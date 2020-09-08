Build a SaaS product pricing component in Vue with Chakra UI

Before we start

This tutorial is for frontend developers using Vue.js, so you should know about basic concepts and how to install packages. Here is what you will need:

Installation of Node.js 10.x and above. You can start by verifying if you have Node by running this in your terminal/command prompt:

node -v

You should have the Node Package Manager 6.7 (NPM)or above also installed

Any code editor of your choosing, Visual Studio Code is highly recommended

Vue’s latest version installed globally on your machine

Vue CLI 3.0 installed on your machine. To do this, uninstall the old CLI version first:

npm uninstall -g vue-cli

Then install the new one:

npm install -g @vue/cli

What is Chakra UI?

According to the creators, Chakra UI is a simple modular and accessible component library that gives you the building blocks to build Vue applications with speed. It is one of the cleanest UI component libraries out there with support for Vue.js.

Why Chakra UI?

First and foremost, it is built to be very accessible from scratch, following strict WAI-ARIA standards. All the Chakra UI components ship with proper attributes, and even keyboard interactions, out of the box. It is also very fast, theme-able, and composable, this means that it is very easy to do referencing of values with the way Vue is set up easily without a new learning curve.

Getting started

If you followed this post from the start you already have Vue installed so open up your VS Code and open a new terminal, navigate to a directory of your choice and then create a new project:

vue create newApp

When you are done with setting up a new Vue project called newApp , test it out to confirm it works without errors:

cd newApp npm run serve

You will see the new Vue app scaffolded nicely if you visit localhost on the provided port.

Installations

After setting up Vue, the next step is installing Chakra UI on the project using your package manager of choice, we will use NPM. Open up the terminal in your VS Code and run the commands below:

npm install @chakra-ui/vue emotion --save vue add chakra-ui

Follow the prompt and Vue will set up the dependencies for you, if you come across any errors concerning any specific package, reinstall it with this command:

npm install packageName

When you are done, navigate to your root folder and inside the main.js file replace the content with the code block below:

import Vue from 'vue' import Chakra, { CThemeProvider, CReset } from '@chakra-ui/vue' import App from './App.vue' Vue.use(Chakra) new Vue({ el: '#app', render: (h) => h(CThemeProvider, [h(CReset), h(App)]) }).$mount()

What you will be building

In this post, you will learn to build a modern pricing UI component for a SaaS product with different tiers, features, and even a creative highlight.

Setup

You will set up the app.vue file to use the HelloWorld component which comes out of the box for every Vue CLI scaffold as our pricing component for the course of this tutorial. Your app.vue file should look like this:

<template> <c-theme-provider> <c-reset /> <!--Your application goes here --> <HelloWorld /> </c-theme-provider> </template> <script> import HelloWorld from './components/HelloWorld' export default { name: "App", components: { HelloWorld } }; </script>

Now we will look to build the UI component using the Chakra UI box element which is basically a card element. We will have three cards with equal spacing and styling to elaborate on our desired outcome.

The presentation

For the presentation code, copy the code block below into the template section of your helloworld.vue file:

<template class="cbox"> <div id="mine"> <h1>Available Plans</h1> <c-grid w="100%" template-columns="repeat(3, 1fr)" gap="6" > <c-box maxW="sm" border-width="1px" rounded="lg" overflow="hidden"> <c-box p="6"> <h2>Free Plan</h2> <c-divider /> <c-box mt="6" mb="6" font-weight="semibold" as="h3" text-align="center" line-height="tight" is-truncated> {{ property.title }} <br> </c-box> <c-box mt="6" font-weight="semibold" as="h5" text-align="center" line-height="tight" is-truncated> {{property.note}}</c-box> <c-divider /> <h2>Apple Music</h2> <c-divider /> <h2>Netflix Family</h2> <c-divider /> <h2>Spotify Family</h2> <c-divider /> <c-box d="flex" align-items="baseline"> <c-badge rounded="full" px="2" variant-color="green" pl="4" ml="12"> New </c-badge> <c-box ml="1" text-align="center"> <h2>Amazon Prime</h2> </c-box> </c-box> <c-divider /> <c-box pl="12" ml="12"> Save {{ property.formattedPrice }} <c-box as="span" color="gray.600" fontSize="sm" > / month </c-box> </c-box> <c-divider /> <c-box d="flex" mt="2" pl="4" ml="12" align-items="center"> <c-icon v-for="(_, i) in Array(5).fill('')" name="star" :key="i" :color="i < property.rating ? 'green.500' : 'gray.300'" /> <c-box as="span" ml="2" color="gray.600" font-size="sm"> {{ property.reviewCount }} reviews </c-box> </c-box> <c-divider /> <c-button-group pl="12" ml="12"> <c-button ml="6" size="lg" variant-color="gray">Button</c-button> </c-button-group> </c-box> </c-box> <!-- new cards here --> </c-grid> </div> </template>

First, you see that we used the card element, which are called boxes in Chakra UI, to create a container. Then we used various elements like badges, ratings, and buttons. You will also notice that the inline styling method is close to that of Bootstrap which is great for people who have used Bootstrap before as there are no new things to learn.

The logic

There are a few things we used, like the Vue property binding practice of text interpolation which every Vue developer must have come across. This was to reiterate that with Chakra UI in Vue.js, you carry all your Vue knowledge and nothing changes with the way things work:

<script> export default { name: 'Example', data () { return { property: { title: "$0/month", note: "Get a free Apple Music Subscription for 1 year by getting 3 of your friends on the platform.", formattedPrice: "$10.00", reviewCount: 74, rating: 4, } } } } </script>

Here we bound some properties like star counts, number of reviews, and others. For your project, you can hard code the properties or dynamically request them using an API and it would be parsed well using the appropriate Vue syntax.

The styling

For the style, we scoped it to the helloworld component so that you can add other things with other styling to this, like headers and footers:

<style scoped> #mine { margin: 20px; } h3, h1 { margin: 40px 10px 20px; text-align: center; font-size: 40px; } h2{ text-align: center; } ul { list-style-type: none; padding: 0; } li { display: inline-block; margin: 0 10px; } a { color: #42b983; } </style>

Now you are done with putting all these UI elements nicely together, you can see that when you save and run the application again:

npm run serve

Conclusion

This was an introduction to the Chakra UI component library for Vue.js and how it can be easily set up. It also spoke to why Chakra UI is important especially for accessibility. You also got to build a pricing UI component for a SaaS product, happy hacking!

