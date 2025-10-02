Advisory boards aren’t only for executives. Join the LogRocket Content Advisory Board today
2025-10-02
706
#rust
Jude Miracle
207990
116
Oct 2, 2025 ⋅ 2 min read

The best way to structure Rust web services

Jude Miracle I'm a software developer with a strong focus on frontend development, technical writing, and blockchain technology. I'm passionate about the Web3 ecosystem, I enjoy exploring new tools and technologies while creating engaging user experiences and clear, helpful documentation.

See how LogRocket's Galileo AI surfaces the most severe issues for you

No signup required

Check it out

Rust Project for Web Services LogRocket Article

How you organize a Rust web service matters as much as the code you write. A good layout yields faster builds, simpler tests, and safer refactors. Rust’s module system, crate boundaries, and compilation model reward deliberate structure. This guide shows practical patterns—from small APIs to production backends—optimized for clarity, modularity, and long-term growth.

Why project structure matters

  • Faster builds: scoped modules and crates reduce unnecessary recompilation.
  • Team clarity: consistent boundaries and naming help contributors find code quickly.
  • Cleaner dependencies: traits and visibility rules shine when dependencies flow one way.
  • Testability: clear seams make unit, integration, and end-to-end tests easier.
  • Future-proofing: structure absorbs feature growth, framework swaps, and integrations.

Core concepts in Rust project organization

Cargo workspaces

Use a workspace to group related crates (API, domain, infrastructure, shared). Share versions, compile independently, and keep concerns separate.

# Cargo.toml (workspace root)
[workspace]
members = ["api", "domain", "infrastructure", "shared"]

[workspace.dependencies]
tokio = { version = "1.0", features = ["full"] }
serde = { version = "1.0", features = ["derive"] }
  • Best for large apps, microservices, shared libraries, or multi-team ownership.

Modules & Visibility

Expose only what’s necessary. Keep implementation details private; group related items into modules.

// lib.rs
pub mod api;
pub mod domain;
mod internal;

// api/mod.rs
pub mod v1;
mod middleware;

// domain/mod.rs
pub mod models;
pub mod services;
mod repositories;
  • pub (public), pub(crate) (crate-wide), pub(super) (parent), default private.

Dependency strategy

Group related crates, prefer semver-compatible ranges, and gate optional features.

[dependencies]
tokio = { version = "1.0", features = ["full"] }
serde = { version = "1.0", features = ["derive"] }
serde_json = "1.0"
axum = "0.7"
sqlx = { version = "0.7", features = ["runtime-tokio-rustls", "postgres"] }
config = "0.13"
tracing = "0.1"
tracing-subscriber = "0.3"

[dev-dependencies]
tokio-test = "0.4"
mockall = "0.11"
  • Pin only critical crates; run cargo audit regularly.

Targets and builds

my-service/
├── target/          # build artifacts (gitignored)
├── src/             # source
├── tests/           # integration tests
├── benches/         # benchmarks
└── examples/        # sample binaries
  • Use cargo check for fast loops and configure .cargo/config.toml for project settings.

Project structure patterns

1) Basic web service (Small APIs, PoCs)

my-service/
├── Cargo.toml
├── src/
│   ├── main.rs
│   ├── lib.rs
│   ├── config/
│   ├── handlers/
│   ├── models/
│   ├── services/
│   └── utils/
├── tests/
└── README.md

Example: entry point delegating to lib code.

use my_service::config::AppConfig;
use my_service::handlers::create_app;

#[tokio::main]
async fn main() {
    let config = AppConfig::from_env();
    let app = create_app(config).await;

    axum::Server::bind(&"0.0.0.0:3000".parse().unwrap())
        .serve(app.into_make_service())
        .await
        .unwrap();
}
  • Pros: quick to grasp, testable, ideal for single-purpose services.

2) Advanced multi-module (Larger Apps)

Adopt clean architecture: separate API, domain, infrastructure, and shared crates or modules.

src/
├── api/            # HTTP layer & routing
├── domain/         # entities, services, repositories (traits)
├── infrastructure/ # DB, external clients, config, logging
└── shared/         # errors, types, helpers
  • Dependency flow: api → domain; infrastructure → domain; shared is reusable.
  • Domain has no external framework or DB dependencies.

Clean architecture in Rust

  • Domain: entities, value objects, repository traits, domain services.
  • Application: orchestrates use cases, DTOs, transactions, CQRS.
  • Infrastructure: DB impls, external APIs, config, observability.
  • Presentation: HTTP routing, handlers, middleware, validation.

Sample domain entity (value objects encourage invariants):

#[derive(Debug, Clone)]
pub struct Email(String);

impl Email {
    pub fn new(s: String) -> Result<Self, DomainError> {
        if s.contains('@') { Ok(Self(s)) } else { Err(DomainError::InvalidEmail) }
    }
}

Framework-specific considerations

Actix-web

  • Group routes by domain with web::scope; keep main.rs thin.
  • Share state via web::Data<T>; add middleware with App::wrap.
pub fn config(cfg: &mut actix_web::web::ServiceConfig) {
    use actix_web::web;
    cfg.service(web::scope("/api/v1").configure(crate::user::controller::config));
}

Axum

  • Compose Routers with .nest() and .layer().
  • Use extractors (Path, Query, Json, State) for declarative handlers.
  • Centralize errors with an AppError that implements IntoResponse.
pub fn user_router() -> axum::Router {
    use axum::{routing::get, Router};
    Router::new().route("/", get(get_users)).route("/:id", get(get_user))
}

Common patterns to avoid

  1. Circular dependencies: extract shared contracts into their own module/crate.
  2. God modules: split large files into cohesive submodules.
  3. Tight coupling: depend on traits; keep DB/framework specifics out of domain.
  4. Poor error handling: prefer Result<T, E>; avoid unwrap()/panic! in request paths.

Conclusion

Rust rewards thoughtful structure. Start simple, then evolve toward clean architecture as needs grow. Keep domain logic independent, use traits to decouple implementations, lean on workspaces for scale, and invest early in testing and observability. Make incremental improvements, document decisions, and let the structure work for you—not against you.

LogRocket: Full visibility into web frontends for Rust apps

Debugging Rust applications can be difficult, especially when users experience issues that are hard to reproduce. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking the performance of your Rust apps, automatically surfacing errors, and tracking slow network requests and load time, try LogRocket.

LogRocket lets you replay user sessions, eliminating guesswork around why bugs happen by showing exactly what users experienced. It captures console logs, errors, network requests, and pixel-perfect DOM recordings — compatible with all frameworks.

LogRocket's Galileo AI watches sessions for you, instantly identifying and explaining user struggles with automated monitoring of your entire product experience.

LogRocket Dashboard Free Trial Banner

Modernize how you debug your Rust apps — start monitoring for free.

Hey there, want to help make our blog better?

Join LogRocket’s Content Advisory Board. You’ll help inform the type of content we create and get access to exclusive meetups, social accreditation, and swag.

Sign up now

Stop guessing about your digital experience with LogRocket

Get started for free

Recent posts:

andrew evans headshot

A spec-first workflow for building with agentic AI

Andrew Evans gives his take on agentic AI and walks through a step-by-step method to build a spec-first workflow using Claude Code.

Andrew Evans
Oct 1, 2025 ⋅ 18 min read

How to use TanStack DB to build reactive, offline-ready React apps

This tutorial shows how to use TanStack DB to build a task manager with live queries, optimistic updates, and offline support, delivering a fast, resilient UX with less boilerplate than traditional React state management.

Emmanuel John
Oct 1, 2025 ⋅ 12 min read
how to build a full-stack application with Tanstack Start

A step-by-step guide to building a full-stack app with TanStack Start

Follow this step-by-step guide to building a full-stack recipe application with TanStack Start, the new full-stack React framework.

David Omotayo
Sep 30, 2025 ⋅ 27 min read

Query strings are underrated: Using the URL as your app’s state container

Query strings are often overlooked as a way to manage app state, but they can make your React apps more shareable, persistent, and simple. This guide walks through the tools, trade-offs, and best practices for using query strings effectively.

Amazing Enyichi Agu
Sep 29, 2025 ⋅ 3 min read
View all posts

Leave a Reply