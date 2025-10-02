The best way to structure Rust web services

Andrew Evans gives his take on agentic AI and walks through a step-by-step method to build a spec-first workflow using Claude Code.
This tutorial shows how to use TanStack DB to build a task manager with live queries, optimistic updates, and offline support, delivering a fast, resilient UX with less boilerplate than traditional React state management.
Follow this step-by-step guide to building a full-stack recipe application with TanStack Start, the new full-stack React framework.
Query strings are often overlooked as a way to manage app state, but they can make your React apps more shareable, persistent, and simple. This guide walks through the tools, trade-offs, and best practices for using query strings effectively.