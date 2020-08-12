How to build and deploy a Vue.js app with GitHub Pages

Vue.js was created by Evan You and is continuously maintained and updated by 250-plus community members. It is a very progressive framework for building user interfaces, consisting of an approachable core library that focuses only on the view layer and an ecosystem of supporting libraries that help you tackle the complexity of building larger single-page applications.

In this post, you will be introduced to an easy way to build Vue applications and how to deploy them with GitHub Pages.

Before we start

This post is suited for frontend developers that use Vue.js at any level, so being conversant with beginner concepts and installation processes is not assumed. There are a few prerequisites you should already have before you start using Vue CLI 3 through this article.

First and foremost, you’ll need Node.js ≥10.x installed. You can verify whether you already do by running the following command in your terminal:

node -v

You’ll also need:

npm 6.7 or above (NPM) also installed.

A code editor — I highly recommend Visual Studio Code

General knowledge about using Git

Vue’s latest version installed globally on your machine

Vue CLI 3.0 installed on your machine. To do this, uninstall the old CLI version first: npm uninstall -g vue-cli Then, install the new one: npm install -g @vue/cli

Alternatively, you could:

Download a Vue start project here

Unzip the downloaded project

Navigate into the unzipped file and run the command to keep all the dependencies up to date: npm install

What is GitHub Pages?

GitHub Pages is a static site hosting service that deploys your static apps straight from their GitHub repository. You can have GitHub Pages set up for yourself as a user (mostly useful for personal branding assets like portfolios), which lets you deploy to yourGitHubUsername.github.io .

To do this, you have to create a new repository on GitHub and call it:

<Your username>.github.io

After you save the repository, it automatically creates a GitHub Page for you using the HTML at the root of the project. You can also set up GitHub Pages for any new or existing repositories you have on GitHub. In this post, we will create a Vue.js project and then deploy it to GitHub Pages.

Vue project setup

Let’s use the Vue Graphical User Interface to create a new project. If you have followed this post from the start and already have the Vue canvas, you can still create a new project to gain experience using the GUI. On your machine, navigate to a preferred location and open up your terminal. Run the command below:

vue ui

You will be redirected to a remote server live on your default browser where you can create and manage a Vue project. Your browser will look like this:

When you click Create and select the location of your choice, it begins to set up the new project. In the first details page, enter your project name and leave everything as default, but toggle the Git initialization to off.

On the preset page, choose the default preset, which has Babel and ESLint, and hit enter. This will take a while and might return an error if you are not running the command as an admin on your machine. If successful, you should see a completed notification, and the logs should look like this:

Now click the home button in the bottom left, choose the newly created project, and import it into the remote server. Now our app has been created and we can view it in a development environment by running:

npm run serve

To do this, click on the GUI by clicking on Tasks, choosing Serve, and running the serve task.

Now that we have successfully built a sample Vue application, you can click on Open app to view the Vue application in localhost.

Setting up GitHub

The first thing to do is to create a GitHub repository with the new project (this would normally have been created for us during the scaffolding stage, but we disabled it). First, go to your GitHub account and create a new repository, and then in VS Code, where the project is located in your local machine, open a new terminal and set it up for Git with this command:

git init git remote add origin https://github.com/your username/github project name.git

Replace the keywords with your own project credentials. VS Code lets you stage, commit, and push your changes easily within the app, so let’s use that. Click on the source control tab at the far left in VS Code and commit your changes. After that is successful, you can then click the Download button close to the footer of the VS Code app.

Deploying to GitHub Pages with a Node.js script

The first thing you’ll have to do is create a vue.config.js file in the root directory of your Vue project and copy the code below into it:

module.exports = { publicPath: '/project name/' }

Now commit and push the changes to origin master branch. For our deployment, we’ll use a Node.js script written by Roland Doda and based on the execa package to make it very easy for us to deploy. Create a Scripts folder in your app’s root folder, and inside it, create a gh-pages-deploy.js file. Paste the code block below inside:

/* eslint-disable no-console */ const execa = require("execa"); const fs = require("fs"); (async () => { try { await execa("git", ["checkout", "--orphan", "gh-pages"]); // eslint-disable-next-line no-console console.log("Building started..."); await execa("npm", ["run", "build"]); // Understand if it's dist or build folder const folderName = fs.existsSync("dist") ? "dist" : "build"; await execa("git", ["--work-tree", folderName, "add", "--all"]); await execa("git", ["--work-tree", folderName, "commit", "-m", "gh-pages"]); console.log("Pushing to gh-pages..."); await execa("git", ["push", "origin", "HEAD:gh-pages", "--force"]); await execa("rm", ["-r", folderName]); await execa("git", ["checkout", "-f", "master"]); await execa("git", ["branch", "-D", "gh-pages"]); console.log("Successfully deployed, check your settings"); } catch (e) { // eslint-disable-next-line no-console console.log(e.message); process.exit(1); } })();

These commands above simply automate the whole process of:

Creating a GitHub Pages branch on your repository

Building out your Vue application for production

Committing and pushing the changes of the built dist file to Pages

file to Pages Deleting and totally removing the GitHub Pages branch after the build has been picked and deployed. (This is so that you can run the command again after any new changes without errors)

Now open your package.json file and add the execa config to your dev dependencies, like so:

"devDependencies": { "execa": "latest" }

Then, down in the scripts section, add this:

"scripts": { "deploy": "node scripts/gh-pages-deploy.js" }

Now to install them and ensure they are up to date, run this command in your terminal:

npm install

Now we are set to go. To deploy your Vue app with GitHub Pages, simply run this command below:

npm run deploy

This deploys your Vue app to the public and gives you a unique link. Open up that project on GitHub and click on Settings.

Your Vue app is live!

Conclusion

In this article, you were walked through creating a Vue application with the Vue UI tool and also introduced to hosting it on GitHub Pages by automating the bulk of the process using an execa Node.js script. I hope this helps you with your Vue.js projects — stay safe and keep hacking!

Experience your Vue apps exactly how a user does Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, https://logrocket.com/signup/ Debugging Vue.js applications can be difficult, especially when there are dozens, if not hundreds of mutations during a user session. If you’re interested in monitoring and tracking Vue mutations for all of your users in production, try LogRocket LogRocket is like a DVR for web apps, recording literally everything that happens in your Vue apps including network requests, JavaScript errors, performance problems, and much more. Instead of guessing why problems happen, you can aggregate and report on what state your application was in when an issue occurred. The LogRocket Vuex plugin logs Vuex mutations to the LogRocket console, giving you context around what led to an error, and what state the application was in when an issue occurred. Modernize how you debug your Vue apps - Start monitoring for free.