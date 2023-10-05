Build a dynamic currency converter for an ecommerce React app

Currency converters are a key component of any ecommerce website or app that handles international transactions. They assist users in making better decisions and potentially increase sales by converting product prices to local currencies.
In this article, we’ll create a dynamic currency converter in React. We’ll start with a basic converter similar to Google’s online currency converter that gets exchange rates from an API. Then, we’ll improve it using the react-currency-input-field library for better input formatting. Finally, we’ll apply input masking to help ensure users enter values precisely in the required format.
Let’s dive in!
Jump ahead:
- Fetching exchange rates
- Creating the converter
- Calculating the output
- Using react-currency-input-field
Fetching exchange rates
To start, we’ll set up an API to get the latest currency exchange rates. Then, we’ll set up a React app that will fetch data from the API and store it.
Setting up the API
To create the currency converter, we first need to get the most recent exchange rates. For this, we’ll use the free Exchange-Rate API which provides exchange rates for any currency. We simply specify the currency in the API URL and then fetch the rates using a standard
fetch request.
First, create an API key from the Exchange-Rate API, then replace
YOUR_KEY in the URL below with your actual key:
https://v6.exchangerate-api.com/v6/YOUR_KEY/latest/USD
As you can see in the URL above, the last three characters specify the currency for which exchange rates are requested. In this case,
USD. In our converter, we will obtain this information from the user input. The JSON response will look something like this:
Fetching and storing the API in React
Now, let’s create a new React app using:
npx create-react-app currency-converter
Next, in the
App.js file, we’ll make a
fetch request inside a
useEffect Hook with an empty array as the dependency. With the empty array, every time the page or component re-renders we make another
fetch request to the API to keep the app up to date.
We also create two empty states:
rates and
ratesFetched. We use
rates to store and update the exchange rates. We use the
ratesFetched state to store the values
true or
false, indicating if the rates have been fetched. Later on, this state will prove to be particularly useful.
Your
App.js file should look like this:
import React, { useState, useEffect } from "react"; function App() { const [rates, setRates] = useState(); const [ratesFetched, setRatesFetched] = useState(false); const getRates = async () => { // fetch the data from API const response = await fetch( "https://v6.exchangerate-api.com/v6/59d560835c4e8d4f996adc83/latest/USD" ).then((response) => response.json()); // save the rates in the state if (response.result === "success") { setRates(response.conversion_rates); setRatesFetched(true); } }; useEffect(() => { getRates(); }, []); return ( <div className="container"> </div> ); } export default App;
Creating the converter
Now let’s move on to the converter itself. Similar to Google’s currency converter, we have three containers each containing a label as well as an input field or a dropdown:
amount: To input the conversion amount
from: To select the base currency
to: To select the currency to convert to
We also add a container to display the output and a button to run the calculation.
For the dropdowns, we use an inline conditional statement to check if the rates have been fetched and then map out the available currencies. Since
rates stores an object of exchange rates, we can use
Object.keys() to get an array of the currency codes. Then we can
.map() over that array to generate the
<option> elements.
Be sure to add a default option in the select elements in the
else part of your condition in case the rates do not load. Your return statement should look like this:
return ( <div className="container"> <div class="input-amount"> <label>Amount:</label> <input type="number" id="amount" /> </div> <div class="input-from"> <label>From:</label> <select id="from"> {ratesFetched ? ( Object.keys(rates).map((currency, index) => ( <option key={index} value={currency}> {currency} </option> )) ) : ( <option defaultValue>USD</option> )} </select> </div> <div class="input-to"> <label>To:</label> <select id="to"> {ratesFetched ? ( Object.keys(rates).map((currency, index) => ( <option key={index} value={currency}> {currency} </option> )) ) : ( <option defaultValue>EUR</option> )} </select> </div> <button className="btn">Calculate</button> <div className="output"> <label>Output:</label> </div> </div> );
Styling the converter
The basic CSS below can be added to the
styles.css file although it is not required for making the React converter functional. Be sure to import this file in your
App.js file:
.container { width: 400px; margin: 0 auto; } .input-amount, .input-from, .input-to { margin-bottom: 20px; } input, select { width: 100%; padding: 10px; } label { display: block; margin-bottom: 5px; } select { background: #fff; border: 1px solid #ccc; } .btn { background: blue; color: white; padding: 0.5rem 1rem; border: none; cursor: pointer; } .btn:hover { background: lightblue; } .output { margin-top: 20px; }
Calculating the output
Now that the basic converter layout is set up, we create three more states to store the input amount and selected currencies. Be sure to set the initial currency as
USD:
const [amount, setAmount] = useState(0); const [fromCurrency, setFromCurrency] = useState("USD"); const [toCurrency, setToCurrency] = useState("USD");
We use an
onChange event handler to get the current value of the dropdowns and inputs. Be sure to set the value of any input elements to their corresponding state. For example, we can get the user entered amount and save it in the state, like so:
<input type="number" id="amount" onChange={(e) => setAmount(e.target.value)} value={amount} />
We can use the
onChange handler to get the selected
to and
from currency codes from the dropdowns:
<select id="from" value={fromCurrency} onChange={(e) => setFromCurrency(e.target.value)} >
For the calculation itself, we create a new function that will run when the calculate button is clicked. Inside the function, we will:
- Fetch the currency conversion API
- Instead of
latest/USDin the API endpoint, we will use
latest/${fromCurrency}where
fromCurrencyis the currency code selected in the
Fromdropdown
- This will fetch the conversion rates with the selected
fromCurrencyas the base currency
- We can then calculate the converted amount in the
toCurrencyand display it to the user
- Store this calculated amount in a new state called
output
To calculate the converted amount in the
toCurrency state we first need to get the exchange rate of the
toCurrency from the new fetched rates with the
fromCurrency as the base currency. We can do this by accessing the appropriate exchange rate from the API response, like so:
const CurrencyRate = fetchedRates[toCurrency];
Then, to calculate the converted amount, we multiply the input amount by the
CurrencyRate. For example, if the input amount is 10 USD, the
toCurrency is EUR, and the
CurrencyRate is 0.92, then the converted amount will be 10*0.92 = 9.18 EUR.
Next, let’s create a new state,
output, in which we will store the calculated amount. Here’s the complete
calculateOutput function:
const calculateOutput = async () => { // fetch the selected from currency rates const response = await fetch( `https://v6.exchangerate-api.com/v6/YOUR_API_KEY/latest/${fromCurrency}` ).then((response) => response.json()); const fetchedRates = response.conversion_rates; // calculate and store the result const CurrencyRate = fetchedRates[toCurrency]; const output = amount * CurrencyRate; setOutput(output); };
Now, add this function in an
onClick event handler on the button:
<button className="btn" onClick={() => calculateOutput()}> Calculate
To display the output to the user, call the state in the
output label, like so:
<div className="output"> <label>Output: {output}</label> </div>
Here’s the complete
App.js file code and working example for this simple converter:
<iframe src="https://codesandbox.io/embed/react-currency-converter-ql2x2c?
Using react-currency-input-field
To improve our currency converter, we can use the react-currency-input-field library to add a currency input field for the amount. This will:
- Show the currency symbol based on the selected
fromcurrency
- Allow us to handle decimal places and rounding
- Format the amount as the user types (e.g., add commas and the currency symbol)
To get started, install the library using the following command:
npm install react-currency-input-field
Let’s make a few changes to the basic converter that we just created. First, import the
CurrencyInput component from the library using the following command:
import CurrencyInput from 'react-currency-input-field';
Next, replace the
amount input field with this
CurrencyInput component. Instead of using the
onChange event handler, we’ll use the inbuilt
onValueChange function. The value will be set using the
value prop.
Input masking
Input masking refers to the technique of formatting user input according to some predefined rules or format. In our case, we’ll format the user’s input with currency symbols, commas, and decimal limits. Input masking offers several benefits:
- Ensures data accuracy and consistency
- Guides users on the expected input format (e.g., by showing the currency symbols and commas)
- Speeds up data entry because users don’t have to manually format their input, saving time and effort
We can assign the currency symbol or code as a prefix to the entered value in the component using the
intlConfig prop. We’ll set the
currency inside it to the
fromCurrency.
We can use the
allowDecimals and
allowNegativeValue props or prevent the user from entering decimals and negative numbers, respectively. The new
amount input field should look like this:
<CurrencyInput value={amount} onValueChange={(amount) => setAmount(amount)} intlConfig={{ locale: "en-US", currency: fromCurrency }} allowDecimals={true} allowNegativeValue={false} />
We can also limit the length of decimals allowed using the
decimalsLimit prop and add custom separators between thousand, million, and billion by using the
groupSeparator prop. The maximum length of numbers a user can enter can also be fixed or set using
maxLength.
Here’s the working converter with this new component:
Here’s our currency converter in action:
Conclusion
In this article, we demonstrated how to build a React currency converter. We explored how to fetch live exchange rates from an API, how to handle basic UI implementation, and how to use the react-currency-input-field library to enhance the UX of the application. Armed with this knowledge, you can create your own dynamic currency converter for React apps.
Thank you for reading!
