5 GraphQL clients for JavaScript and Node.js

GraphQL is a query language and runtime for APIs. It enables clients to specify queries and allows servers to validate data against a strongly typed schema.
Unlike REST APIs, GraphQL uses a single endpoint for all operations. GraphQL-based servers can only communicate via GraphQL queries. For simple projects, it’s feasible to use a REST client, like Axios or
fetch, to send GraphQL queries. However, for larger, more complex projects that have advanced requirements, a GraphQL client is needed.
GraphQL clients make communication easier by abstracting away small details and implementing additional features, some of which include caching, query batching and deduplication, and static typing of GraphQL query results.
In this guide, we’ll compare the following five GraphQL clients and evaluate each in terms of functionality, community support, and size.
graphql-request
graphql-request is a very minimal GraphQL client. The library is isomorphic, meaning it supports both Node.js and browsers. It comes with first-class TypeScript support, so typings never become outdated. The library weighs just 5.2kB.
Activity
The
graphql-request GitHub repository activity is healthy with 3.7 million stars. On npm,
graphql-request is downloaded more than 1.3 million times weekly, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding help online!
Pros
graphql-request is simple to use, and there’s almost no learning curve:
import { GraphQLClient, gql } from 'graphql-request' const query = gql`{ hero { name } }` const client = new GraphQLClient('&lt;graphql-endpoint&gt;') const data = await client.request(query)
- Works on both server and client
- Support for TypeScript
- Very lightweight
- Strong community support
Cons
- No support for advanced features like query caching and deduplication
- No support for GraphQL subscriptions
Apollo Client
Apollo Client is an advanced GraphQL client only for frontends. It includes features for caching, query batching, query deduplication, and pagination. It can also be used to manage local state in place of a Redux store. The base library weighs about 33.9kB.
Apollo Client is written in TypeScript, so TypeScript support is excellent. It has integrations for popular frameworks and libraries like React, Next.js, Angular, and Vue.js. Apollo Client also has a Chrome extension for inspecting and making queries.
Activity
Apollo Client is updated at least once a month. It is downloaded more than one million times weekly on npm and has over 16k stars and 2k forks on GitHub.
Pros
- Robust and comprehensive
- Satisfies most use cases
- Support for TypeScript
- Integrations for popular UI libraries and frameworks
- Integrations for iOS and Android
- Chrome extension for inspecting queries
In addition to activity on npm and GitHub, Apollo Client enjoys online support in the form of a dedicated community forum. It also has commercial backing from Apollo GraphQL Inc.
Cons
- Steep learning curve for advanced features like query batching, persisted queries, and caching
urql
urql aims to be both easy to use and extensible through built-in caching mechanisms with sensible defaults. urql has clients for Preact, React, and Svelte, in addition to a core library for use with Node.js on the server side.
urql’s bundle size is very small, weighing only 7.1kB. It is one of few GraphQL libraries with built-in offline support.
Activity
The urql library is downloaded at least 95k times a week on npm. On GitHub, urql has received over 6k stars.
Pros
urql is robust, but it is still easy to use for basic functionality:
const QUERY = ` query Test($id: ID!) { getUser(id: $id) { id name } } `; const result = client.readQuery(QUERY, { id: 'test' });
- Clear and readable documentation
- Support for Typescript
- Integrations for many popular UI libraries and frameworks
- Browser extension for inspecting queries
- Built-in offline support
- Small bundle size
Cons
- No support for Angular
- No support for query batching
- No built-in pagination support
- Small community in comparison to other GraphQL clients
Relay
Relay is a highly performant and scalable GraphQL client developed by Facebook.
As you might guess, Relay was built with React in mind. As such, it takes a component-based approach to data fetching. Relay is highly opinionated and is strictly for use with React frontends. Relay has a bundle size of 47.1 kB.
Activity
Relay is downloaded at least 94k times a week on npm. Relay has received over 15k stars and over 1.5k forks on GitHub.
Pros
- Advanced features for caching, query deduplication, pagination, and local state management
- Tightly integrated with React, giving it higher order components and hooks
- Trusted by top companies like Facebook and Quora
Cons
- Only supports React
- Very opinionated because of its rigid conventions
- Steeper learning curve in comparison to other clients
- Documentation is difficult to parse
- Relay client can only communicate with a Relay compatible GraphQL server
By enforcing a rigid convention, Relay offers less room for mistakes, which can be both positive and negative.
graphql-hooks
graphql-hooks is a very small GraphQL client for React. Despite its tiny size,
graphql-hooks features first-class support for caching, pagination, authentication, file uploads, and server-side rendering. Its bundle size weighs only 3.6kB.
The client provides the
useQuery,
useMutation, and
useSubscription React Hooks for handling queries, mutations, and subscriptions, respectively. The official documentation includes a guide to migrate from Apollo Client.
Activity
graphql-hooks is downloaded 6k times monthly on npm. It has 1.5k stars on GitHub.
Pros
- Support for TypeScript
- Support for advanced features like caching, pagination, and SSR out of the box
- Very small size
- API has a small surface area
Cons
- Only supports React
- Small community
Choosing the right GraphQL client for your project
The table below summarizes the information discussed above.
|Community
support
|Learning
curve
|Size
|Typescript typings
|Pagination, query caching,
batching, and deduplication
|Isomorphic support
|Integrations with UI libraries and frameworks
|
graphql-request
|Great
|Low
|5.2 kB
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Apollo Client
|Great
|Medium
|33.9 kB
|Yes
|Yes
|Client only
|React, Next.js, Angular, Svelte, Ember, web components,
and Vue
|urql
|Fair
|Low
|7.1 kB
|Yes
|Batching not supported
|Yes
|React, Svelte, and Vue
|Relay
|Fair
|High
|47.1 kB
|No
|Yes
|Client only
|React only
|
graphql-hooks
|Low
|Low
|3.6 kB
|Yes
|Batching and deduplication not supported
|Clients only
|React only
Choosing the best client for your project will depend heavily on your individual goals and needs. You can, however, use the guidelines listed below as a starting point:
graphql-request: server-side or frontend project with simple requirements
- Apollo Client: advanced frontend project
- urql: advanced features like caching that runs server side
- Relay: project is React-based, requires advanced features, and includes many components
graphql-hooks: project is React-based and doesn’t require advanced features
Conclusion
GraphQL clients make interfacing with GraphQL APIs much easier than calling them directly.
Every GraphQL client has its pros and cons. Choosing a client that offers the best features for your use case is paramount to a smooth development experience. Selecting the optimal client will depend on your unique project, and there might not always be an obvious answer. Hopefully, the information in this article will help you to get started!
