) => setSelectedKpi(value)} > <ToggleItem value="Sales" text="Sales" /> <ToggleItem value="Profit" text="Profit" /> <ToggleItem value="Customers" text="Customers" /> </Toggle>
Here, we use the
handleSelect prop to set the value of the active
ToggleItem component to the state. Then we pass the current value of the
selectedKpi state to the
Toggle component’s
defaultValue prop.
Unlike the bar chart composition we created in the previous section, we want the
LineChart component to render individual data for each category.
So, instead of passing all three categories to the
categories prop at once, we pass it the
selectedKpi state and render the current value.
<LineChart data={data} dataKey="date" categories={[selectedKpi]} colors={["blue"]} valueFormatter={formatters[selectedKpi]} marginTop="mt-6" yAxisWidth="w-10" />
Since the
Toggle component sets the state’s value, the active
ToggleItem will determine the category rendered at a time.
We did something similar for the
valueFormatter prop:
valueFormatter={formatters[selectedKpi]}
We’re using the state’s value to access a corresponding property from the
formatters object with the square bracket syntax.
For example, if the
customers toggle item is selected, its value, which is also a
'Customers' string, will be passed to the square bracket syntax on the
valueFormatter prop via the state.
The syntax will then access the
formatters object and pass the
Customers property to the
valueFormatter in return.
There you go! We have a fully functional dashboard with a dynamically rendered analytic interface. Save your code and return to the browser to get a good look at what we’ve been able to put together with Tremor in no time.
Conclusion
In this article, we introduced Tremor and looked at the building blocks and how its components work under the hood. We also looked at how to incorporate different block compositions to create a page shell boilerplate and a fully interactive dashboard.
At the time of this writing, Tremor is still in beta, which means there may be breaking changes in future updates. Nevertheless, Tremor is ready for production. Visit Tremor’s documentation to learn how to create a more complex dashboard.
