Kotlin SharedPreferences data storage guide

Did you ever wonder how to store some values on your application without losing them after closing the app? Android provides a way to do that if you have a small collection of key values you’d like to save!
In this article, we’ll take a look at Android’s
SharedPreferences APIs and then demonstrate how to use
SharedPreferences in a use case.
Jetpack DataStore is a modern solution that uses Kotlin coroutines and Flow to store data asynchronously. In the future, you might consider migrating to Jetpack DataStore from
SharedPreferences. However, in this article we’ll focus on
SharedPreferences since it remains useful and is still very popular as of this writing.
Jump ahead:
- What is SharedPreferences?
- Accessing
- Sharing files
- Reading
- Writing
- Detecting changes
- SharedPreferences use case
What is
SharedPreferences?
SharedPreferences is an Android API that allows you to create and access a file containing a key-values collection. A
SharedPreferences object provides some methods for reading and writing these values on the file. Each
SharedPreferences file is managed by the framework and can be private to the application or shared.
Accessing
To create or access a
SharedPreferences file, you can call either of the following methods:
getSharedPreferences() or
getDefaultSharedPreferences().
Let’s take a look.
getSharedPreferences(name, mode)
Use the getSharedPreferences() method if you need to create or access a
SharedPreferences file identified by name.
Here’s an example of this method:
val sharedPreferences = activity?.getSharedPreferences(getString(R.string.preference_file_key), Context.MODE_PRIVATE)
getDefaultSharedPreferences()
Use the getDefaultSharedPreferences() method to get the default SharedPreferences file for an entire app. You should be aware that this method requires extra dependency.
The below example of this method requires an extra dependency to be added to the
build.gradle file at the app module level:
Here’s the dependency:
implementation "androidx.preference:preference-ktx:1.2.0"
Here’s an example of the method:
val sharedPreferences = PreferenceManager.getDefaultSharedPreferences(context)
Sharing files
The second parameter of the
getSharedPreferences method is the mode. This parameter relates to permissions for file sharing.
Sharing files with other applications
To share private files with applications that do not share your user ID, you can use
MODE_WORLD_READABLE with Android versions older than 7.0. Android 7.0+ will throw a security exception if you attempt to use this mode; it has been deprecated since API level 17.
If you run into this issue, a workaround is to use a FileProvider with the intent set to
FLAG_GRANT_READ_URI_PERMISSION. For more information, also see the official documentation on sharing files.
Sharing files with your application
To share private files with any application that shares your user ID, you can use
MODE_PRIVATE.
Reading
To retrieve values from a
SharedPreferences file, you can call any of the below methods, providing the key for the value you want and an optional default value to return if the key doesn’t exist:
contains(key: String)Use this method to check if the preferences file contains a specific preference
edit()Use this method to create a new Editor, through which you can make atomic changes to the data in the
SharedPreferencesfile
getAll()Use this method to retrieve all values in the
SharedPreferencesfile
getInt(key: String, defValue: Integer)Use this method to retrieve an
Integervalue from the
SharedPreferencesfile
getBoolean(key: String, defValue: Boolean)Use this method to retrieve a
Booleanvalue from the
SharedPreferencesfile
getFloat(key: String, defValue: Float)Use this method to retrieve a
Floatvalue from the
SharedPreferencesfile
getLong(key: String, defValue: Long)Use this method to retrieve a
Longvalue from the
SharedPreferencesfile
getString(key: String, defValue: String)Use this method to retrieve a
Stringvalue from the
SharedPreferencesfile
getStringSet(key: String, defValues: Set)Use this method to retrieve a set of
Stringvalues from the
SharedPreferencesfile
Writing
To write values in a
SharedPreferences file, create a
SharedPreferences.Editor by calling
edit() on your
SharedPreferences object. With
edit(), you’ll be able to call the following methods:
putInt(key: String, value: Integer)Use this method to insert an
Integervalue on the
SharedPreferencesfile
putBoolean(key: String, value: Boolean)Use this method to insert a
Booleanvalue on the
SharedPreferencesfile
putFloat(key: String, value: Float)Use this method to insert a
Floatvalue on the
SharedPreferencesfile
putLong(key: String, value: Long)Use this method to insert a
Longvalue on the
SharedPreferencesfile
putString(key: String, value: String)Use this method to insert a
Stringvalue on the
SharedPreferencesfile
putStringSet(key: String, values: Set)Use this method to insert a set of
Stringvalues on the
SharedPreferencesfile
After writing changes, be sure to call
apply() or
commit() to save your changes. According to the official Android documentation, both
apply() and
commit() change the in-memory
SharedPreferences object immediately but write updates to the disk differently.
apply() writes updates asynchronously, whereas
commit() writes updates synchronously and could result in paused UI rendering if called from the main thread.
Here’s an example illustrating some of the above functions to retrieve and write values in a
SharedPreferences file:
val sharedPref = activity?.getPreferences(getString(R.string.preference_file_key), Context.MODE_PRIVATE) ?: return with (sharedPref.edit()) { putInt(getString(R.string.saved_high_score_key), newHighScore) apply() }
Detecting changes
To detect changes in a
SharedPreferences file, you can call the following methods:
registerOnSharedPreferenceChangeListener(listener: SharedPreferences.OnSharedPreferencechangeListener)Use this method to register a callback that gets invoked when a change happens in the
SharedPreferencesfile
unregisterOnSharedPreferenceChangeListener(listener: SharedPreferences.OnSharedPreferencechangeListener)Use this method to unregister a callback that gets invoked when a change happens in the
SharedPreferencesfile
SharedPreferences use case
Now, we’ll take a look at a common scenario in which
SharedPreferences may be useful. Let’s say you want to display an onboarding page the first time a user opens an app.
To make this work, you’ll need to have a Boolean value stored in a
SharedPreferences file indicating whether or not it is the first time a particular user has opened the app.
Implementation
To start, open
res/values/strings.xml and add the name of our
SharedPreferences file.
Next, add the following code to the
strings.xml file:
<string name="app_shared_prefs">com.pp.sharedprefs.PREFERENCES_FILE_KEY</string>
You’ll also need to add a key that identifies our stored value. Let’s call it
FIRST_TIME_OPENING_KEY.
Add the following code to the
strings.xml file:
<string name="first_time_opening">FIRST_TIME_OPENING_KEY</string>
Now, go to your activity and add the following code inside
onCreate(savedInstanceState: Bundle?) after
setContentView() is called:
getSharedPreferences(getString(R.string.app_shared_prefs), Context.MODE_PRIVATE)?.let { sharedPreferences -> val isFirstTimeOpening = sharedPreferences.getBoolean(getString(R.string.first_time_opening), true) if (isFirstTimeOpening) { showOnboarding() with (sharedPreferences.edit()) { putBoolean(getString(R.string.first_time_opening), false) apply() } } }
In the above code, we get access to the file by calling
getSharedPreferences(name, mode).
Next, we try to get the value of our
FIRST_TIME_OPENING_KEY from the
SharedPreferences file. If the value is nonexistent, we return
true.
If we return
true, this is the first time the user is opening the app. In this case, we show the onboarding screen and change the value of
FIRST_TIME_OPENING_KEY to
false so the user will not see the onboarding screen again. Then, we call
apply() to conclude the changes.
That should do it!
In our use case example, we handled an onboarding screen. However, this solution works for anything that you want to be run only once, when the user opens the app for the first time.
A small extra: Reducing the code length
Since we’re using Kotlin, we can use its power to reduce the code length a bit with Kotlin extensions.
To use Kotlin extensions, create a separate file called
SharedPreferencesHelper and then add the following:
fun SharedPreferences.edit(actions: SharedPreferences.Editor.() -> Unit) { with (edit()) { actions(this) apply() } }
The above code will add an extension function called
edit to the
SharedPreferences interface. The
edit() function takes a Kotlin lambda function, which is defined by curly braces and is an extension of
SharedPreferences.Editor.
On this extension function, we are already calling
apply() at the end, so there’s no need to repeat that when using this extension to add values in the
SharedPreferences file.
Go back to the Activity, and replace the following code:
with (sharedPreferences.edit()) { putBoolean(getString(R.string.first_time_opening), false) apply() }
With the following snippet:
sharedPreferences.edit { putBoolean(getString(R.string.first_time_opening), false) }
This shorter code should provide the same result!
Conclusion
In this article, we investigated and offered solutions to use
SharedPreferences API. We demonstrated how to use
SharedPreferences in an example involving an onboarding screen.
For more information on this topic, check out the official docs on: SharedPreferences, Jetpack DataStore, and Kotlin extensions.
Thank you for reading. I hope this article makes your life easier while working with
SharedPreferences!
