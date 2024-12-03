Running a UX audit to spot and solve design issues

This design process checklist for icons will guide you step-by-step, making it easier to design icons that enhance any interface.
Talking to the wrong people? That’s research gone wrong. This blog will talk about how you can craft your screener surveys to keep your data clean and your findings on point.
UX design thrives on clarity. And Miller’s law helps do just that for your users. In this blog, I talk about how 7±2 works, and how the best UI/UX designs use it silently. Less is more, after all.
It’s lesser known, but brands simplify decision-making for users who settle for “good enough” instead of the perfect choice. In this blog, I do a thorough analysis of what brands use satisficing and how, and which ones don’t.