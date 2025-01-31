25 UX case study examples to inspire your next design project

Editor’s note: This blog was updated on 31 January 2025 by the author to provide new examples for 2025 and to cover common FAQs.

UX case studies are the backbone of a strong design portfolio. They offer a deep dive into how you tackle design challenges, showcasing your methods and results. For recruiters and potential clients, these case studies serve as a metric for evaluating your skills, problem-solving abilities, and talent.

But their value goes far beyond showcasing expertise. Building a case study is essential for skill development as it pushes you to reflect on your work, helping you identify your strengths and areas for improvement.

And that’s not all—by sharing your design process, you inspire and guide other designers, offering them a roadmap for tackling similar challenges.

So, what’s stopping you from creating your UX case study this year?

If you’re ready to create your own UX case study in 2025 but don’t know where to start, you’re in the right place. This article aims to inspire you with 25 carefully hand-picked UX case study examples, each offering valuable lessons. It also addresses some frequently asked questions on the subject, to give all the tools you need to create your next case study.

Let’s get started, shall we? But first, let’s look at the benefits of a well-detailed UX case study.

Why UX/UI case studies matter

Is the effort it takes to create a UX case study truly worth it?

Absolutely!

Remember how in math class, showing your workings was even more important than getting the correct answer? UX case studies are like that for designers. They’re more than just showcasing the final product (the polished website or app) — they detail the steps taken to get there (the research, user testing, and design iterations). By showing your design process, you give potential employers or clients a peek into your thought process and problem-solving skills.

A well-laid-out case study has many benefits, including the following:

Building credibility — As case studies provide evidence of your expertise and past successes, they can build credibility and trust with potential employers or clients

— As case studies provide evidence of your expertise and past successes, they can build credibility and trust with potential employers or clients Educational value — Showing your design process provides valuable insights and learnings for other designers and stakeholders

— Showing your design process provides valuable insights and learnings for other designers and stakeholders Differentiation — A compelling case study can leave a lasting impression on potential clients and recruiters, helping you stand out

— A compelling case study can leave a lasting impression on potential clients and recruiters, helping you stand out Iterative improvement — A case study is like a roadmap of each project, detailing the highs, lows, failures, and successes. This information allows you to identify areas for improvement, learn from mistakes, and refine your approach in subsequent projects

Now that you know why a stand-out case study is so important, let’s look at 25 examples to help you get creative.

UX design

This section explores UX case studies that take you through the complete design journey of creating a digital product from scratch.

If you’re a designer looking to get your foot in the door, this is one case study you need to check out. Christina Sa walks you through the creation of “Enjoy Korean,” a non-traditional app that teaches the Korean language. It’s so well detailed that it helped the creator land their first role as a UX designer:

High-fidelity screens of the Enjoy Korean app. Image credit: Christina Sa on Medium

Why read this case study?

Strong problem-solving focus — This case study shows the importance of a clear problem-solving approach. It starts with a clear challenge — the struggle of learning a new language through a mobile app — and details the steps taken to tackle the problem Well-detailed research process — The designer walks through every stage of the research process, covering key steps like competitive analysis, feature analysis, user survey, and user interview. More importantly, they show how to condense the insights into an actionable problem statement Comprehensive design process — The designer takes you through their entire design journey, from research and ideation to prototyping and usability testing Practical insights for job seekers — By sharing how this case study helped open employment doors, the designer shows how a well-documented and articulated case study can make you stand out in the job market

Key takeaway

A structured design process, a user-centered approach, and effective communication can help you stand out. This case study shows how effective documentation can showcase your skills and open doors in the job market.

If you’re looking for a concise yet comprehensive case study that details every step of the design process, look no further. This impressive case study by Finna Wang explores the creation of a fan-focused responsive platform for Jambb, an existing social platform:

High-fidelity prototype of the Jambb platform. Image credit: Finna Wang

Why read this case study?

Solid design process documentation — This case study meticulously walks you through every stage of the design process, from user research to the final prototype. The creator also includes key artifacts like hand-drawn wireframes, to enhance understanding Iterative design in action — This case study shows you the importance of an iterative problem-solving approach. It identifies a problem (pre-problem statement), creates a solution, tests the solution, and then revises the problem statement based on the new findings Visual design inspiration — The inclusion of a style guide that shows important design elements like typography, color palette, card, buttons, and toggles, makes this a source of visual design inspiration

Key takeaway

You can keep things clear and concise while still including key details. It’s a perfect example of combining thorough documentation with engaging visuals to create an easy-to-follow narrative.

If you need a highly visual case study that takes you through every step of the design process in an engaging way, this one is for you. This case study walks you through the design of a learning platform where users can find experts to explain complex topics to them in a simple and friendly manner:

High-fidelity screens of the learning app. Image credit: Yana Hrytsai on Behance

Why read this case study?

Strong visual appeal — This case study showcases the designer’s visual design skills through an eye-catching color scheme, playful design elements, and crisp, clean visuals Attention to detail — The creator demonstrates how the little, often overlooked aspects of a presentation such as typography, spacing, and alignment can elevate its overall quality and professionalism Step-by-step breakdown — This case study is easy to follow as the creator starts by defining the scope of work, then progresses through research, user journeys, information architecture, user flow, initial design, and user testing, before presenting the final solution

Key takeaway

You can captivate your audience by presenting complex information in a clear, engaging way. This case study shows how attention to detail, visual appeal, and a clear step-by-step process can make your work both professional and easy to follow.

If you want a case study that details the design process and is also visually appealing, you should check this one out. This case study by Orbix Studio takes you through the process of designing GiveHub, a fundraising app that helps users set up campaigns for causes they’re passionate about:

Profile and settings screens from the Givehub app. Image credit: Orbix Studio on Behance

Why read this case study?

Focus on visual design — This case study’s striking visual presentation, vibrant colors, and sharp images make it a powerful resource for designers seeking visual design ideas Result-oriented strategy — The creators demonstrate how their design led to measurable improvement by including real figures that showcase the impact Clear logical flow — This case study starts with an overview of the design process, then moves on to identifying the challenges and proposing solutions, before showing us how the solutions are brought to life. Additionally, the engaging visuals, logical sequencing, and clear organization ensure a smooth and easy reading experience

Key takeaway

A visually engaging design and clear structure can make your presentation easy to grasp. This case study shows how vibrant visuals, logical flow, and real data can help create an impactful presentation.

This case study is quite popular on Behance, and it’s easy to see why. It takes you through the creation of a travel app that lets users compare travel packages from various travel agencies or groups:

High fidelity screens of the travel agency app. Image credit: Behance

Why read this case study?

Clean, concise presentation — This case study is a good example of how to break information into digestible bits. The use of diagrams and data visualization tools makes it super easy to follow Step-by-step breakdown — The creators set out a clear problem statement, propose a solution, and then show you the step-by-step implementation process. Each step is supported with visuals and explanations, making it easy to understand how they arrived at the final solution Visual design inspiration — This case study’s clean, minimalistic presentation makes it a great resource for designers looking for ideas. You can draw inspiration from its smart use of white space, cohesive color palette, clear typography, and easy-to-follow layout

Key takeaway

Judging by this case study’s popularity on Behance, it’s clear that the step-by-step process breakdown and strong focus on visuals really paid off.

If you’re looking for a UX case study that explores the design journey for both mobile and desktop versions of an app, this is one you should check out. It explores the process of creating Intelly, a healthcare app that transforms patient care with telemedicine, prescription management, and real-time tracking:

High-fidelity screens of the Intelly healthcare app. Image credit: Behance

Why read this case study?

Cross-platform design — This case study showcases the design journey for both mobile and desktop versions of a product, highlighting how the designers tailored their approach to meet the unique requirements of each platform Multi-use-case design — The case study begins with a clear design goal, followed by a layout of existing problems and design opportunities. The final design is a mobile app for patients and a desktop app for doctors Detailed visual walkthrough — The creators share visuals of the key screen along with clear descriptions, making it easy for readers to understand the product and its functionality

Key takeaway

This case study highlights the power of proactive problem-solving and creative thinking in design. By identifying key issues and design opportunities early on, the creators successfully tailored solutions to meet the needs of both mobile and desktop users, resulting in a well-executed app for both patients and doctors.

If you prefer a results-oriented case study, you’ll love this one. This case study delves into how Cox Automotive’s Manheim division used LogRocket to optimize their customers’ digital experience for remote car auctions:

Image credit: LogRocket blog

Why read this case study?

Unconventional approach — This case study is a great example of breaking the mold to make your content more impactful. Rather than following the traditional problem-solution approach, it starts with the key outcomes and then walks you through the process of achieving them. This approach keeps you focused on the end results while showing the journey and decisions that led to those outcomes Data-driven design decision — This case study shows how Manheim used LogRocket’s data to build a roadmap that provides the best experience possible, revealing how powerful analytics can be when making design decisions

Key takeaways

Don’t be afraid to step outside of the norm. An unconventional approach can often lead to a more effective and impactful outcome.

User data and feedback are invaluable when it comes to enhancing digital experience. Cox Automotive used LogRocket to identify and address user-reported issues, gain insights into customer behaviors, and make data-driven decisions to optimize their product.

If you want a case study that tackles a super retable problem, this one’s a great read. The designer takes you through the design of Focusly, a screen-time management app. With a highly user-centric approach demonstrated through personal storytelling, thorough user research, user testing, and iterative design improvements, this case study is both relatable and insightful:

Focusly app’s onboarding screens with clear descriptions. Image credit: Raghabendra Sahu on Medium

Why read this case study?

Visual storytelling — This case study uses plenty of visuals — screenshots, user quotes, and step-by-step user flows — to make the presentation more engaging and easy to follow Detailed research process — The creator dives in-depth into key stages of the research process including surveys, competitive analysis, usability testing, and observational research. They also show how these insights directly shape the final solution Strong problem framing — Starting with the designer’s personal struggle with the challenge, sets the stage for a relatable and engaging design journey

Key takeaway

This case study is a great example of the power of combining personal experience with a user-centric design approach. By framing the problem through their own struggles, the creator makes the challenge relatable while showing how thorough research, iterative testing, and real insights shape the final solution.

If you need a case study that showcases the designer’s problem-solving skills, this one’s for you. This case study takes us through the creation of MedCare, a healthcare app designed to address the challenges of accessing medical equipment and medicines during the pandemic. The case study is so well-presented that it helped the designer secure their first UX design role:

High-fidelity screens of the MedCare app. Image credit: Nikhil Deshpande

Why read this case study?

Clear focus on solving real-world problems — The case study addresses a pandemic-driven challenge—making medical resources accessible — and outlines actionable solutions Detailed user research — The designer walks you through their research process which involves conducting surveys with over 50 participants to understand pain points, preferences, and behaviors. They then used the insights to shape the app’s features Structured design process — Read this for an example of a comprehensive journey, from user research and personas to wireframes and usability testing

Key takeaway

A well-structured case study not only showcases your design skills; it opens career doors. This case study shows how a clear problem-solving approach, strong user research, and thoughtful design decisions can make a real impact.

This case study takes you through the entire journey of designing a solution to tackle Indonesia’s alarming food waste problem. Packed with compelling visuals, user-centered solutions, and clear storytelling, this case study is both thought-provoking and actionable:

Cross-section of high-fidelity screens from the Food Eco app. Image credit: Rikeu Rosyana

Why read this case study?

Practical and feasible design process — The study demonstrates how to create a viable product under tight time constraints, covering research, ideation, and user testing Human-centered approach — By emphasizing user interviews and personas, the app addresses specific pain points of business owners and tech-savvy users Sustainability-driven innovation — The design balances environmental goals with practical user needs, offering a fresh perspective on how apps can contribute to sustainability

Key takeaway

Good design isn’t just about aesthetics — it’s about solving real problems. This case study shows how user research, clear storytelling, and smart design choices can come together to tackle a pressing issue in a practical and impactful way.

This case study walks you through designing Semojo, a user-centered solution to ease motorbike rentals in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. The engaging presentation, actionable insights, and seamless design solutions make this case study worth exploring:

High-fidelity screens of the Semojo app. Image credit: Khoirul Syarif

Why read this case study?

Innovative design solution —Semojo reinvents the motorbike rental process, making it easier for travelers to explore Yogyakarta without delays or logistical trouble Cultural relevance —This case study offers insight into designing for specific regional needs as the design solutions are tailored to the unique travel culture of the target audience

Key takeaway

This case study shows how catering to the specific needs of a target audience can lead to more user-centered and effective solutions.

UI design

These UX case study examples are more focused on the visual aspects of the design process, teaching you a thing or two about presentation and delivery.

If you love a case study that scores high on aesthetics with vivid colors, cool illustrations, and fun animations, you need to check this one out. It takes you on a visual journey of creating Rebank, a fintech product to revolutionize the baking industry:

Image credit: Rebank app on Behance

Why read this case study?

Innovative design approach — The designers move beyond the norms of traditional banking to deliver something fresh and exciting, making this case study a great source of inspiration if you’re working on a similar product Visually engaging — The use of a vibrant color palette, playful imagery, and crisp typography in this case study makes for a delightful reading experience Logical sequencing — This case study starts with the research process, moves on to branding and style, and then takes you through the different screens, explaining what each one offers

Key takeaway

This UX case study illustrates the value of thinking outside the box. Breaking away from the conventional design style of financial products makes it a stand-out case study.

If you’re looking for a case study that prioritizes aesthetics and visual appeal, you should check this one out. This case study by Orbix Studio gives us a peek into how they created Swiftwash, a laundry service app:

Image credit: Orbix Studio on Behance

Why read this case study?

Visual design and branding — This case study not only shows key design decisions but also highlights branding choices, making it a great resource for designers looking for visual inspiration Problem-solution approach — The creators start by defining the problems and proposing clear solutions before walking you through how they implemented the design solutions Clear-concise presentation — This case study breaks down the design process and decisions in a way that’s easy to follow without boring you with too many details

Key takeaway

If there’s one thing to take away from this case study, it’s the value of presenting information in a straightforward manner. Besides being easy on the eye, this case study is also easy to digest. The creators lay out the problem and detail the steps taken to achieve a solution, in an easy-to-follow way, while maintaining a high visual appeal.

If you’re looking for a concise case study with clean visuals, you should definitely check this one out. It takes us through the design of Wayfaro, a trip planner app that allows users to plan their itineraries for upcoming journeys:

Cross-section of screens from the Wayfaro app. Image credit: Behance

Why read this case study?

High focus on visual design — The creators dive straight into the visual design process, showing us aspects such as branding and user flow, and explaining the various features on each screen Clean and concise presentation — This case study keeps things simple, clean, and straight to the point, making it easy to browse and digest Strong visual appeal — The attention to detail and well-balanced layouts make the design mockups a great source of inspiration

Key takeaway

This case study shows the power of an attractive presentation. Not only is the mobile app design visually appealing, but the design process is presented in a sleek and stylish manner.

App redesign

These UX case study examples delve into the redesign of existing apps, offering valuable insights into presentation techniques and problem-solving approaches.

If you’re looking to flex your problem-solving muscles, this case study is one to check out. The creator takes you through the detailed process of redesigning the Starbucks India app to level up their design skills:

Cross section of screens from the redesigned Starbucks app. Image credit: Manish Singla on Medium

Why read this case study?

Clear problem definition — The creator starts by outlining users’ challenges with the original app design, highlighting its flaws and issues to build a strong case for the redesign Comprehensive UX research process — This case study goes in-depth into the designer’s research process, including user surveys, interviews, app store reviews, and usability testing Practical application of UX techniques — This case study showcases how UX techniques like affinity mapping, competitive analysis, wireframing, prototyping, etc., can be applied in a real-life scenario

Key takeaway

This case study shows how conducting thorough user research, validating design solutions through testing, and iterating based on feedback can help address user needs and pain points effectively.

If you’re looking for an engaging case study that’s light on information, you should check out this one. The creator, Andre Carioca, dives right into giving the Disney+ app user interface a little facelift to make it more fun and engaging:

Cross section of screens from the redesigned Disney+ app. Image credit: Andre Carioca on Behance

Why read this case study?

Effective use of storytelling — By employing compelling storytelling and appealing visuals, the creator crafts a narrative that’s a delight to read, making this case study engaging and easy to follow Interactive presentation — This case study goes beyond the traditional static presentation by incorporating interactive prototypes that show the various app features and how they work Clever use of copy — The creator uses witty language and a conversational tone to keep readers hooked and make the case study easy to understand

Key takeaway

Given how popular this case study is on Behance, you can tell that the designer did something right. It shows how injecting a little playfulness can elevate your case study and make it more delightful.

This case study takes you through the process of enhancing the user experience of Eventbrite, an app that helps users discover, book, and manage events. It covers user research, branding, wireframing, and prototyping:

Screenshot of the redesigned Eventbrite app home screen. Image credit: Behance

Why read this case study?

Clear and concise presentation — This case study covers the key steps in the app redesign process without being overly lengthy, making it easy to skim and absorb Visual design inspiration — This case study highlights key aspects of visual identity such as iconography, typography, logo design, and branding, making it a great source of UI design inspiration Blending aesthetics with UX — An updated aesthetic paired with thoughtful UX solutions makes this case study a great resource for anyone interested in app redesigns or user-centric design processes

Key takeaway

This case study shows the importance of clear, structured storytelling. The creators present key design decisions, research insights, and visual elements in a concise and engaging way, making it a delight to read.

If you’re bored of the usual static case studies and need something more interactive, this app redesign is what you’re looking for. This case study takes you through the process of giving the Ryanair app a fresh look. Besides the clean aesthetics and straightforward presentation, the incorporation of playful language and interactive elements makes this case study captivating:

Before meets after: Screens from the redesigned Ryanair app. Image credit: Behance

Why read this case study?

Interactive case study — Instead of the regular static images, this case study adds an interactive touch to keep readers engaged and make the content easier to understand Engaging copy — The creators use fun and conversational copy to keep the presentation engaging and easy to follow, making complex ideas more accessible to readers Visual design and branding — This case study’s striking visual presentation, on-brand colors, and interactive images make it a powerful resource for designers seeking visual design ideas

Key takeaway

This case study shows how combining interactivity, engaging copy, and strong visual design can create an immersive and easy-to-understand experience for readers.

If you want a case study that shows how to present complex data-driven insights in a clear, engaging, and design-forward way, this one’s for you. This case study starts by explaining why the redesign was needed and dives deep into analyzing the current app. The creator then takes you through the research and ideation phases and shares their proposed solution. After testing the solution, they made iterations based on the results:

Screenshot of the redesigned Forbes app. Image credit: Amrita Pathania on Medium

Why read this case study?

User-centered redesign approach — This case study starts by identifying user pain points and validating them through research before presenting a solution-oriented redesign based on the users’ actual needs Step-by-step design breakdown — The designer walks you through the entire redesign process—from problem identification and research to ideation, prototyping, and solution implementation, making it a useful learning resource Detailed design solutions — The creator meticulously walks us through the new designs, placing them alongside the old ones and pointing out the improvements for a clearer picture

Key takeaway

When it comes to redesigning an existing product, it’s a good idea to make a strong case for why the redesign was needed in the first place.

This case study dives into the process of transforming Rapido, into a more streamlined, user-friendly, and visually appealing platform. With thoughtful design solutions, clean visuals, and a narrative that captures every step of the process, this case study is insightful and engaging:

Search screens from the redesigned Rapido app. Image credit: Manan Gupta

Why read this case study?

Comprehensive design process — This case study goes in-depth into the design process, from initial research and problem identification to design decisions and prototyping in a way that’s clear and easy to follow Visually engaging comparison — The creator showcases comparisons of old and new screens to illustrate design improvements Reflection and learning — By reflecting on the skills learned throughout the project, the designer offers insight into personal growth and areas for further improvement, nudging you to reflect on your own design journey

Key takeaway

This case study shows how effective user research can drive smart design decisions. By tackling pain points like clutter and accessibility, the designer made the app more intuitive and engaging.

UX research

These UX case study examples are centered around UX research, highlighting key research insights to enhance your design process.

This case study by Amanda Rosenburg, Head of User Experience Research, Google Classroom shows you how listening to user feedback can help make your products more useful and inclusive to users:

Image credit: Google blog

Why read this case study?

Clear problem-solution structure — This case dives straight into how Google Meet improved its virtual teaching experience. The team listened to teachers, took their feedback, and turned it into features like attendance taking, hand raising, waiting rooms, and polls Real-world impact — Instead of just talking about ideas, this case study shows how the new features enhanced the user experience for teachers and students while improving Google Meet for all users Focus on inclusivity and accessibility — This case study goes beyond aesthetics to tackle critical usability issues, like limited device access and connectivity constraints

Key takeaway

When there isn’t room for extensive user research and you need to make quick improvements to the user experience, it’s best to go straight to your users for feedback.

This case study by Nhi Ngo, a Senior User Researcher at Spotify shows you the importance of a human perspective in a data-driven world. When the Spotify team set out to develop and launch the ML-powered Shortcuts feature on the home tab, they hit a brick wall with the naming. A/B tests came back inconclusive.

Ultimately, they had to go with the product designer’s suggestion of giving the feature a name that would create a more human and personal experience for users. This led to the creation of a humanistic product feature that evoked joy in Spotify’s users and led to the incorporation of more time-based features in the model, making the content more time-sensitive for users:

The redesigned “greetings feature” on Spotify. Image credit: Spotify insights on Medium

Why read this case study?

Human-centered approach — Rather than just focusing on technical details, this case study highlights human emotions and interactions, making it more compelling Effective storytelling — The creator uses storytelling techniques to make this case study engaging and easy to follow Blending data with human insight — The research process shows us that research isn’t just about numbers by balancing quantitative with qualitative insights

Key takeaway

Although data-driven research is powerful, it doesn’t hold all the answers. So in your quest to uncover answers through research, never lose sight of the all-important human perspective.

Artificial intelligence

The following UX case study examples are centered around the design of AI-powered products.

If you want to be wowed by a futuristic case study that merges artificial intelligence with spatial banking, this AI-powered Spatial Banking case study is exactly what you need. This study delves into the process of transforming traditional banking into a dynamic, hyper-personalized, and immersive spatial experience. With innovative AI-driven solutions, spatial computing, and a user-centered design approach, this case study showcases the future of banking:

Image credit: UXDA blog

Why read this case study?

Interactive and immersive experience — This case study takes a fresh approach by demonstrating how spatial banking creates an engaging environment that integrates AI and spatial computing for real-time interactions, making financial management feel alive Innovative UI and design solutions — This case study shows how the design uses Apple’s VisionOS with glass-like visuals, interactive features, and user-friendly layouts to create an easy and immersive banking experience

Key takeaway

This case study demonstrates how pushing the boundaries of traditional design can lead to innovative, even ground-breaking solutions.

If what you need is an AI case study that isn’t information-dense, this one is for you. This study takes you on the journey of transforming a traditional data discovery tool into a clean, user-friendly, and highly engaging platform:

Cross section of high-fidelity screens from the Sage Express mobile app. Image credit: Arounda

Why read this case study?

Responsive and mobile-first design — This case study explores both web and mobile design approaches, highlighting how to incorporate responsive design effectively Measurable outcomes — The creators highlight key metrics that demonstrate the impact of their design solutions

Key takeaway

This case study underscores the importance of showing your outcomes in tangible form. You’ve worked hard on a project, but what were the actual results?

If you’re looking for a clean and well-structured AI case study, this’ll be helpful:

Image credit: Behance

This case study takes you through the creation of Delfi, an AI-driven banking financial report system. It details the entire design process from onboarding to prototype creation.

Why read this case study?

Clean, minimalistic design — The creators of this case study keep things clean and easy to digest by sticking to a minimalist design and using data visualization tools to simplify complex data Well-structured design process — This case study is well-structured with clear sections and adequate descriptions, making it easy to digest

Key takeaway

If there’s one thing to learn from this case study, it’s how a well-structured presentation can simplify complex information. Although the case study is heavy on financial data, the organized layout enhances visual appeal and aids comprehension.

FAQs about UX case studies

Now, that’s quite an exhaustive list of examples to inspire your next UX case study, right? You’re welcome!

We’re about to wrap things up, but not without addressing some common questions you might have when creating your UX case study.

What is a UX case study?

A UX case study is an illustration of how a designer tackled a design problem. It details the project goals, challenges, design process, outcomes, and lessons learned along the way.

How do I write a UX case study?

After bringing your design project to life, documenting and showcasing all your hard work can seem challenging. But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s a basic outline to kickstart things:

Start with an introduction — Here, you introduce the project and the problem it aims to solve. Don’t forget to state your role(s) Define the problem — This section should clearly explain the problem or challenge your design aims to address. A clear problem statement identifies the group affected, states the specific problem, and describes the impact Describe your research — Walk your audience through your research process, highlighting key methods such as surveys, user interviews, usability testing, etc. But more importantly, show how the research insights informed your design decision Explain your design process — Describe your steps to arrive at your design solutions. This includes ideation, wireframing, prototyping, user testing, etc. Be sure to include key artifacts from the process Showcase your designs — You’ve done all the hard work and now it’s time to show your audience your masterpiece. Be sure to explain how your solutions address the user needs you identified Show impact — This is where you demonstrate the efficacy of the solution you created. Include metrics or feedback that reflect the success of your design Reflect on your work — Here, you answer questions like: What are the challenges you faced in your design process? Are there any lessons you learned from tackling these challenges? What is something you would do differently next time? Key takeaways — Leave a lasting impression by highlighting the main lessons and achievements from your project

What makes a good UX case study?

A good UX case study tells a story. It’s more than just showcasing your design solutions; it takes the audience on a compelling journey of how your ideas came to be. It should be well-structured, engaging, and focused on solving a user problem. Most importantly, it should reflect your unique perspective.

What should you not do in a UX case study?

Your case study isn’t a place to show every last detail of your design process. Avoid including unnecessary information to keep things concise. Also, avoid technical jargon as your audience might not all be UX experts.

How long should my UX case study be?

Don’t be fixated on the number of words to include. The goal here is to keep things concise but thorough. It should be long enough to clearly explain the process but short enough to keep the reader engaged.

Wrapping up

Before diving into your next UX case study, why not walk the paved path others have laid by drawing inspiration from their work?

This article has shown you 25 powerful case study examples across various niches, each providing valuable insights into the design process. Through these case studies, you can appreciate the importance of showcasing your design journey, not just the final polished product.

If you’re about to create your own case study, remember to walk your users through the design process, the challenges you faced, and your solutions. This gives potential recruiters and clients a glimpse of your creativity and problem-solving skills.

And finally, don’t forget to add that human touch. Let your personality shine through and don’t be afraid to inject a little playfulness and storytelling where appropriate. By doing so, you can craft a UX case study that leaves a lasting impression on your audience.

