Running a UX audit to spot and solve design issues

Digital products, by their very nature, tend to keep expanding their features. And navigating that can feel like groping in the dark sometimes. Users can easily get lost in a wall of menus or encounter hidden functionalities that can only be guessed at. That’s where a UX audit comes in.

When your users are struggling, a UX audit becomes a lifeline for users struggling to find a way out.

Why do a UX audit?

I worked on a CRM platform many years ago, and it was taking on water fast. Despite being a feature-packed product, users abandoned it at an alarming rate. The layout was confusing, and guidance was minimal. Users would try it for a few days but leave even before they started experiencing any of the power.

The UX team called for an audit, as it had become painfully obvious that something was wrong.

We found that the onboarding process felt like it was thrown together. It was overwhelming; there was way too much data for a first-time user to understand. They were bewildered by the UI and couldn’t find the features they needed.

After sifting through the findings of the UX audit, we reimagined the onboarding experience completely. We created bite-sized interactive tutorials and contextual help. We also streamlined the navigational architecture, highlighting the most important features and pushing down more advanced features that could be found later.

A few weeks later, user engagement soared, churn rates plummeted, and customer satisfaction reached new heights.

I’ll put it shortly. At times, it feels like a product was designed by a committee of drunken sailors. A UX audit is a way to take a good step back and see your product through your users’ eyes. It’s about identifying frustrating usability issues, accessibility oversights, and moments when users want to abandon ship.

If you want a product that people actually want to use, then by addressing these issues — some of which can be unbelievably obvious to everyone — you create a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

How to actually go about a UX audit?

Before starting your UX journey, take a moment to get your thoughts together.

Define where you are going

What are you hoping to achieve with this audit? Improving user engagement? Lessening those churn rates? Or changing user satisfaction from a grimace to a smiley face?

Clear goals will keep you on track and help you measure the impact of your efforts.

Understand your users

That sounds so obvious, but who are these people interacting with your product? What are their needs, behaviors, and pain points?

Get to grips with your users’ roles, look at any analytics or customer feedback, or look at anything that might give you a window into their minds.

Choose a multi-faceted approach

A good UX audit demands a multi-faceted approach. It’s about using various methods to get a holistic view of your product’s user experience. Here are some tools to get you started:

Heuristic evaluation — First, try the classic usability heuristics — the principles of good design championed by the likes of Jakob Nielsen. These include visibility of system status, user control and freedom, consistency and standards, error prevention, and more. They’re a good checklist to make sure your product isn’t violating any fundamental UX laws of the sea

— First, try the classic usability heuristics — the principles of good design championed by the likes of Jakob Nielsen. These include visibility of system status, user control and freedom, consistency and standards, error prevention, and more. They’re a good checklist to make sure your product isn’t violating any fundamental UX laws of the sea Usability testing — Next, get real users in front of the product. If possible, observe them in their natural habitat as they interact with your software. Tools like UserTesting and TryMyUI can help recruit participants and gather insights into how they navigate your interface, complete tasks, and experience your product. Track metrics like task completion rates, time spent on tasks, and error rates

— Next, get real users in front of the product. If possible, observe them in their natural habitat as they interact with your software. Tools like UserTesting and TryMyUI can help recruit participants and gather insights into how they navigate your interface, complete tasks, and experience your product. Track metrics like task completion rates, time spent on tasks, and error rates Accessibility review — Make sure your product is a welcoming space for everyone, including users with disabilities. Check for compliance with accessibility standards like WCAG and verify compatibility with screen readers, keyboard navigation, color contrast, and alt text for images. Everyone deserves a good user experience, regardless of their abilities

— Make sure your product is a welcoming space for everyone, including users with disabilities. Check for compliance with accessibility standards like WCAG and verify compatibility with screen readers, keyboard navigation, color contrast, and alt text for images. Everyone deserves a good user experience, regardless of their abilities Customer journey mapping — Map out the user’s journey through your product, from their initial tentative steps to their ongoing explorations. Identify any pain points, moments of frustration, or areas where they might get lost or confused. Tools like Smaply and UXPressia can help you visualize these user journeys and pinpoint areas ripe for improvement

The modern UX auditor has a whole toolbox of resources at their disposal, each offering unique insights into user behavior and product performance:

Quantitative analytics

These are really the first port of call. UX audit analytics tools like Google Analytics or Gainsight are essential for tracking quantitative data. Monitor page views, bounce rates, conversion rates, and other metrics to understand how users interact with your product and identify areas needing attention.

Behavioral analysis

Tools like LogRocket and Hotjar give you a great view of user behavior. Session recordings and heatmaps reveal exactly how users interact with your interface and those hidden moments of frustration or confusion that might’ve otherwise gone unnoticed.

Prototyping and collaboration

Figma is your digital design studio, where you can put together or use V0s, and you can quickly prompt a prototype to test.

Tools like Maze will help you test your new prototypes with real users and gather valuable feedback on your designs, identify those pesky usability gremlins, and fine-tune your creations before they hit the big time. It’s like having a focus group on speed dial, ready to provide those crucial insights that can make or break your design.

Moving the UX audit from data to action

Once you’ve gathered all this data, it’s time to put on your captain’s hat and chart a course for improvement.

Prioritize your findings

Not all usability issues are created equal. Some are minor inconveniences, while others are major icebergs. Use a prioritization framework, like the MoSCoW method, to categorize issues based on their severity and impact.

Develop concrete solutions

Don’t just point out problems — offer realistic solutions. For each issue you uncover, provide clear and actionable recommendations for improvement. This might involve design tweaks, navigation enhancements, content revisions, or accessibility fixes.

Your UX audit report

Compile your findings and recommendations into a comprehensive report.

Since we are UX experts, our reports should be user-friendly products in themselves, documents that clearly articulate the current state of the user experience and provide a route for future improvements.

The report should be more than just a dry recitation of facts and figures; it should tell a story highlighting the key challenges and opportunities ahead. By making a compelling narrative, you can really engage stakeholders and get them on board.

Summarize your key findings

Give a concise overview of the audit’s main discoveries, highlighting the most critical usability issues and areas for improvement. Create an executive summary, which is the thing that busy stakeholders will read.

Keep it snappy, keep it clear, and don’t blind them with science. Focus on the big hitters, the horrible usability issues that are making your users tear their hair out.

Don’t forget to give them a taste of the solutions you’re proposing, with a glimpse of the UX solutions to come.

Present actionable recommendations

Outline your recommendations clearly when addressing any issues, and provide specific steps for implementation. Don’t be shy about getting granular — the more detail you provide, the better equipped the dev team will be to tackle those usability issues.

Support your claims with evidence

Use relevant data and insights from your analytics, user testing, and heuristic evaluation to highlight user pain points and back up your recommendations.

UX professionals need solid evidence to convince stakeholders about your recommendations. Hard numbers from your analytics, quotes from user interviews, and concrete examples of heuristic issues all add weight to your argument. It also makes your recommendations harder to ignore.

After all, nobody wants to argue with a UX auditor who comes armed with a stack of data.

Last words

A UX audit is an essential step for any UX designer to do at some stage in a product’s evolution to create a product that users actually enjoy using.

By systematically reviewing the user experience, designers can uncover usability issues, accessibility gaps, and moments where users lose confidence or abandon the journey. These insights are invaluable — not just for solving immediate problems but also for crafting a long-term design strategy.

Ultimately, the goal of a UX audit isn’t just to fix what’s broken — it’s to future-proof your design. Make it a regular part of your design process, and your product will not only meet user expectations but exceed them.